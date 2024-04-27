Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Cleffa Hatch Day: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM local time.
- Event bonuses: 2x Candy, 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, Increased 2 km Egg Drops.
- Shiny chances: Increased likelihood of hatching Shiny Cleffa, shiny opportunities available.
Get ready for a special day dedicated to the adorable Fairy-type Pokémon, Cleffa, during the Cleffa Hatch Day event in Pokémon GO. This event provides trainers with enhanced opportunities to hatch Cleffa, including its shiny variant, from 2 km Eggs. Here’s your full guide to making the most out of this limited-time event.
Event Timing
- Event Start and End: Cleffa Hatch Day takes place on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.
- Extended Bonuses Period: Extended bonuses are active from Friday, April 26, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, April 28, at 5:00 PM local time.
Event Bonuses
- 2× Candy from Hatching Eggs: Receive double the candy when you hatch eggs, enhancing your ability to power up and evolve your Pokémon.
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance: Eggs placed into Incubators during the event period will only require half the usual distance to hatch.
- Increased 2 km Egg Drops: PokéStops will drop 2 km Eggs more frequently, increasing your chances to hatch Cleffa.
Featured Pokémon
- Cleffa Hatches: During the event, Cleffa will hatch more frequently from 2 km Eggs, and there’s an increased chance of hatching Shiny Cleffa, adding a special sparkle to your collection.
Event Research
Field Research
Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops, rewarding Stardust and XP.
Timed Research
- Free Timed Research: Includes tasks that award a Super Incubator and XP, available to all trainers.
- Paid Timed Research: For $1.00, this research offers additional challenges with rewards including Star Pieces, Super Incubators, and double Hatch Stardust. It’s a great option for those looking to maximize their event gains.
Pokémon GO: How to Get StardustStardust in Pokémon GO is a precious resource with multifaceted uses that can significantly bolster your gameplay.
Shiny Opportunities
- Increased Shiny Chances: The event increases the likelihood of hatching Shiny Cleffa from 2 km Eggs, giving you a chance to encounter this rare variant.
Sales and Offers
- Ultra Hatch Box: Available for $19.99 on the Pokémon GO Web Store, this box includes 15 Super Incubators, ten Basic Incubators, and five Poffins—a perfect bundle for avid hatchers.
- Hatch Box Bundle: For 925 PokéCoins, obtain five Super Incubators, five Basic Incubators, and two Lucky Eggs from the in-game shop, providing significant value.
Tips for Maximizing Your Event Experience
- Prepare in Advance: Stock up on Incubators and clear your Egg inventory before the event starts to take full advantage of the 1/2 hatch distance.
- Plan Your Route: Choose a walking route that maximizes your interaction with PokéStops to collect more 2 km Eggs and complete Field Research tasks.
- Stay Charged: Ensure your device is fully charged or carry a power bank; continuous use of the app, especially with the camera and GPS, can drain battery quickly.
- Team Up: Coordinate with friends to trade hatches for potential Lucky Pokémon, and help each other complete research tasks faster.
Cleffa Hatch Day is an excellent opportunity for trainers to add a special Pokémon to their roster, gain extra rewards, and enjoy the communal spirit of Pokémon GO. Don’t miss out on this day of hatching and adventure!