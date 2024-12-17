Hit mobile game Pokémon TCG Pocket has just received its first booster pack expansion, Mythical Island. With it, many new cards, missions and other elements have been added to the game, which only had the Genetic Apex cards before.

Going Beyond the Apex

With less than two months since its release, Pokémon TCG Pocket has already achieved major milestones, including having over sixty million downloads. Within this short time, however, the game only had its initial cards available in the Genetic Apex booster, an expansion created for the game, as it follows different rules from the tabletop card game.

Mythical Island was revealed last week with Mew ex as its main highlight. Other relevant cards revealed back then included Aerodactyl ex, Marshadow, the Serperior evolution line and Blue as a supporter card. The release also, however, brought the second generation mythical creature, Celebi, as one of the rarest cards in the mix with its ex edition.

The list of brand-new creatures in the mobile game include Morelull, Delmise, Volcarona, Finneon, Drednaw, Joltik, Dedenne, Sigilyph, Beheeyem, Florges, Scolipede and more. It also brings a few alternate versions of cards already available in the Genetic Apex boosters. Those cards, like the new Eevee, or the evolution lines for Pidgeot, Rapidash and Salazzle, bring new moves that can shake up strategic options for previous decks.

New cards are not the only addition to the game, though. Along with Mythical Island, new missions, new rewards and new solo battles are also available. Unlike events, these are not temporarily introduced and will be available at any time going forward.

Altogether, there are ten Dex Missions for Mythic Island, as it requires players to register sixty cards from the new expansion. By doing so, it'll be possible to redeem emblem tickets to claim a Mew emblem on the game's virtual shop. There are also Themed Collections that require specific cards from the collection, but will give players new icons, covers for binders and even a Celebi emblem. Once the player gets 60 boosters, they'll unlock a Mythical Island playmat, sleeves, coin and cover.

Solo Battles have also been expanded with new options in the Advanced and Expert categories. It's now possible to test out a battle against decks using Celebi ex, Volcarona, Gyarados ex, the new version of Raichu with Galvantula, Mew ex, Aerodactyl ex, Serperior, Blue and the new Pidgeot ex, and more.

Like with previous solo battles, the first win will grant players some deck stamina hourglasses, stardust and shop tickets. Defeating the opponent also lets players see the deck composition of the enemies, shining light on their strategic choices. They also have special missions with very specific challenges, such as using Pokémon of a specific type to K.O. the other creatures, causing damage above a value, winning before a certain turn or using a deck with no rare cards.

Beyond this major update, the game is still holding the second Genetic Apex Wonder Pick Event. Through it, players can get a promotional, limited time version of the Bulbasaur and Magnemite cards and other rewards. This event will end on the transition from December 19 to December 20, so players interested in getting the Venusaur cosmetic items that come as a reward from participating should do it as soon as possible.