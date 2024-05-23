Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Blacephalon raid starts May 23 & ends June 1, available in Western Hemisphere.
  • Blacephalon has 5 weaknesses: Dark, Water, Ghost, Rock, Ground.
  • Include strong counters in group of 2-5 trainers, 6-8 for better results.

Blacephalon is a Legendary 5-star raid in Pokémon GO. First introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Blacephalon is a powerful Ultra Beast with a colourful, humanoid form that resembles what you would imagine the child of a clown and a plasma ball would look like. Like its counterpart, Stakataka, its homeworld is well beyond the worlds that Solgaleo and Lunala could take you to through the Ultra Warp Ride feature in the games. Thankfully for us in Pokémon GO, it's coming to us in the Western Hemisphere (North and South America) all the way up until the beginning of June!

Keep in mind, its shiny form is not yet available in Pokemon GO. However, we've included it so that you can check it out. The shiny variant is the blue one.

Blacephalon Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Fire/Ghost
  • Weather Boost: Sunny/Foggy (Increases CP and Level)
Blacephalon CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1797-1884 CP

1884 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

2246-2355 CP

2355 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Astonish

Ghost

Overheat

Fire

Incinerate

Fire

Mystical Fire

Fire

--

--

Shadow Ball

Ghost

--

--

--

--

Blacephalon Weaknesses

Blacephalon is vulnerable to:

  • Dark
  • Water
  • Ghost
  • Rock
  • Ground

Blacephalon Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 2-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Tyranitar

Bite

Brutal Swing

Rampardos

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Rhyperior

Mud Slap

Rock Wrecker

Excadrill

Mud Slap

Scorching Sands

Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earth Power

Chandelure

Hex

Shadow Ball

Banette

Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Gengar

Lick

Shadow Ball

Swampert

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Crawdaunt

Snarl

Crabhammer

Kingler

Bubble

Crabhammer

Hydreigon

Bite

Brutal Swing

Feraligatr

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Kyogre (Primal)

Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Groudon (Primal)

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Rayquaza

Dragon Tail

Dragon Ascent

Diancie (Mega)

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Shadow Ball

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Tyranitar

Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Swampert

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Gengar

Lick

Shadow Ball

Mega Garchomp

Mud Shot

Earth Power

Mega Blastoise

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados

Bite

Hydro Pump

Mega Aerodactyl

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
pokemon go bulbasaur tag
