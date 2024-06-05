Key Takeaways We rank each region we've been to in the Pokémon series thus far!

Some regions have their moments, but may feel too small and linear in comparison; others will feel too large and lifeless.

Taking some nostalgia factors into account, we've gone from Kanto to Galar and back to organize which Pokémon region is the best.

As someone like Ash Ketchum will know, having traveled the Pokémon Universe in a perpetual state of adolescence, it extends far beyond Kanto, the region where he and many of us began our love affair with Pokémon. A choice between Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur likely snowballed, and before you knew it, you found yourself in Paldea choosing between a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Related Top 10 Highest Attack Pokémon in Pokémon GO If you're wondering which Pokémon are the best-of-the-best for raiding, this is the resource for you.

It's the consistent brilliance of each mainline Pokémon title that has kept us coming back for more. But if we are really honest, there are some regions that are more memorable than others. So, with that in mind, we are going to rank every Pokémon region in the series from worst to best.

9 Galar

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Sword and Shield

While Sword and Shield as a complete Pokémon game has some standout moments and a certain charm, one of the things that drags the game down the most is the region of Galar, and it tends to be down to two key factors: the linearity and the empty space. The game is often referred to as a hallway simulator, and it's apt, as the game always feels like it's funneling you through.

Every town has a Gym, meaning you're always on a progression conveyor belt, and when you get to an area that isn't directly story-related, it's usually bland, tiny areas to train Pokémon, or an area that has potential but is ultimately underutilized. I don't have a lot of fond memories of Galar, hence why it earns the wooden spoon.

8 Alola

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Sun and Moon

On the flip side, compared to Galar, I have loads of fond memories of Alola, and this is down to the colorful and tropical setting. The way the map is designed is fun, and the way HMs have been completely eradicated from the game is a welcome change, and while I did miss traditional Gyms in Alola, I was at the very least open to a shake-up like this.

What's presented in Sun and Moon is great for the most part, but the problem is that the map is small and claustrophobic, with only ten towns to visit and no real water-based areas of note despite being set on a series of islands. It's also pretty linear as well, which makes Galar's fumble even more damning because they had made this mistake already. Alola has its moments, but it's still rather lacking when compared to what's yet to come.

7 Johto

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Gold and Silver

This may be a little controversial, as I know there are plenty of people out there who had their first Pokémon adventure in Johto. Understand, I'm not attacking the game, as in terms of the story and the additions to the gameplay and Pokémon Roster, I can't really fault Pokémon Gold and Silver. Despite this, though, Johto as a region is not fun to navigate or engage with.

The level curve makes the adventure a slog, and the world feels half-baked because you'll eventually end up in Kanto anyway. Ultimately, this game's region feels more like a recycling of Kanto rather than its own entity. HeartGold and SoulSilver fix this to an extent, but overall, the fact that Johto wasn't allowed to stand on its own led to a region that simply can't compete on any front other than nostalgia.

6 Kalos

Major Game Appearance Pokémon X and Y

It might be surprising to some that Kalos is even as high as this on the list, but while I wasn't crazy about the Pokémon added, the story, or the very kid-friendly difficulty curve within this game, it was the region of Kalos that actually got me interested in the Pokémon series again after some time away, feeling burnt out by the repetition of the tried and tested Game Freak formula.

Kalos lured me back by making the exploration of the world more dynamic and fun, not to mention that this game really pushed the boat out when it came to the standout locations, the overall presentation, and the incredible soundtrack, which all culminated in Kalos carrying what was a rather lacking Pokémon experience on its shoulders. As Pokémon Games, X and Y were lukewarm at best, but Kalos isn't to blame.

5 Paldea

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

I think you have to give credit to Paldea for the same reason you have to give credit to Elden Ring. It takes a tried and tested formula and tweaks it to create an ambitious open-world iteration of the game we know and love. It's a big swing, and while it doesn't stick the landing like Elden Ring in this regard, it's still a very successful adaption to provide an open-world Pokémon setting.

So why is it listed in the middle of the pack? Well, because it's one of those open worlds that feels large in scale, but the landmass feels like developers seeing if they could do it without asking if they should. Not to mention, the performance issues are enough to sully anyone's experience in Paldea. It's big, it's impressive, but all in all, it's pretty lifeless and without character, making it more of a design marvel than a world that captures the magic of the Pokémon series.

4 Sinnoh

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Diamond and Pearl

Of all the regions on this list, Sinnoh (or Hisui, depending on who you ask) was definitely the hardest to place. This is because, in a lot of ways, Sinnoh is the culmination of all the best things present in Gen 1-3, with all the flaws and mistakes chopped down to create what should be a flawless gem. But it's also a region that wasn't all that memorable.

Related Pokémon GO: Zapdos Raid Hour Guide Raid Hours are the perfect opportunity for Trainers go get out into the world and catch some rare and powerful Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

This was due to a pretty lukewarm story, the washed-out color palette, the over-reliance on HMs, and the rather lacking new Pokémon additions, mainly offering evolutions no one asked for or wanted. However, even with these issues, Sinnoh offers a world where exploration is rewarding, the central theme of mythology is delivered well, and Platinum fixed just about every minor flaw the initial pair of games had. It's not a podium-worthy region, but it ain't far off.

3 Kanto

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Red and Blue

Call it bias based on nostalgia. Call it favoritism because it's the game that started it all. But, if you ask yourself, deep down, you know that Kanto deserves to be up here with the big boys. I'll grant you, as this is the first game in the series there are some flaws, as the game is limited in scope due to the game being developed in 1996. But credit where it's due; it still holds up as an amazing place for a Pokémon adventure to unfold.

It just has it all. It has a killer soundtrack. It has memorable locations like Lavender Town, Nugget Bridge, and the S.S. Anne. It has the original 151 Pokémon, which is a wonderful roster to work with, and unlike a lot of Pokémon outings, you can tackle the Gym challenge in practically any order you like after Vermillion City.

Where the world falls down is the lack of storytelling, lore and teething issues with Pokémon moves and typings due to this being Pokémon's maiden voyage, but nostalgia or no, I believe Kanto is a wonderful region and a fitting place to begin any adventure.

2 Unova

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Black and White

It's weird to call Black and White's Unova region the 'mature' Pokémon entry, as the bar was and still is pretty much on the floor in that regard. But it has to be said that Unova still feels like Game Freaks' best attempt at offering a game that caters to both older and younger audiences. This bleeds into the world design, as Black and White presents a world that is simply unforgettable.

The New York-inspired setting was a welcome change, the introduction of the alt-right activists, Team Plasma, was an interesting addition, and the focus on more grounded narrative themes rather than silly and surreal exploits was refreshing. All in all, Unova felt like a breath of fresh air both narratively and in terms of gameplay.

It is held back slightly by the linear nature of the map and the fact that players were more or less restricted to just the region-specific Pokémon. But all in all, this was an ambitious, story-focused Pokemon region, which is something I'm honestly still waiting to see Game Freak replicate.

1 Hoenn

Major Game Appearance Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire

I know I am not alone when I say that I feel like Pokémon peaked in Gen III. Hoenn was a region that took everything that was great about the first two generations but didn't rely on recycling old ideas. Instead, it provides players with new and innovative ideas, which makes Hoenn so inviting and memorable. Graphically, it was a much more vibrant world, with a focus on nature and unique biomes.

Then you had the outstanding soundtrack, which is easily the best in the series to date. You have a weird but wonderful storyline with Team Magma and Aqua. You have the best Elite Four composition on record, some outstanding starters, a map that rewards exploration, and has you darting around the place, making it feel even more expensive than it was.

And if you had Emerald, you got to visit the Battle Frontier, which remains some of the best end-game Pokémon content in existence. Plus, ORAS would up the production value again with the addition of the option to travel to new areas with the help of Latios and Latias, the Delta Episode, and so much more.

You could argue until you were blue in the face, but you'd never convince me that Hoenn isn't the best Pokémon region of all time. So just save your breath and get on board by starting another playthrough in Littleroot Town.