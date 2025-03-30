Quick Links
Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the latest endeavor in the Pokémon universe on track to be released later this year, is taking us back to the Kalos region, first introduced in Pokémon X and Y, in a brand-new way. The entirety of the game is set to take place in Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is working to shape the city into a place for both people and Pokémon. The city is the only location in Legends: Z-A, but it is split into multiple zones, including several different "wild zones" where wild Pokémon roam freely.
You may be thinking "how can they fit that many Pokémon into one city?" which is a worry we had as well. But fret not: The list of confirmed Pokémon is coming together quickly, and using the game's assets as well as reports from the PokeLeaks subreddit, we've compiled a list of the Pokémon confirmed to be in the game so far (as well as their evolutionary line, if applicable).
This list does not include the potential for any Legends-specific regional forms we might get in this game, like we did in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Confirmed mega-evolution Pokémon are denoted in bold. The Pokémon below are sorted into what generation they are originally from, so that you can find your favorites with ease!
The list below can be considered spoiler material for the upcoming Legends: ZA game. If you want the Pokémon in Legends: ZA to be a surprise, keep that in mind before scrolling any further! Also note that this list is subject to changes before the official launch of Legends: ZA.
Generation 1: Kanto Pokémon Coming to Legends: ZA
Pokémon That First Appeared in Red, Green, Blue, and Yellow
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Mega Pidgeot
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Mega Clefable
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Mega Alakazam
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Mega Victreebel
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Mega Slowbro
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Mega Gengar
- Onix
- Kangaskahn
- Mega Kangaskhan
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mega Starmie
- Pinsir
- Mega Pinsir
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Mega Gyarados
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mega Dragonite