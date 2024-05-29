Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Zapdos Raid lasts from June 1 to June 10, 2024, with Electric/Flying typing and increased CP in Windy/Rainy weather.
  • Zapdos' best moveset is Thunder Shock and Drill Peck, dealing 16.11 DPS and 496.34 total damage before fainting.
  • Zapdos' weaknesses are Rock and Ice types; recommended to exploit these as well as consider Ground-types for effectiveness.

One of the original Legendary Pokémon and a member of the Legendary Birds (along with Articuno and Moltres), Zapdos is an Electric/Flying-type Pokémon from Kanto. It has a variant in Galar, which was introduced in The Crown Tundra for Sword/Shield. In Pokémon GO, the original Zapdos is a large, yellow bird that hovers above the ground. This Pokémon is beloved by the community as one of the original few Legendaries the franchise has to offer, and holds a special place in many Trainers' hearts.

In terms of raiding in Pokémon GO, Zapdos can be encountered in its normal and Shadow variations. This particular raid will inject Zapdos into the 5-star raid pool, meaning that it will be appearing as its regular variation. This means that, while Zapdos is a Legendary, it will not be the most powerful version of itself that you can catch. That said, if you don't have Zapdos, or you need Zapdos candies, you're definitely going to want to take advantage of its appearance in the raid pool. The regular version is the easier raid, too, so you can blast through these like they're nothing (for the most part) with the right preparation!

Zapdos is available in its regular and shiny forms. Check it out:

zapdos

The shiny form is just a shade darker, more orangey, like the regular colour of Galarian Zapdos.

galarian birds guide
Related
Pokémon Go: How to Catch the Galarian Birds
Unlike original variations of these Pokémon that can be caught from raids, obtaining these majestic avians in Pokémon GO requires a bit more finesse.

Zapdos Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Electric/Flying
  • Weather Boost: Windy/Rainy (Increases CP and Level)
zapdos anime

Zapdos CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1930-2015 CP

2015 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

2213-2519 CP

2519 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Charge Beam

Electric

Zap Cannon

Electric

Thunder Shock (Legacy only)

Electric

Thunder

Electric

--

--

Thunderbolt

Electric

--

--

Drill Peck

Flying

--

--

Ancient Power

Rock

Zapdos's best moveset will be Thunder Shock and Drill Peck. This will do 16.11 DPS and 496.34 total damage overall before it faints.

shared skies season guide
Related
Pokémon GO: Shared Skies Full Season Guide
The new season, Shared Skies, will be with us from Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.

Zapdos Weaknesses

Due to its strong typing, Zapdos is only vulnerable to:

  • Rock
  • Ice
Our teams will focus on exploiting Zapdos's weakness to Rock and Ice as much as possible. If you do not have a huge amount of people with you, you may also want to consider taking a Ground type along. Zapdos isn't weak to ground, but many of them know Rock-type moves that Zapdos will be weak too. In addition to this, Ground-types will not take as much damage from Zapdos's Electric attacks. pokemon-zapdos

Zapdos Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 2-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results

You can absolutely duo Zapdos if you and your partner have the best-of-the-best counters and make use of weather bonuses, Party Play bonuses, and any Mega Pokémon bonuses you can get your hands on. If you can't assure these things, you may want to get at least one more person just for the sake of consistency.
stadium sights event pogo
Related
Pokémon GO: Stadium Sights Event Guide
During this event, you may even get yourself a Shiny Emolga!

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

mega gyarados pogo
Related
Pokémon GO: Mega Gyarados Raid Guide
Gyarados, a fearsome Pokémon in Pokémon GO, is notorious for its destructive nature and powerful attacks.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Rhyperior

Smack Down

Rock Wrecker

Rampardos

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Mamoswine

Powder Snow

Avalanche

Tyranitar

Smack Down

Stone Edge

Aerodactyl

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Weavile

Ice Shard

Avalanche

Baxcalibur

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Tyrantrum

Rock Throw

Meteor Beam

Golem

Rock Throw

Stone Edge

Garchomp

Dragon Tail

Outrage

Aggron

Smack Down

Meteor Beam

Golem (Alola)

Rock Throw

Stone Edge

Mr. Rime

Ice Shard

Triple Axel

Gigalith

Smack Down

Meteor Beam

Darmanitan (Standard)

Fire Fang

Rock Slide

Cetitan

Ice Shard

Avalanche

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Diancie

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Ice Beam

Mega Rayquaza

Dragon Tail

Ancient Power

Terrakion

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Kyurem

Dragon Breath

Glaciate

Primal Kyogre

Waterfall

Blizzard

Stay away from using Kyogre if yours is not Primal. It will die too fast for the damage to be worth it.

raikou banner
Related
Pokémon GO: Shadow Raikou Raid Guide
Raikou will be available on weekends from Saturday, March 2nd at 6:00 am local time to Sunday, March 24th, at 10:00 pm local time.

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Tyranitar

Smack Down

Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Mega Garchomp

Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Aggron

Smack Down

Meteor Beam

Mega Glalie

Frost Breath

Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir

Confusion

Triple Axel

Mega Abomasnow

Powder Snow

Weather Ball

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
june schedule pogo
Related
Pokémon GO: June 2024 Schedule
We have a couple of repeat raids coming up for those who may have missed some of these great Pokémon when they were in the pool.
pokemon go bulbasaur tag
Pokémon GO
Franchise
Pokemon
Platform(s)
iOS , Android
Released
July 6, 2016
Developer(s)
Niantic , The Pokemon Company
Publisher(s)
Niantic
Genre(s)
Augmented Reality
Multiplayer
Online Multiplayer
Engine
Unity