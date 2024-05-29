Key Takeaways Seasons in Pokémon GO occur four times a year, lasting three months, and bring new spawns and events.

The upcoming 15th season, Shared Skies, will introduce new themed spawns, events, Battle League rotations, and more.

Research Breakthrough encounters for this season include Hisuian Growlithe, Larvitar, Audino, and more until September 3, 2024.

With the upcoming change in the seasons comes new opportunities in Pokémon GO. New seasons are particularly exciting in Pokémon GO, as we get a bunch of new spawns and things to do in the game. These are the times when we see a shift in the overworld map spawns, new special research opportunities, and more.

What is a Season in Pokémon GO?

Seasons are long events that Niantic keeps the game engaging (and simultaneously difficult to complete). They happen four times a year (like a season), each lasting three months, as you'd expect. They usually come bundled with updates that change the game to align with the theme of the season - in this case, our upcoming season is Shared Skies.

Shared Skies is the 15th Season in Pokémon GO. It will bring new themed spawns, new special events, a change in the egg pool, new Battle League rotations, new seasonal bonuses. Sometimes we even get new features or updates - last Season, we got the Rediscover series of updates, for example.

All New Research Breakthrough Pokemon

Research Breakthrough encounters will also change for this season. You can expect to encounter the following Pokémon during Research Breakthroughs:

Hisuian Growlithe, shiny available

Larvitar, shiny available

Audino, shiny available

Axew, shiny available

Furfrou (Natural), shiny available

Jangmo-o, shiny available

These Pokémon will be in the breakthrough pool from Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time to Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time. You will have plenty of time to pick some of these Pokémon up, so don't be in any rush to do so!