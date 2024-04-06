Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Catching Pokemon is a fundamental way to gain XP, with various XP rewards for different actions.
  • Hatching Pokemon eggs yields XP based on the egg type, rewarding players for walking real-life steps.
  • Spinning PokeStops or Gyms offers XP, with different amounts awarded depending on the activity and streaks.

Hey there, Trainers!

Let's break down the comprehensive ways to grind XP in Pokémon GO, making it easier for players to level up. This guide will cover various methods, complete with tables summarizing the XP gains from different activities.

pogo anni artwork
Catching Pokémon: A Fundamental Approach

Catching Pokémon is a primary way to earn XP. It's straightforward but depends on spawn rates, which can be lower in rural areas. Players also gain Stardust, essential for leveling up Pokémon.

pokemon go tour-1

Using a Pokémon GO Auto-Catcher

For a more effortless experience, consider an Auto-Catcher. It catches Pokémon without manual intervention, using only standard Poké Balls. However, it consumes many Poké Balls, so stock up in advance.

XP Gained while Catching Pokémon

Action

XP Earned

Nice Throw

20 XP

Curveball Throw

20 XP

Pokémon Runs Away

25 XP

First Throw

50 XP

Pokémon Caught

100 XP

Great Throw

100 XP

100th Catch of the Same Pokémon

100 XP

AR Catch

300 XP

New Pokémon Caught

500 XP

Excellent Throw

1,000 XP

First Catch of the Day

1,500 XP

Seventh Day Catch Streak

6,000 XP

Hatching Pokémon Eggs for XP

Pokémon GO's egg-hatching feature requires players to walk real-life steps to hatch eggs, rewarding them with XP upon hatching.

XP Gained while Hatching Pokémon Eggs

Egg Type

XP Earned

Hatching 2km Egg

500 XP

Hatching 5km Egg

1,000 XP

Hatching 7km Egg

1,500 XP

Hatching 10km Egg

2,000 XP

Hatching Strange Egg

4,000 XP

Spinning PokéStops or Gyms for XP

Spinning PokéStops and Gyms will provide items and a decent amount of XP. It's advisable to spin as many as possible while exploring.

XP Gained while Spinning PokéStops or Gyms

Activity

XP Earned

Spin a Rival Gym

25 XP

Spin a Friendly Gym

31 XP

Spin a PokéStop

50 XP

Spin a Rival Gym (Bronze)

50 XP

Spin a Friendly Gym (Bronze)

63 XP

Spin a Rival Gym (Silver)

75 XP

Spin a Friendly Gym (Silver)

94 XP

Spin a Rival Gym (Gold)

100 XP

Spin 10 PokéStops in a Row

100 XP

Spin a Friendly Gym (Gold)

125 XP

Spin a PokéStop for the First Time

250 XP

Spin 10 New PokéStops or Gyms in a Row

500 XP

First to Sixth Day Streak Spinning a PokéStop or Gym

500 XP

Seventh Day Streak of Spinning a PokéStop or Gym

2,000 XP

Raiding and Battling for XP

Raids, especially those involving Legendary or Mega Pokémon, offer substantial XP rewards. Teaming up for raids and gym battles enhances the experience.

XP Gained while Raiding and Battling Rival Gyms

Activity

XP Earned

Feed a Berry to a Pokémon in a Gym

50 XP

Defeat all Pokémon Defenders in a Gym

150 XP

Defeat a Gym Defender

300 XP

Defeat an Opposing Team's Gym

1,000 XP

Defeat a One-star Raid

3,500 XP

Defeat a Three-star Raid

5,000 XP

Defeat a Legendary, EX, or Mega Raid

10,000 XP

Defeat a Legendary Mega Raid

13,000 XP

Earning XP with Friends

Increasing Friendship levels in Pokémon GO can net you a significant amount of XP, especially upon reaching higher friendship tiers.

XP Gained Through Activities with Friends

Activity

XP Earned

Send a Gift to a Friend

200 XP

Become Good Friends with a Trainer

3,000 XP

Become Great Friends with a Trainer

10,000 XP

Become Ultra Friends with a Trainer

50,000 XP

Become Best Friends with a Trainer

100,000 XP

Other Methods of Earning XP

Other activities, such as mass-evolving Pokémon and completing Special Research tasks, also contribute to your XP gains, though some are one-time rewards.

XP Gained by Other Activities

Activity

XP Earned

Evolving a Pokémon

1,000 XP

New Pokédex Entry

1,000 XP

Research Breakthrough

3,000 XP

Special Research Tasks

Varies

Timed-Research Tasks

Varies

