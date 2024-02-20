Key Takeaways Late night drop on Pokémon Day creates excitement for upcoming announcements.

While it's the yearly Pokémon event that all fans have come to know and expect, Pokémon Day still managed to excite fans when it comes around every year with announcements planned to come about. This time around we've gotten quite the late announcement as the drop came at midnight for those on the west coast, and likely even more so missed by fans on the east coast with it being 3AM. Although it's an extremely odd and unprecedented hour in the US for this news to drop, it's still a thrilling confirmation on news to come in just a little over a week! This news also came to match up with the announcement of the Netflix stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge getting more episodes being worked on. Given the adorably-crafted series was beloved by those who watched, this is no surprise, but likely means we won't get any teases on it during the Presents itself due to the crew being readily at work on it. As for what we can expect, there's a lot of speculation among Pokémon fans and no one definitive answer, meaning at this point it could be anything.

Just what can we expect from this Pokémon Presents?

What we can likely guarantee is the tried and true classics: mobile game updates. These tend to take up the front portion of Pokémon Presents and cover upcoming events for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Masters EX and Pokémon Unite. There's a good chance we will also see Pokémon Cafe Remix get a spotlight if they've been cooking something up. As for mainline games, that's a whole other box of mysteries that can't be guessed so easily. Many are clamoring for how much they'd love another title like Legends Arceus while others are hoping we get a remake of the generation 5 Black and White titles. A nice surprise would be if we started to see the older Pokémon titles being made available on the Game Boy NSO service, but there's a lot to account for that makes them harder to toss up than the run-of-the-mill title on the system, especially if they want to implement Pokémon Home compatibility.

Whatever is set to be shown during this Pokémon Presents will hopefully light fans ablaze and get them excited for what's to come this year and maybe the next as well. Be sure to tune in on February 27 at 6AM PT or 9AM ET for all the details and information they have to offer, and check out the official announcement tweet below: