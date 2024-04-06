Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Catching Pokemon is a fundamental way to gain XP, with various XP rewards for different actions.
- Hatching Pokemon eggs yields XP based on the egg type, rewarding players for walking real-life steps.
- Spinning PokeStops or Gyms offers XP, with different amounts awarded depending on the activity and streaks.
Hey there, Trainers!
Let's break down the comprehensive ways to grind XP in Pokémon GO, making it easier for players to level up. This guide will cover various methods, complete with tables summarizing the XP gains from different activities.
Catching Pokémon: A Fundamental Approach
Catching Pokémon is a primary way to earn XP. It's straightforward but depends on spawn rates, which can be lower in rural areas. Players also gain Stardust, essential for leveling up Pokémon.
Using a Pokémon GO Auto-Catcher
For a more effortless experience, consider an Auto-Catcher. It catches Pokémon without manual intervention, using only standard Poké Balls. However, it consumes many Poké Balls, so stock up in advance.
XP Gained while Catching Pokémon
|
Action
|
XP Earned
|
Nice Throw
|
20 XP
|
Curveball Throw
|
20 XP
|
Pokémon Runs Away
|
25 XP
|
First Throw
|
50 XP
|
Pokémon Caught
|
100 XP
|
Great Throw
|
100 XP
|
100th Catch of the Same Pokémon
|
100 XP
|
AR Catch
|
300 XP
|
New Pokémon Caught
|
500 XP
|
Excellent Throw
|
1,000 XP
|
First Catch of the Day
|
1,500 XP
|
Seventh Day Catch Streak
|
6,000 XP
Hatching Pokémon Eggs for XP
Pokémon GO's egg-hatching feature requires players to walk real-life steps to hatch eggs, rewarding them with XP upon hatching.
XP Gained while Hatching Pokémon Eggs
|
Egg Type
|
XP Earned
|
Hatching 2km Egg
|
500 XP
|
Hatching 5km Egg
|
1,000 XP
|
Hatching 7km Egg
|
1,500 XP
|
Hatching 10km Egg
|
2,000 XP
|
Hatching Strange Egg
|
4,000 XP
Spinning PokéStops or Gyms for XP
Spinning PokéStops and Gyms will provide items and a decent amount of XP. It's advisable to spin as many as possible while exploring.
XP Gained while Spinning PokéStops or Gyms
|
Activity
|
XP Earned
|
Spin a Rival Gym
|
25 XP
|
Spin a Friendly Gym
|
31 XP
|
Spin a PokéStop
|
50 XP
|
Spin a Rival Gym (Bronze)
|
50 XP
|
Spin a Friendly Gym (Bronze)
|
63 XP
|
Spin a Rival Gym (Silver)
|
75 XP
|
Spin a Friendly Gym (Silver)
|
94 XP
|
Spin a Rival Gym (Gold)
|
100 XP
|
Spin 10 PokéStops in a Row
|
100 XP
|
Spin a Friendly Gym (Gold)
|
125 XP
|
Spin a PokéStop for the First Time
|
250 XP
|
Spin 10 New PokéStops or Gyms in a Row
|
500 XP
|
First to Sixth Day Streak Spinning a PokéStop or Gym
|
500 XP
|
Seventh Day Streak of Spinning a PokéStop or Gym
|
2,000 XP
Raiding and Battling for XP
Raids, especially those involving Legendary or Mega Pokémon, offer substantial XP rewards. Teaming up for raids and gym battles enhances the experience.
XP Gained while Raiding and Battling Rival Gyms
|
Activity
|
XP Earned
|
Feed a Berry to a Pokémon in a Gym
|
50 XP
|
Defeat all Pokémon Defenders in a Gym
|
150 XP
|
Defeat a Gym Defender
|
300 XP
|
Defeat an Opposing Team's Gym
|
1,000 XP
|
Defeat a One-star Raid
|
3,500 XP
|
Defeat a Three-star Raid
|
5,000 XP
|
Defeat a Legendary, EX, or Mega Raid
|
10,000 XP
|
Defeat a Legendary Mega Raid
|
13,000 XP
Earning XP with Friends
Increasing Friendship levels in Pokémon GO can net you a significant amount of XP, especially upon reaching higher friendship tiers.
XP Gained Through Activities with Friends
|
Activity
|
XP Earned
|
Send a Gift to a Friend
|
200 XP
|
Become Good Friends with a Trainer
|
3,000 XP
|
Become Great Friends with a Trainer
|
10,000 XP
|
Become Ultra Friends with a Trainer
|
50,000 XP
|
Become Best Friends with a Trainer
|
100,000 XP
Other Methods of Earning XP
Other activities, such as mass-evolving Pokémon and completing Special Research tasks, also contribute to your XP gains, though some are one-time rewards.
XP Gained by Other Activities
|
Activity
|
XP Earned
|
Evolving a Pokémon
|
1,000 XP
|
New Pokédex Entry
|
1,000 XP
|
Research Breakthrough
|
3,000 XP
|
Special Research Tasks
|
Varies
|
Timed-Research Tasks
|
Varies