Key Takeaways
- GO Battle League event runs April 19-26, 2024, offering 4x Stardust rewards.
- Each league (Great, Ultra, Master) has different CP requirements for Pokémon.
- Success tips include team synergy, resource management, and regular practice in battles.
The upcoming GO Battle League event in Pokémon GO offers trainers the chance to compete across three different leagues: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. This event will run from Friday, April 19, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT to Friday, April 26, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT. During this time, trainers can earn quadruple the Stardust from win rewards, providing a fantastic opportunity to stock up on this valuable resource.
Event Details
- Start Date: April 19, 2024, 4:00 PM EDT
- End Date: April 26, 2024, 4:00 PM EDT
- Stardust Rewards: 4× Stardust from win rewards
League Requirements:
- Great League: Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP.
- Ultra League: Pokémon must be at or below 2,500 CP.
- Master League: No CP limit.
Best Pokémon for Each League
Selecting the right Pokémon for each league is crucial for maximizing your chances of victory. Below is a list of some of the top Pokémon for each league based on their effectiveness and versatility in battle.
Great League:
- Registeel with Lock on, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon
- Annihilape with Counter, Night Slash, Shadow Ball
- Carbink XL with Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Moonblast
- Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Future Sight
- Gligar (Shadow) with Wing Attack, Aeria Ace, Dig
- Lickitung XL with Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
- Feraligatr (Shadow) with Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam
- Quagsire (Shadow) with Mud Shot, Aqua Tail, Stone Edge
- Swampert (Shadow) with Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Skarmory with Steel Wing, Brave Bird, Sky Attack
Ultra League:
- Registeel with Lock on, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon
- Feraligatr (Shadow) with Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam
- Giratina (Altered Forme) with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
- Poliwrath XL with Counter, ICy Wind, Scald
- Zygarde (Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake
- Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
- Pidgeot XL with Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird
- Mandibuzz with Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace
- Virizion with Double Kick, Leaf Blade, Sacred Sword
- Cobalion with Double Kick, Sacred Sword, Stone Edge
Master League:
- Palkia (Origin Forme) with Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Spacial Rend
- Zygarde (Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm, Stone Edge
- Dragonite with Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower
- Giratina (Altered Forme) with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power
- Groudon with Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch
- Solgaleo with Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, Iron Head
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw
- Meloetta (Aria) with Quick Attack, Psyshock, Dazzling Gleam
- Mewtwo (Shadow) with Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball
Tips for Success
- Team Composition: Always consider the synergy between your selected Pokémon and ensure you have answers for common threats in each league.
- Resource Management: Use the event’s increased Stardust rewards to power up and second charge moves to your top Pokémon, enhancing their effectiveness in battles.
- Practice: Regular participation in battles will help you understand matchups and refine your strategy.
By preparing effectively and choosing the right Pokémon, you can excel in each league of the GO Battle League, taking full advantage of the event's rewards. Make sure to engage in as many battles as possible to maximize your gains and climb the ranks!