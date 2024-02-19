Quick Links

Welcome to the Hardcore Gamer Pokémon GO Database, Trainers!

Are you ready to embark on an adventure like no other? Look no further. Here, within the depths of our comprehensive Pokémon GO Database, you'll find everything you need to become a true Pokémon Master.

Note: Not all guides have been completed. This page will be updated as new in-game content comes out and new guides get released!

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or just starting your journey, our collection of raid guides will lead you through the toughest challenges, ensuring victory against even the most formidable Raid Bosses. From strategic team compositions to optimal counters, we've got you covered.

But that's not all! Our database extends far beyond raids. Need help completing in-game objectives? Want to learn the intricacies of battling in PvP? Curious about the most effective ways to hatch eggs or catch elusive Pokémon? Look no further! Our library of guides covers every aspect of Pokémon GO gameplay, providing you with the knowledge and expertise to excel in every endeavor.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive in, explore, and let the journey to Pokémon mastery begin!

Current Season

Pokemon GO: February 2024 Raid Schedule

Pokémon GO: Team GO Rocket Lineups

Current Raids

Pokémon Go: Darkrai Raid Guide
Darkrai will be available for five days starting from February 15 at 10:00 am local time until February 20 at 10:00 am local time.
mega absol banner
Pokémon Go: Mega Absol Raid Guide
Mega Absol will be available in Mega Raids from February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time until February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.
pogo shadow articuno raid banner
Pokémon Go: Shadow Articuno Raid Guide
Shadow Articuno is a 5-star raid and will be in the raid rotation every weekend of February.
cresselia raid guide banner
Pokémon Go: Cresselia Raid Guide
Cresselia will have its raid hours on February 20th and 24th, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

The Road to 50: All Level 40 to 50 Tasks Guide Series

  1. Level 41 Guide
  2. Level 42 Guide
  3. Level 43 Guide
  4. Level 44 Guide
  5. Level 45 Guide
  6. Level 46 Guide
  7. Level 47 Guide
  8. Level 48 Guide
  9. Level 49 Guide
  10. Level 50 Guide
Pokémon Go: Level 40 to 50 All Tasks and Rewards
Ascending the levels from Level 40 onward is no easy task. This guide exists to help you navigate and prepare for these tough challenges.

All Raid Guides

Stay tuned for updates to these lists as we expand on our current pool of guides!

All Legendary Guides

All Mega Raid Guides

All Shadow Raid Guides

All 3-Star Raid Guides

How To Guides

Stay tuned for updates to this list as we expand our Pokémon GO database!

Past Events