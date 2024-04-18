Key Takeaways GO Battle League event runs April 19-26, 2024, offering 4x Stardust rewards.

The upcoming GO Battle League event in Pokémon GO offers trainers the chance to compete across three different leagues: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. This event will run from Friday, April 19, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT to Friday, April 26, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT. During this time, trainers can earn quadruple the Stardust from win rewards, providing a fantastic opportunity to stock up on this valuable resource.

Event Details

Start Date: April 19, 2024, 4:00 PM EDT

April 19, 2024, 4:00 PM EDT End Date: April 26, 2024, 4:00 PM EDT

April 26, 2024, 4:00 PM EDT Stardust Rewards: 4× Stardust from win rewards

League Requirements:

Great League: Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP. Ultra League: Pokémon must be at or below 2,500 CP. Master League: No CP limit.

Best Pokémon for Each League

Selecting the right Pokémon for each league is crucial for maximizing your chances of victory. Below is a list of some of the top Pokémon for each league based on their effectiveness and versatility in battle.

Great League:

Registeel with Lock on, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon Annihilape with Counter, Night Slash, Shadow Ball Carbink XL with Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Moonblast Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Future Sight Gligar (Shadow) with Wing Attack, Aeria Ace, Dig Lickitung XL with Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Feraligatr (Shadow) with Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam Quagsire (Shadow) with Mud Shot, Aqua Tail, Stone Edge Swampert (Shadow) with Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Skarmory with Steel Wing, Brave Bird, Sky Attack

Ultra League:

Registeel with Lock on, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon Feraligatr (Shadow) with Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam Giratina (Altered Forme) with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Poliwrath XL with Counter, ICy Wind, Scald Zygarde (Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Pidgeot XL with Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird Mandibuzz with Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace Virizion with Double Kick, Leaf Blade, Sacred Sword Cobalion with Double Kick, Sacred Sword, Stone Edge

Master League:

Palkia (Origin Forme) with Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Spacial Rend Zygarde (Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm, Stone Edge Dragonite with Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower Giratina (Altered Forme) with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Groudon with Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch Solgaleo with Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, Iron Head Kyurem with Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw Meloetta (Aria) with Quick Attack, Psyshock, Dazzling Gleam Mewtwo (Shadow) with Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball

Tips for Success

Team Composition: Always consider the synergy between your selected Pokémon and ensure you have answers for common threats in each league.

Always consider the synergy between your selected Pokémon and ensure you have answers for common threats in each league. Resource Management: Use the event’s increased Stardust rewards to power up and second charge moves to your top Pokémon, enhancing their effectiveness in battles.

Use the event’s increased Stardust rewards to power up and second charge moves to your top Pokémon, enhancing their effectiveness in battles. Practice: Regular participation in battles will help you understand matchups and refine your strategy.

By preparing effectively and choosing the right Pokémon, you can excel in each league of the GO Battle League, taking full advantage of the event's rewards. Make sure to engage in as many battles as possible to maximize your gains and climb the ranks!