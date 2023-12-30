Key Takeaways Xurkitree raids will be available in the Asia Pacific region from January 1st to 10th. Trainers outside of the region need remote raid tickets.

Xurkitree does not have a shiny form in Pokémon GO and is an Electric-type Pokémon with specific vulnerabilities and resistances.

Recommended moveset for Xurkitree is Thunder Shock and Discharge. Building a team with tankier Pokémon and utilizing Ground-type attacks is advised for the raid.

Xurkitree is one of three Ultra Beast Pokémon to be cycled into the first raid season of 2024. Xurkitree raids will be available from January 1st to the 10th. This Ultra Beast is exclusive to the Asia Pacific region of Pokémon GO. Trainers outside of those regions will have to purchase remote raid tickets in order to access these raids.

Xurkitree does not have a shiny form currently in Pokémon GO. It will be released in its normal form only. This is what Xurkitree looks like:

We are not sure how to describe it. We think it’s a cable? Let us know.

Typing

Xurkitree, unlike Pheromosa and Buzzwole, is an Electric-type Pokémon and only has that typing. Thankfully, that means that Xurkitree’s vulnerabilities and resistances are extremely straightforward and there really is only one optimal way to build our teams.

Xurkitree will take one and a half times damage from Ground-type attacks. It will take reduced damage from Electric-, Flying-, and Steel-type attacks, so do not bother with Pokémon that have those types of moves.

Xurkitree is the strongest of the Ultra Beasts released this cycle and will be encountered with 53279 CP. You can catch Xurkitree at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 2155-2249 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2695-2812 CP

Movesets

Due to STAB, we recommend building Xurkitree to be an Electric-type attacker. Xurkitree has a high attack stat, much like Pheromosa, with its stat as high as 330 ATK. We recommend the following moveset for Xurkitree.

Optimal Moveset:

Thunder Shock (Electric) and Discharge (Electric) - amazing

Xurkitree can do 19.88 damage per second with this moveset and will deal just over 460 total damage before it gets knocked out in neutral weather. This moveset is boosted by Rainy weather.

Suboptimal Movesets:

Spark (Electric) and Discharge (Electric) - decent

and - decent Thunder Shock (Electric) and Power Whip (Grass) - worthless

and - worthless Spark (Electric) and Power Whip (Grass) - worthless

and - worthless Thunder Shock (Electric) and Thunder (Electric) – suboptimal

and – suboptimal Spark (Electric) and Thunder (Electric) - suboptimal

and - suboptimal Thunder Shock (Electric) and Dazzling Gleam (Fairy) - worthless

and - worthless Spark (Electric) and Dazzling Gleam (Fairy) – worthless

Both Spark and Thunder are outpaced by Thunder Shock and Discharge respectively. It is important to remember that, while Thunder may do more damage than Discharge, Discharge is faster to charge. You will get more uses out of Discharge overall.

Additionally, Power Whip and Dazzling Gleam do not share the same typing as Xurkitree, and so will not get the STAB bonus for using them in your moveset. Your best bet is to avoid these moves entirely and to use Fast TMs and Charged TMs to give your Xurkitree Thunder Shock and Discharge.

Boosts

When designing your team, keep in mind that Xurkitree is boosted by Rainy weather. You should definitely build your teams with tankier Pokémon that use STAB-boosted Ground-type attacks, or you will have a difficult time clearing this raid. Xurkitree is just an Electric type, so there will be no taking advantage of double times vulnerabilities with it.

We recommend a team of at least 5-6 Trainers to tackle these raids. Your best chance of success will be with a high-level party in general. You can clear this raid with 3 Trainers, but it is much more difficult, and you will need the best of the best composition that you can possibly attain. Even if you have great Pokémon, there is simply not enough time in a raid for your Pokémon to whittle down Xurkitree’s immense health pool on your own.

Recommended Teams

The following Pokémon are great for this encounter. You should mix and match your team with these Pokémon if you have them at your disposal.

Normal

Excadrill (Shadow) with Mud Slap and Scorching Sand or Drill Run

with and Garchomp (Shadow) with Mud Shot and Earth Power ( Elite TM )

with and ( ) Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

with and Krookodile with Mud Slap and Earthquake

with and Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Bulldoze

with and Golurk with Mud Slap and Earth Power

There are plenty of easily available Ground-type Pokémon who will do well in a Xurkitree encounter. You could bring a Donphan or a Golem with Mud Slap and Earthquake, and these Pokémon will still perform great.

Legendary

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

with Landorus with Mud Shot and Earthquake or Earth Power

with and Mewtwo with a Fast Attack of your choice and Psystrike

Mega

Your team will do really well with Mega Garchomp, so if you have it with the moves above you should definitely bring it in your party.

Otherwise, you will do well with Mega Gengar that knows Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. If you have Mega Latios, it will also perform very well if it knows Dragon Breath and Psychic. Xurkitree is not weak to these moves per se, but they are the highest-performing movesets for Gengar and Latios, so you will still have a lot of success bringing them with you.

In the case that you do not have Mega Gengar or Mega Latios, but you managed to take advantage of the recent Mega Banette raids, then it will also do well here with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.