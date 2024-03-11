Key Takeaways Premier Balls are special and used for capturing Raid Bosses and Shadow Pokémon, discarded after use.

Catch rates of Premier Balls vary, with enhanced multipliers for Legendaries, shinies, and Giovanni's Legendary Shadow Pokémon.

Earning Premier Balls post-battle depends on factors like damage contribution and raid performance, offering strategic advantages.

In the dynamic world of Pokémon GO, the Premier Ball stands out as a special instrument in a Trainer's quest to capture the most formidable foes encountered in the game. Unlike the standard Poké Balls, Great Balls, or Ultra Balls, the Premier Ball serves a unique purpose, reserved for the pivotal moments following a Raid Battle or a confrontation with a Team GO Rocket member. This guide will delve into the nuances of the Premier Ball, providing you with the knowledge to use them effectively in your Pokémon-catching endeavors.

The Role of the Premier Ball

Special Encounters: The Premier Ball is exclusively available and used for catching Raid Bosses during the Bonus Challenge after a Raid Battle victory or for capturing Shadow Pokémon after defeating a Team GO Rocket member. It's important to note that any unused Premier Balls are discarded after the capture attempt, making each throw count.

Catch Rates: At its core, the Premier Ball has the same catch rate as a standard Poké Ball. However, certain situations provide enhanced catch rates:

Raid Pity: For Legendary Raid Pokémon, after a series of unsuccessful attempts, the Premier Ball gains additional multipliers, increasing its effectiveness to match that of a Great or Ultra Ball around the 8th to 10th throw.

For Legendary Raid Pokémon, after a series of unsuccessful attempts, the Premier Ball gains additional multipliers, increasing its effectiveness to match that of a Great or Ultra Ball around the 8th to 10th throw. Shiny Raid Bosses: Encountering a shiny Raid Boss transforms the Premier Ball into a dazzling version, ensuring a 100% catch rate, effectively making it a Master Ball for that encounter.

Shadow Pokémon from Giovanni: Catching a Legendary Shadow Pokémon from Giovanni also guarantees a 100% catch rate, mirroring the effectiveness of a Master Ball.

Earning Premier Balls

The number of Premier Balls awarded post-battle is variable and influenced by several factors.

Raid Factors (8-24 possible, 6-16 in Mega Raids):

Boss Defeated: Successfully defeating the Raid Boss grants +6 balls.

Damage Contribution: The amount of damage you contribute earns you up to +6 balls.

Friendship Level: The highest friendship level with any participating raid member can add up to +4 balls.

Speed Bonus: The remaining time on the raid timer can award between +2 and +8 balls, encouraging swift victories.

Shadow Encounters (3-13 possible):

Grunt Defeated: Overcoming a Team GO Rocket Grunt rewards +2 balls.

Pokémon Stamina: The number of your Pokémon that remain un-KO'd can earn you between +1 and +3 balls.

Hero and Purifier Medals: Your ranks in these categories can each add up to +4 balls, rewarding your achievements against Team GO Rocket.

Strategic Use of Premier Balls

Given their limited availability and singular purpose, it's crucial to maximize each Premier Ball's potential. Here are some strategies:

Aim for Great or Excellent Throws: Enhance your chances by aiming for precision throws, especially when the catch rate multipliers kick in.

Use Berries Wisely: Razz Berries and Golden Razz Berries can further increase your chances, so use them strategically, especially for high-value targets.

Practice Patience: Wait for the right moment to throw, ensuring that the Pokémon is centered and not in an attack animation.

The Premier Ball is more than just a tool; it's a symbol of your hard-earned victories in Pokémon GO. Understanding how to earn and utilize Premier Balls effectively can significantly impact your success in capturing Raid Bosses and Shadow Pokémon. As you continue your journey, keep these insights in mind to make every Premier Ball count in your quest to catch them all.