Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Blacephalon raid starts May 23 & ends June 1, available in Western Hemisphere.
- Blacephalon has 5 weaknesses: Dark, Water, Ghost, Rock, Ground.
- Include strong counters in group of 2-5 trainers, 6-8 for better results.
Blacephalon is a Legendary 5-star raid in Pokémon GO. First introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Blacephalon is a powerful Ultra Beast with a colourful, humanoid form that resembles what you would imagine the child of a clown and a plasma ball would look like. Like its counterpart, Stakataka, its homeworld is well beyond the worlds that Solgaleo and Lunala could take you to through the Ultra Warp Ride feature in the games. Thankfully for us in Pokémon GO, it's coming to us in the Western Hemisphere (North and South America) all the way up until the beginning of June!
Keep in mind, its shiny form is not yet available in Pokemon GO. However, we've included it so that you can check it out. The shiny variant is the blue one.
Blacephalon Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 am Local Time
- Duration: Available until Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Fire/Ghost
- Weather Boost: Sunny/Foggy (Increases CP and Level)
Pokémon GO: Weather ExplainedPokémon GO's dynamic weather system enhances the game by mirroring real-world weather conditions, affecting the Pokémon you encounter.
Blacephalon CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1797-1884 CP
|
1884 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
2246-2355 CP
|
2355 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Astonish
|
Ghost
|
Overheat
|
Fire
|
Incinerate
|
Fire
|
Mystical Fire
|
Fire
|
--
|
--
|
Shadow Ball
|
Ghost
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
Blacephalon Weaknesses
Blacephalon is vulnerable to:
- Dark
- Water
- Ghost
- Rock
- Ground
Blacephalon Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 2-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results
Recommended Blacephalon Counters
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Tyranitar
|
Bite
|
Brutal Swing
|
Rampardos
|
Smack Down
|
Rock Slide
|
Rhyperior
|
Mud Slap
|
Rock Wrecker
|
Excadrill
|
Mud Slap
|
Scorching Sands
|
Garchomp
|
Mud Shot
|
Earth Power
|
Chandelure
|
Hex
|
Shadow Ball
|
Banette
|
Shadow Claw
|
Shadow Ball
|
Gengar
|
Lick
|
Shadow Ball
|
Swampert
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Crawdaunt
|
Snarl
|
Crabhammer
|
Kingler
|
Bubble
|
Crabhammer
|
Hydreigon
|
Bite
|
Brutal Swing
|
Feraligatr
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Kyogre (Primal)
|
Waterfall
|
Origin Pulse
|
Groudon (Primal)
|
Mud Shot
|
Precipice Blades
|
Rayquaza
|
Dragon Tail
|
Dragon Ascent
|
Diancie (Mega)
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock Slide
|
Mewtwo
|
Psycho Cut
|
Shadow Ball
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Tyranitar
|
Bite
|
Brutal Swing
|
Mega Swampert
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Mega Gengar
|
Lick
|
Shadow Ball
|
Mega Garchomp
|
Mud Shot
|
Earth Power
|
Mega Blastoise
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Mega Gyarados
|
Bite
|
Hydro Pump
|
Mega Aerodactyl
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock Slide
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.