Key Takeaways
- Zapdos Raid lasts from June 1 to June 10, 2024, with Electric/Flying typing and increased CP in Windy/Rainy weather.
- Zapdos' best moveset is Thunder Shock and Drill Peck, dealing 16.11 DPS and 496.34 total damage before fainting.
- Zapdos' weaknesses are Rock and Ice types; recommended to exploit these as well as consider Ground-types for effectiveness.
One of the original Legendary Pokémon and a member of the Legendary Birds (along with Articuno and Moltres), Zapdos is an Electric/Flying-type Pokémon from Kanto. It has a variant in Galar, which was introduced in The Crown Tundra for Sword/Shield. In Pokémon GO, the original Zapdos is a large, yellow bird that hovers above the ground. This Pokémon is beloved by the community as one of the original few Legendaries the franchise has to offer, and holds a special place in many Trainers' hearts.
In terms of raiding in Pokémon GO, Zapdos can be encountered in its normal and Shadow variations. This particular raid will inject Zapdos into the 5-star raid pool, meaning that it will be appearing as its regular variation. This means that, while Zapdos is a Legendary, it will not be the most powerful version of itself that you can catch. That said, if you don't have Zapdos, or you need Zapdos candies, you're definitely going to want to take advantage of its appearance in the raid pool. The regular version is the easier raid, too, so you can blast through these like they're nothing (for the most part) with the right preparation!
Zapdos is available in its regular and shiny forms. Check it out:
The shiny form is just a shade darker, more orangey, like the regular colour of Galarian Zapdos.
Zapdos Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Duration: Available until Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Electric/Flying
- Weather Boost: Windy/Rainy (Increases CP and Level)
Zapdos CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1930-2015 CP
|
2015 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
2213-2519 CP
|
2519 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Beam
|
Electric
|
Zap Cannon
|
Electric
|
Thunder Shock (Legacy only)
|
Electric
|
Thunder
|
Electric
|
--
|
--
|
Thunderbolt
|
Electric
|
--
|
--
|
Drill Peck
|
Flying
|
--
|
--
|
Ancient Power
|
Rock
Zapdos's best moveset will be Thunder Shock and Drill Peck. This will do 16.11 DPS and 496.34 total damage overall before it faints.
Zapdos Weaknesses
Due to its strong typing, Zapdos is only vulnerable to:
- Rock
- Ice
Zapdos Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 2-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results
Recommended Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Rhyperior
|
Smack Down
|
Rock Wrecker
|
Rampardos
|
Smack Down
|
Rock Slide
|
Mamoswine
|
Powder Snow
|
Avalanche
|
Tyranitar
|
Smack Down
|
Stone Edge
|
Aerodactyl
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock Slide
|
Weavile
|
Ice Shard
|
Avalanche
|
Baxcalibur
|
Ice Fang
|
Avalanche
|
Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)
|
Ice Fang
|
Avalanche
|
Tyrantrum
|
Rock Throw
|
Meteor Beam
|
Golem
|
Rock Throw
|
Stone Edge
|
Garchomp
|
Dragon Tail
|
Outrage
|
Aggron
|
Smack Down
|
Meteor Beam
|
Golem (Alola)
|
Rock Throw
|
Stone Edge
|
Mr. Rime
|
Ice Shard
|
Triple Axel
|
Gigalith
|
Smack Down
|
Meteor Beam
|
Darmanitan (Standard)
|
Fire Fang
|
Rock Slide
|
Cetitan
|
Ice Shard
|
Avalanche
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Diancie
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock Slide
|
Mewtwo
|
Psycho Cut
|
Ice Beam
|
Mega Rayquaza
|
Dragon Tail
|
Ancient Power
|
Terrakion
|
Smack Down
|
Rock Slide
|
Kyurem
|
Dragon Breath
|
Glaciate
|
Primal Kyogre
|
Waterfall
|
Blizzard
Stay away from using Kyogre if yours is not Primal. It will die too fast for the damage to be worth it.
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Tyranitar
|
Smack Down
|
Stone Edge
|
Mega Aerodactyl
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock Slide
|
Mega Garchomp
|
Dragon Tail
|
Outrage
|
Mega Aggron
|
Smack Down
|
Meteor Beam
|
Mega Glalie
|
Frost Breath
|
Avalanche
|
Mega Gardevoir
|
Confusion
|
Triple Axel
|
Mega Abomasnow
|
Powder Snow
|
Weather Ball
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.