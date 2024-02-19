Quick Links
Welcome to the Hardcore Gamer Pokémon GO Database, Trainers!
Are you ready to embark on an adventure like no other? Look no further. Here, within the depths of our comprehensive Pokémon GO Database, you'll find everything you need to become a true Pokémon Master.
Note: Not all guides have been completed. This page will be updated as new in-game content comes out and new guides get released!
Whether you're a seasoned veteran or just starting your journey, our collection of raid guides will lead you through the toughest challenges, ensuring victory against even the most formidable Raid Bosses. From strategic team compositions to optimal counters, we've got you covered.
But that's not all! Our database extends far beyond raids. Need help completing in-game objectives? Want to learn the intricacies of battling in PvP? Curious about the most effective ways to hatch eggs or catch elusive Pokémon? Look no further! Our library of guides covers every aspect of Pokémon GO gameplay, providing you with the knowledge and expertise to excel in every endeavor.
So, what are you waiting for? Dive in, explore, and let the journey to Pokémon mastery begin!
Current Season
Pokemon GO: February 2024 Raid Schedule
Pokémon GO: Team GO Rocket Lineups
Current Raids
Pokémon Go: Darkrai Raid GuideDarkrai will be available for five days starting from February 15 at 10:00 am local time until February 20 at 10:00 am local time.
Pokémon Go: Mega Absol Raid GuideMega Absol will be available in Mega Raids from February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time until February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.
Pokémon Go: Shadow Articuno Raid GuideShadow Articuno is a 5-star raid and will be in the raid rotation every weekend of February.
Pokémon Go: Cresselia Raid GuideCresselia will have its raid hours on February 20th and 24th, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.
The Road to 50: All Level 40 to 50 Tasks Guide Series
- Level 41 Guide
- Level 42 Guide
- Level 43 Guide
- Level 44 Guide
- Level 45 Guide
- Level 46 Guide
- Level 47 Guide
- Level 48 Guide
- Level 49 Guide
- Level 50 Guide
Pokémon Go: Level 40 to 50 All Tasks and RewardsAscending the levels from Level 40 onward is no easy task. This guide exists to help you navigate and prepare for these tough challenges.
All Raid Guides
All Legendary Guides
All Mega Raid Guides
All Shadow Raid Guides
How To Guides
