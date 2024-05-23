Key Takeaways Battle Leagues are open May 24-31, 2024, with 4x Stardust rewards.

No restrictions on Pokemon for this event, all are welcome.

Best PVP picks focus on low attack, high defense stats.

The Battle Leagues are coming back around again, this time with all our usual suspects! The Leagues will be opening up again starting from Friday, May 24, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST and going until Friday, May 31, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST. Trainers will be able to participate in all the leagues and get themselves an abundance of Stardust and, of course, bragging rights for winning big in the Leagues. Let's get into it.

This time, there are no restrictions on which Pokémon you can bring into the League.

GO Battle League Event Details

Bonus Rewards

4× Stardust from win rewards (excluding end of set rewards).

All League Details

Great League

CP Limit: Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter

Best Great League Pokémon

Pokémon Fast Moves Charged Moves Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon Annihilape Counter Night Slash, Shadow Ball Cresselia Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Future Sight Carbink (XL) Rock Throw Rock Slide, Moonblast Gligar (Shadow) Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig

Ultra League

CP Limit: Pokémon must be at or below 2,500 CP to enter

Best Ultra League Pokémon

Pokémon Fast Moves Charged Moves Registeel (XL) Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon Feraligatr (Shadow) Shadow Claw Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam Tapu Fini Water Gun Surf, Nature's Madness Giratina (Altered) Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Poliwrath (XL) Counter Icy Wind, Scald

Master League

CP Limit: No CP limit. Go crazy.

Best Master League Pokemon

Pokémon Fast Moves Charged Moves Palkia (Origin + XL) Dragon Breath Aqua Tail, Spacial Rend Zygarde (Complete Forme + XL) Dragon Tail Crunch, Earthquake Landorus (Therian + XL) Mud Shot Sandsear Storm, Stone Edge Dragonite (XL) Dragon Breath Dragon Claw, Superpower Giratina (Altered + XL) Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Ancient Power

Keep in mind, the Pokémon that perform the best in PVP in Pokémon GO are those with low attack stats but maxed out defensive stats. If you have a Pokémon with low attack but high defensive stats, don't overlook it as it may be your star Pokémon in the Leagues!

Additionally, if you do not have any of the Pokémon listed above, keep in mind that these Pokémon are just the top five best overall picks. You will likely not run into all of these Pokémon while you battle (especially if you are lower rank), so just focus on having fun and doing your best!