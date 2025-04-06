Pokémon Legends: ZA, the next major installment in the Pokémon franchise, isn't planned for a release until late 2025, and if you're anything like this author, you're already grinding at the bit for news of an official launch date. And if you're getting tired of making sandwiches and hunting for shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, fret not.

Related All Pokémon Confirmed To Be in Legends: ZA (So Far) The next installment in the Pokémon franchise is set to bring back Mega Evolutions, including new Mega Evolution forms.

While none of the games on this list will provide quite the same feeling as stepping into a modern Lumiose City for the first time surely will, they all provide something that you might be able to enjoy in the meantime - whether it's monster hunting, battling with companions, or a mix of those features.

These games are listed in no particular order, so there's a good chance you might be interested in several - if not all - of the games on this list.

8 Monster Sanctuary

Fight Alongside Monsters in Turn-Based Combat

Monster Sanctuary Action-Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 82% Released August 28, 2019 Developer Moi Rai Games Publisher(s) Team17 OpenCritic Rating Strong

With graphics that call back to the early days of pixel-style Pokémon games, Monster Sanctuary still feels refreshingly modern and fun. In this game, you play the youngest heir of an ancient line of Monster Keepers, and step out into the world to begin your own journey. You hatch monsters and keep track of them in a Monster Journal (not unlike the Pokedex).

If building the perfect team and breeding for perfect stats in Pokémon games appeal to you, Monster Sanctuary will definitely scratch the right itch as it's all about team-building. Each monster has its own unique skill tree that you can customize according to your team's needs, and along with being used for combat purposes, you'll also need to rely on your monsters to solve different environmental puzzles a