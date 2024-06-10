Key Takeaways Wingull Spotlight Hour on June 11, 2024, 6-7 PM local time for shiny hunting opportunity.

Wingull evolves into Pelipper with 50 candies, can learn Wing Attack and Weather Ball.

Maximize transfer candies, have enough Poké Balls, and find ideal locations to catch Wingull efficiently.

Coming up on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024 will be June's second Pokémon Spotlight Hour, and for this week our focus will be Wingull. This little guy is a seagull-like Pokémon that came out all the way back in Generation 3. It is a dual-type Water/Flying Pokémon that evolves into Pelipper with 50 Wingull candies in Pokémon GO.

Spotlight Hours are a great opportunity to shiny hunt! Stay tuned for our guide on how to shiny hunt Wingull.

Spotlight Hour Overview

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. All Spotlight Hours take place on Tuesdays, at these hours, so you can consistently hope for a new Pokemon to hunt for every week. These events are great for capturing an abundance of a specific Pokémon (the spotlight Pokémon), as well as netting you a bunch of Candy, Stardust, and XP for your effort. The Pokémon nodded to during a Spotlight Hour are usually sprites, which you can evolve fairly easily and net yourself another Pokédex entry as long as you are actively participating throughout the hour.

It's best to set side time so that you can focus on the Spotlight Hour, because it goes by very quickly!

Event Details

The Spotlight Hour takes place June 11, 2024, at the following times:

6:00 PM local time to 7:00 pm local time.

No matter where you are in the world, the Spotlight Hour will always take place based on what your local time is.

About Wingull

Wingull is an avian Pokemon with Water/Flying typing. It is especially weak against Electric moves (taking twice the amount of damage), and also weak against Rock-type moves. In general, Wingull is not an exceptionally tough Pokemon, but it is absolutely adorable and its shiny form isn't bad either.

To make Wingull raid-ready, you're going to want to evolve it into Pelipper first. For this, you will need 50 Wingull Candies in order to push it into evolution. You're also going to want to teach it these moves:

Wing Attack (Flying)

Weather Ball (Water)

These moves make use of STAB (same type attack bonus), and will be its strongest DPSing moveset.

While this is the best moveset for Pelipper, don't expect miracles! Pelipper isn't a fantastic Raid Pokémon. That said, it is better than nothing.

How to Prepare for Wingull Spotlight Hour

Maximize Transfer Candy

This event will feature a 2x bonus to Transfer Candies, so you're going to want to make sure that you're catching a ton of Wingull through the hour. For this, I recommend setting up a stock of Poke Balls that look something like this:

100 Poke Balls

20 Great Balls

20 Ultra Balls

While you shouldn't need Ultra or Great Balls to catch Wingull, it's nice to have a small stock to fall back on in case you run out of Poke Balls. As you should be catching every Wingull you see to take advantage of this bonus, you're going to run short on Balls quickly.

You're also going to run short on Pokémon storage space. Make sure you have a large amount of inventory leftover so that you do not have to transfer Wingull every few minutes during the event! There's the potential to catch dozens, if not hundreds, of Wingull depending on how fast you can catch them. I recommend having at least 100 spaces open, if you can. This amount lets you focus on quick-catching Wingull without having to Transfer out Pokémon every couple of minutes.

You can purchase more storage room for both items and Pokémon from the shop! If you have Pokémon in gyms regularly, you may have enough PokeCoins to get a few upgrades.

Ideal Locations

You should look around before the event for a spot that is easy enough to walk around in and has a few PokeStops to spin. This way, you will get the bonuses of a continuous stream of PokeBalls, as well as being able to take advantage of spawn rates with Incense and Lures at PokeStops.

What to Do During the Wingull Spotlight Hour

Since Pokémon spawn more the more you move around, you're going to want to make sure that you have a solid spot to walk around for about an hour. Places with lots of PokeStops and minimal traffic will be great spots to roam around catching Wingull. Please be careful during this event to pick safe spots to wander in, and to pay attention to your surroundings at all times.

If you can, you should consider bringing a friend or two along as well. You can benefit from further boosts with Pokémon GO's Party Play feature! In my experience, it adds to the fun of Spotlight Hour by giving sidequests to complete along the way. Check out our Party Play guide for more information on how you can take advantage of this feature!

Pop an Incense and use Daily Lures on PokeStops to get more spawns!

Post-Event Actions

Once the event finishes, you should sort through your inventory of Wingull for the strongest ones and consider either Trading away or Transfering the weaker ones. If you've brought a friend along, these throwaway Pokémon may still have some hope if you trade them with that friend. If you're lucky, you may even get a Lucky Trade out of the deal, and all the lovely bonuses that will bring!

By transfering any other Pokémon, you give yourself some wiggle room with an expanded Wingull Candy pile to use. Pick your strongest Wingull, and then evolve them into Pelipper so that you can have a Water/Flying Type in your arsenal!