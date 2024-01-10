Key Takeaways The Dazzling Dream event provides an opportunity for trainers to catch powerful Fairy-type Pokémon and receive 2x Stardust.

The event includes increased wild encounters of Fairy-type Pokémon, with a chance to find the new Shiny Cutiefly.

In addition to wild encounters, trainers can participate in event-themed Field Research tasks and timed research for rewards such as Premium Battle Passes and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Trainers, it is time to turn your caps around and get to catching Pokémon!

The Dazzling Dream event is set to come out soon and it is looking amazing! This event will give Trainers a chance to bolster their Fairy-type lineup. If you do not have a strong set of Fairy-types to call on, this is your chance to get some of the most powerful ones in Pokémon Go.

This event is a casual one. What I mean by that is that you do not have to worry about optimizing a team of Pokémon for raids – there are no raids for this event. Instead, this is just a catch-a-thon type of gig.

Dazzling Dream takes place from Saturday, January 13th at 10:00 am to Tuesday, January 16th, at 8:00 pm local time. You will receive 2x Stardust for catching and hatching Pokémon during this time.

This event also marks the debut of Shiny Cutiefly! If you are lucky, you may find one in the wild. Keep your Incense and Lures ready.

Wild Encounters

During Dazzling Dream, Fairy-type Pokémon will appear more often in the wild. The following Pokémon will appear most frequently:

Clefairy

Jigglypuff

Marill

Snubbull

Cottonee

Flabebe*

Spritzee

Swirlix

Dedenne

Cutiefly

Morellul

Togetic

All Pokémon except for Flabebe will be available in their shiny forms. Flabebe does not have a shiny form, but you may find its White and Orange colour configurations if you’re lucky!

*Flabebe comes in a host of colour configurations and some of them are region locked. The differently coloured Flabebe can be found in the following areas:

Red Flower Flabebe – Europe, Middle East, and Africa

– Europe, Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabebe – Asia-Pacific region

– Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabebe – the Americas

The White and Orange colour variants are not region locked. But they are more uncommon.

Eggs

During this event, Pokémon that hatch from 7km eggs will change over. These are the eggs that you get from gift exchanging with your friends. The following Pokémon will hatch from 7km eggs:

Togepi

Spritzee

Swirlix

Cutiefly

Cutiefly has a higher chance of being shiny when hatched during this event. You may still find it in the wild, but chances are lower.

Research

Dazzling Dream comes with event-themed Field Research. These are the research tasks you get from spinning PokéStops out in the wild. There will be an increased chance of encountering the following Pokemon from these tasks:

Alolan Vulpix

Spritzee

Swirlix

Cutiefly

Mawile (uncommon)

Carbink (uncommon)

Some Field Research tasks will also offer Mega Energy rewards for Gardevoir and Altaria.

Paid Time Research

The chance to do special paid timed research will become available during this event as well. You will be able to purchase tickets to participate in this from the in-game shop soon. Completing the timed research will give you the following rewards:

2x Premium Battle Passes

XP

Stardust

2x Star Pieces

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

The research expires so be sure to complete it and claim your rewards before Tuesday, January 16th, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time.

Other Stuff

New Avatar Item

This event will release the new Cutiefly mask! It will stay in the in-game shop after the event ends, so don’t worry if you can’t get it right away.

Collection Challenge

In addition to the new Research updates, Trainers will be challenged with an event-themed collection. This collection will offer you rewards like XP, Stardust, and even an encounter with Carbink.