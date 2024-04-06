Key Takeaways Catching Pokemon is a fundamental way to gain XP, with various XP rewards for different actions.

Hatching Pokemon eggs yields XP based on the egg type, rewarding players for walking real-life steps.

Spinning PokeStops or Gyms offers XP, with different amounts awarded depending on the activity and streaks.

Hey there, Trainers!

Let's break down the comprehensive ways to grind XP in Pokémon GO, making it easier for players to level up. This guide will cover various methods, complete with tables summarizing the XP gains from different activities.

Catching Pokémon: A Fundamental Approach

Catching Pokémon is a primary way to earn XP. It's straightforward but depends on spawn rates, which can be lower in rural areas. Players also gain Stardust, essential for leveling up Pokémon.

Using a Pokémon GO Auto-Catcher

For a more effortless experience, consider an Auto-Catcher. It catches Pokémon without manual intervention, using only standard Poké Balls. However, it consumes many Poké Balls, so stock up in advance.

XP Gained while Catching Pokémon

Action XP Earned Nice Throw 20 XP Curveball Throw 20 XP Pokémon Runs Away 25 XP First Throw 50 XP Pokémon Caught 100 XP Great Throw 100 XP 100th Catch of the Same Pokémon 100 XP AR Catch 300 XP New Pokémon Caught 500 XP Excellent Throw 1,000 XP First Catch of the Day 1,500 XP Seventh Day Catch Streak 6,000 XP

Hatching Pokémon Eggs for XP

Pokémon GO's egg-hatching feature requires players to walk real-life steps to hatch eggs, rewarding them with XP upon hatching.

XP Gained while Hatching Pokémon Eggs

Egg Type XP Earned Hatching 2km Egg 500 XP Hatching 5km Egg 1,000 XP Hatching 7km Egg 1,500 XP Hatching 10km Egg 2,000 XP Hatching Strange Egg 4,000 XP

Spinning PokéStops or Gyms for XP

Spinning PokéStops and Gyms will provide items and a decent amount of XP. It's advisable to spin as many as possible while exploring.

XP Gained while Spinning PokéStops or Gyms

Activity XP Earned Spin a Rival Gym 25 XP Spin a Friendly Gym 31 XP Spin a PokéStop 50 XP Spin a Rival Gym (Bronze) 50 XP Spin a Friendly Gym (Bronze) 63 XP Spin a Rival Gym (Silver) 75 XP Spin a Friendly Gym (Silver) 94 XP Spin a Rival Gym (Gold) 100 XP Spin 10 PokéStops in a Row 100 XP Spin a Friendly Gym (Gold) 125 XP Spin a PokéStop for the First Time 250 XP Spin 10 New PokéStops or Gyms in a Row 500 XP First to Sixth Day Streak Spinning a PokéStop or Gym 500 XP Seventh Day Streak of Spinning a PokéStop or Gym 2,000 XP

Raiding and Battling for XP

Raids, especially those involving Legendary or Mega Pokémon, offer substantial XP rewards. Teaming up for raids and gym battles enhances the experience.

XP Gained while Raiding and Battling Rival Gyms

Activity XP Earned Feed a Berry to a Pokémon in a Gym 50 XP Defeat all Pokémon Defenders in a Gym 150 XP Defeat a Gym Defender 300 XP Defeat an Opposing Team's Gym 1,000 XP Defeat a One-star Raid 3,500 XP Defeat a Three-star Raid 5,000 XP Defeat a Legendary, EX, or Mega Raid 10,000 XP Defeat a Legendary Mega Raid 13,000 XP

Earning XP with Friends

Increasing Friendship levels in Pokémon GO can net you a significant amount of XP, especially upon reaching higher friendship tiers.

XP Gained Through Activities with Friends

Activity XP Earned Send a Gift to a Friend 200 XP Become Good Friends with a Trainer 3,000 XP Become Great Friends with a Trainer 10,000 XP Become Ultra Friends with a Trainer 50,000 XP Become Best Friends with a Trainer 100,000 XP

Other Methods of Earning XP

Other activities, such as mass-evolving Pokémon and completing Special Research tasks, also contribute to your XP gains, though some are one-time rewards.

XP Gained by Other Activities

Activity XP Earned Evolving a Pokémon 1,000 XP New Pokédex Entry 1,000 XP Research Breakthrough 3,000 XP Special Research Tasks Varies Timed-Research Tasks Varies