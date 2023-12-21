Hello, Trainers!

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Pokémon Go Wyrdeer raids! The event will take place from December 23rd at 10:00 am local time to December 24th at 8:00 pm local time. The raids will be at a 3-star level. This event marks the release of Wyrdeer and its shiny form to Pokémon Go.

Here it is in both Normal and Shiny form respectively:

Wyrdeer Stats

Wyrdeer is the Hisuian evolution of Stantler. It is a Normal-/Psychic-type Pokémon.

Wyrdeer's overall CP range is looking to be from 1486-1561 at Level 20 and 1858-1952 at Level 25 with weather boost primarily during Partly Cloudy or Windy weather. It will have a maximum stat spread of 206 ATK/145 DEF/250 STA.

Wyrdeer Weaknesses and Resistances

Due to its typing, it does not have many weaknesses. If you do not have a consistent party to do the raids, there are a couple of good teams you can make to tackle these raids solo.

Remember, Trainers, you want to keep type Wyrdeer’s weaknesses and advantages in mind as well as yours when raiding solo. In the case of Wyrdeer, it is weak to Bug- and Dark-type moves. Simultaneously, it is resistant to Ghost- and Psychic-type moves, so you will want to avoid those types of moves.

Wyrdeer can know the following fast moves: Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Confusion. Its charged moves are Stomp, Wild Charge, Megahorn, and Psychic. The type variety Wyrdeer can have in its move sets makes it quite challenging to counter, though not impossible.

Good Teams for Wyrdeer

You will probably not have a fully resistant team to all of Wyrdeer’s combinations, especially if you are new to raiding in Pokémon Go. However, there are a few ways you can prepare for the raids.

The teams we recommend would have any of the following Pokémon with the following moves:

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

with and Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing (Mega if you have it)

with and (Mega if you have it) Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play (Mega if you have it)

with and (Mega if you have it) Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

with and Pinsir (Shadow) with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

(Shadow) with and Scizor (Shadow) with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor (Mega works as well)

(Shadow) with and (Mega works as well) Scyther (Shadow) with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

(Shadow) with and Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

with and Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

If you have these Pokémon but their moves are different than those that you see here, remember that you can use Fast TMs and Charged TMs to change the moves of your Pokémon. If you plan on tackling Wyrdeer solo, you will need to do this. Plus, it will make the raid go by a lot faster if you do.

Weather Effects

Keep in mind that if you fight Wyrdeer during Rainy weather, your Bug-type attacks will be boosted. Similarly, if you fight it during Fog weather, your Dark-type moves will be increased.

On the other hand, Partly Cloudy, Windy, and unfortunately, Rainy will benefit Wyrdeer depending on its move set. If you get a Wyrdeer that knows Wild Charge in Rainy weather, you will want to change your team to include some Electric-type resistant members.

All in all, the Wyrdeer raids should not be too hard to tackle even for newer Trainers. Go out and get some shinies!