Factors influencing CP include base stats, level, and individual values (IVs).

CP is key in battles, Gyms, Raids, and Trainer Battles. It helps assess strength and suitability.

Welcome, Trainers!

Understanding Combat Power (CP) is essential for any Trainer looking to dominate Gyms, conquer Raid Battles, and emerge victorious in Trainer Battles. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the intricacies of CP and how it influences the strength and effectiveness of your Pokémon.

From deciphering the factors that contribute to a Pokémon's CP to leveraging this knowledge in battles, this guide will equip you with the expertise to make strategic decisions and build a formidable team. Whether you're a seasoned Trainer seeking to optimize your battle roster or a newcomer eager to learn the ropes, mastering CP is key to becoming a Pokémon Master in Pokémon GO.

So, grab your Poké Balls, sharpen your skills, and let's embark on a journey to unravel the mysteries of Combat Power in Pokémon GO!

Pokémon GO: Full Guide

What is CP?

CP, short for Combat Power, is a numerical value assigned to each Pokémon in Pokémon GO. It represents the overall strength and effectiveness of a Pokémon in battles. The higher a Pokémon's CP, the more powerful it is considered to be.

Factors Influencing CP

Several factors contribute to a Pokémon's CP:

Base Stats: Each species of Pokémon has its own set of base stats, including Attack, Defense, and Stamina. These base stats determine the potential CP range for that Pokémon species. Pokémon with higher base stats will generally have higher CP potential. Level: A Pokémon's level directly affects its CP. As you power up a Pokémon by spending Stardust and Candy, its level increases, resulting in higher CP. The maximum level a Pokémon can reach is determined by your Trainer level. Individual Values (IVs): IVs are hidden values that further modify a Pokémon's stats. They represent a Pokémon's inherent potential for excellence in each stat (Attack, Defense, and Stamina). Pokémon with higher IVs will have slightly higher CP compared to those with lower IVs at the same level. Species: Different species of Pokémon have different maximum CP values. Generally, rarer or more powerful Pokémon, such as Legendary Pokémon, have higher CP potential compared to common Pokémon.

Uses of CP

CP serves as a quick reference for assessing a Pokémon's strength and suitability for various tasks in Pokémon GO:

Battles

CP is crucial in determining a Pokémon's effectiveness in battles. Higher CP Pokémon tend to perform better in battles against opponents with lower CP.

Gyms

When placing Pokémon in Gyms to defend them, CP is a key factor. Pokémon with higher CP are more likely to hold their ground and withstand attacks from opposing Trainers.

One of the best Gym Pokemon you can get with naturally high levels of CP and HP is Blissey. Keep that in mind in case you ever really feeling like annoying everyone that tries to take your gym.

Raids

In Raid Battles, where you team up with other Trainers to defeat powerful Raid Bosses, CP is important for dealing significant damage to the Boss within the time limit.

Trainer Battles

CP is also considered in Trainer Battles, where you compete against other Trainers. However, Trainer Battles have different CP restrictions depending on the league (Great League, Ultra League, and Master League), which can affect the Pokémon you choose to use.

In summary, CP is a fundamental aspect of Pokémon GO that represents a Pokémon's overall strength and effectiveness in battles. Understanding CP and the factors that influence it can help you build a formidable battle team, conquer Gyms, defeat Raid Bosses, and emerge victorious in Trainer Battles. By considering CP along with other factors such as type advantages, moveset, and strategy, you can become a skilled Pokémon Trainer in Pokémon GO.