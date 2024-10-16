As part of the ongoing Steam Next Fest, Alliance Arts has released a demo version for All in Abyss: Judge the Fake. The unique combination of poker and RPG will be available for tests only during the current event, which is available on PC through the Steam store until October 21.

All in Abyss: Judge the Fake is a new title developed by Acquire (Octopath Traveler, Class of Heroes) and WSS playground (Needy Streamer Overload) with scenario writing by Shusei Sakagami, who worked on the mobile title Heaven Burns Red. The card game mixes text adventure elements, RPG skills, gambling and exposing the fraud of your opponents as the player faces mysterious witches.

It's time to duel

In the game, players assume the role of Asuha Senahara, a human failure who claims to be a gambling genius. One of her matches, however, doesn't go so well: by facing a witch in a gambling district, she loses it all due to the use of mysterious powers. As she didn't know defeat before then, she'll now look for a way to expose the witches' true nature as cheaters.

The duels against other characters take place as Texas Hold'em Poker between two adversaries. It's up to both players to try to come up with the best five-card hand using the two cards they receive and the community cards.

Instead of a normal card game, however, we can use various skills to change the flow of the game. By activating those skills, players will have various strategic options to restrict the other's moves as well as get more insight into what they can do. Finally, once players are in a situation where they made sure their victory is clear, it's possible to bet all your chips using an "All-In" command.

Every chapter presents a boss character which is called a "Witch." They'll be tough adversaries with many underhanded tactics and it'll be up to the player to expose those to win. With enough proof of their heinous acts, some Poker skill and luck, it'll be possible to defeat them.

Part of the experience will revolve around exploring the city to figure out their tricks. The sweet-loving witch Ulu is the first name of the opponent list, with Asuha trying to take revenge on her for defeatng her so thoroughly through cheats. Alongside the protagonist, we'll also have the help of a girl called Mina, who saves Asuha from her predicament after losing.

During the exploration, players will also have the chance to face other characters who, unlike the witches, may fight fair and square. By defeating them in poker, it'll be possible to acquire money, making progress much easier.

The new demo includes the first chapter of the game, showcasing how Asuha starts her journey to bring punishment to the cheating witches. The companies plan to release the full edition of All in Abyss: Judge the Fake in 2024, but they have yet to unveil a specific release date.