Key Takeaways Buzzwole is available in North America only from January 1st to 10th.

Buzzwole is weak to Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks, making these the best choices when battling it in raids.

Recommended Pokémon teams for battling Buzzwole include Blaziken, Braviary, Honchkrow, Staraptor, Togekiss, Toucannon, Moltres, Rayquaza, Yveltal, and Reshiram. Using Mega Pokémon is not necessary but can be advantageous.

Buzzwole is one of three Ultra Beast Pokémon cycling into the next raid season. It is a regional exclusive that can only be caught in North America. Unless you have remote raid tickets and some friends in North America to access these raids, you will only be able to get them from there.

Buzzwole will be available from January 1st to 10th. It does not have a shiny form, so this is a picture of its regular old self:

Typing

True to its name and muscles, Buzzwole is a Bug- and Fighting-type Pokémon. It is a 5-tier raid boss with a large series of vulnerabilities that you can exploit. Buzzwole is weak to Fairy-, Fire-, Flying-, and Psychic-type attacks. Because Bug- and Fighting-type Pokémon share a weakness to Flying­-type attacks, it will take double damage from those attacks. Keep this in mind when you build your team!

Additionally, Buzzwole can be found with a Raid Boss CP of 44654. It comes in the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1894-1977 CP

Level 25 with Rainy and Cloudy Weather: 2368-2472 CP

Movesets

Despite its Bug-typing, Buzzwole actually does not get any Bug-type fast moves. It comes in a variety of moveset combinations. For Buzzwole, we recommend you build into his Fighting-type advantages. Here are his moveset combinations:

Counter (Fighting) and Superpower (Fighting) - amazing

and - amazing Poison Jab (Poison) and Superpower (Fighting) - suboptimal

and suboptimal Counter (Fighting) and Fell Stinger (Bug)

and Poison Jab (Poison) and Fell Stinger (Bug) - suboptimal

and - suboptimal Counter (Fighting) and Power-Up Punch (Fighting) - decent

and - decent Poison Jab (Poison) and Power-Up Punch (Fighting) - suboptimal

and - suboptimal Counter (Fighting) and Lunge (Bug)

and Poison Jab (Poison) and Lunge (Bug) – suboptimal

Because Buzzwole does not have the Poison-type, it does not benefit by having Poison Jab over Counter. Stick with Counter to get that sweet, sweet STAB boost. If Niantic ever gives Dynamic Punch to Buzzwole, consider using a Charged TM on it.

Boosts

Buzzwole gets boosted in Rainy and Cloudy weather, so you will want to adjust your team accordingly to give yourself as many resistances against his move sets as you can. We recommend a team of at least 4-5 Trainers to get through these raids quickly, although you can do this raid with 3 Trainers if you can not find someone else to join you.

Recommended Teams

Since Buzzwole takes double damage from Flying-type moves and knows mostly Bug- and Fighting-type attacks, it is best for you to design your teams by taking advantage of both and using Flying-type Pokémon with Flying-type attacks. You will be making the best use of your STAB bonus, the vulnerability bonus damage, as well as your Pokémon’s resistances to Buzzwole’s movesets by doing so. With this in mind, we recommend any of the following Pokémon be in your team:

Normal

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Brave Bird

with and Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird

with and Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

with and Staraptor with Gust and Brave Bird

with and Togekiss with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

with and Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck

There are plenty of Flying-type Pokémon that you can pick that are not in this list, but these are our personal favorites for Buzzwole. These Pokémon are also fairly easy to get your hands on as newer Trainers (except for Honchkrow or Togekiss if you do not have Sinnoh Stones), so if you are new to raiding you should not have too much of a problem with these Pokémon.

Legendary

Moltres (Shadow) with Wing Attack and Sky Attack (since Moltres is coming into the Shadow raid rotation during January weekends , you will be able to get this Pokémon easily!)

(Shadow) with and (since is coming into the Shadow raid rotation during , you will be able to get this Pokémon easily!) Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

with and Yveltal with Gust and Hurricane

with and Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Mega

The best Megas you can use against Buzzwole would be Mega Pidgeot with Wing Attack and Brave Bird, or you could also use Mega Y Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn. That being said, you should not have to use Megas against Buzzwole in order to beat him. The boost is nice, but unnecessary.