Key Takeaways Zapdos Raid lasts from June 1 to June 10, 2024, with Electric/Flying typing and increased CP in Windy/Rainy weather.

Zapdos' best moveset is Thunder Shock and Drill Peck, dealing 16.11 DPS and 496.34 total damage before fainting.

Zapdos' weaknesses are Rock and Ice types; recommended to exploit these as well as consider Ground-types for effectiveness.

One of the original Legendary Pokémon and a member of the Legendary Birds (along with Articuno and Moltres), Zapdos is an Electric/Flying-type Pokémon from Kanto. It has a variant in Galar, which was introduced in The Crown Tundra for Sword/Shield. In Pokémon GO, the original Zapdos is a large, yellow bird that hovers above the ground. This Pokémon is beloved by the community as one of the original few Legendaries the franchise has to offer, and holds a special place in many Trainers' hearts.

In terms of raiding in Pokémon GO, Zapdos can be encountered in its normal and Shadow variations. This particular raid will inject Zapdos into the 5-star raid pool, meaning that it will be appearing as its regular variation. This means that, while Zapdos is a Legendary, it will not be the most powerful version of itself that you can catch. That said, if you don't have Zapdos, or you need Zapdos candies, you're definitely going to want to take advantage of its appearance in the raid pool. The regular version is the easier raid, too, so you can blast through these like they're nothing (for the most part) with the right preparation!

Zapdos is available in its regular and shiny forms. Check it out:

The shiny form is just a shade darker, more orangey, like the regular colour of Galarian Zapdos.

Zapdos Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Begins Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time Duration: Available until Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Available until Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time Typing: Electric/Flying

Electric/Flying Weather Boost: Windy/Rainy (Increases CP and Level)

Zapdos CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1930-2015 CP 2015 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 2213-2519 CP 2519 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Charge Beam Electric Zap Cannon Electric Thunder Shock (Legacy only) Electric Thunder Electric -- -- Thunderbolt Electric -- -- Drill Peck Flying -- -- Ancient Power Rock

Zapdos's best moveset will be Thunder Shock and Drill Peck. This will do 16.11 DPS and 496.34 total damage overall before it faints.

Zapdos Weaknesses

Due to its strong typing, Zapdos is only vulnerable to:

Rock

Ice

Our teams will focus on exploiting Zapdos's weakness to Rock and Ice as much as possible. If you do not have a huge amount of people with you, you may also want to consider taking a Ground type along. Zapdos isn't weak to ground, but many of them know Rock-type moves that Zapdos will be weak too. In addition to this, Ground-types will not take as much damage from Zapdos's Electric attacks.

Zapdos Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 2-5 Trainers with strong counters 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results



You can absolutely duo Zapdos if you and your partner have the best-of-the-best counters and make use of weather bonuses, Party Play bonuses, and any Mega Pokémon bonuses you can get your hands on. If you can't assure these things, you may want to get at least one more person just for the sake of consistency.

Recommended Blacephalon Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Baxcalibur Ice Fang Avalanche Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) Ice Fang Avalanche Tyrantrum Rock Throw Meteor Beam Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Garchomp Dragon Tail Outrage Aggron Smack Down Meteor Beam Golem (Alola) Rock Throw Stone Edge Mr. Rime Ice Shard Triple Axel Gigalith Smack Down Meteor Beam Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Rock Slide Cetitan Ice Shard Avalanche

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Diancie Rock Throw Rock Slide Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Ancient Power Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Kyurem Dragon Breath Glaciate Primal Kyogre Waterfall Blizzard

Stay away from using Kyogre if yours is not Primal. It will die too fast for the damage to be worth it.

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail Outrage Mega Aggron Smack Down Meteor Beam Mega Glalie Frost Breath Avalanche Mega Gardevoir Confusion Triple Axel Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.

Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.