Key Takeaways Blacephalon raid starts May 23 & ends June 1, available in Western Hemisphere.

Blacephalon has 5 weaknesses: Dark, Water, Ghost, Rock, Ground.

Include strong counters in group of 2-5 trainers, 6-8 for better results.

Blacephalon is a Legendary 5-star raid in Pokémon GO. First introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Blacephalon is a powerful Ultra Beast with a colourful, humanoid form that resembles what you would imagine the child of a clown and a plasma ball would look like. Like its counterpart, Stakataka, its homeworld is well beyond the worlds that Solgaleo and Lunala could take you to through the Ultra Warp Ride feature in the games. Thankfully for us in Pokémon GO, it's coming to us in the Western Hemisphere (North and South America) all the way up until the beginning of June!

Keep in mind, its shiny form is not yet available in Pokemon GO. However, we've included it so that you can check it out. The shiny variant is the blue one.

Close

Blacephalon Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time

Begins Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Available until Typing: Fire/Ghost

Fire/Ghost Weather Boost: Sunny/Foggy (Increases CP and Level)

Related Pokémon GO: Weather Explained Pokémon GO's dynamic weather system enhances the game by mirroring real-world weather conditions, affecting the Pokémon you encounter.

Blacephalon CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1797-1884 CP 1884 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 2246-2355 CP 2355 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Astonish Ghost Overheat Fire Incinerate Fire Mystical Fire Fire -- -- Shadow Ball Ghost -- -- -- --

Blacephalon Weaknesses

Blacephalon is vulnerable to:

Dark

Water

Ghost

Rock

Ground

Blacephalon Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 2-5 Trainers with strong counters 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results



Recommended Blacephalon Counters

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Mud Slap Rock Wrecker Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Crawdaunt Snarl Crabhammer Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Feraligatr Water Gun Hydro Cannon

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Kyogre (Primal) Waterfall Origin Pulse Groudon (Primal) Mud Shot Precipice Blades Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Diancie (Mega) Rock Throw Rock Slide Mewtwo Psycho Cut Shadow Ball

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Mega Blastoise Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados Bite Hydro Pump Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.

Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.