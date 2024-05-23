Quick Links

  • Battle Leagues are open May 24-31, 2024, with 4x Stardust rewards.
  • No restrictions on Pokemon for this event, all are welcome.
  • Best PVP picks focus on low attack, high defense stats.

The Battle Leagues are coming back around again, this time with all our usual suspects! The Leagues will be opening up again starting from Friday, May 24, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST and going until Friday, May 31, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST. Trainers will be able to participate in all the leagues and get themselves an abundance of Stardust and, of course, bragging rights for winning big in the Leagues. Let's get into it.

This time, there are no restrictions on which Pokémon you can bring into the League.

GO Battle League Event Details

Bonus Rewards

  • 4× Stardust from win rewards (excluding end of set rewards).

All League Details

Great League

  • CP Limit: Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter

Best Great League Pokémon

Pokémon

Fast Moves

Charged Moves

Registeel

Lock On

Focus Blast, Zap Cannon

Annihilape

Counter

Night Slash, Shadow Ball

Cresselia

Psycho Cut

Grass Knot, Future Sight

Carbink (XL)

Rock Throw

Rock Slide, Moonblast

Gligar (Shadow)

Wing Attack

Aerial Ace, Dig

Ultra League

  • CP Limit: Pokémon must be at or below 2,500 CP to enter

Best Ultra League Pokémon

Pokémon

Fast Moves

Charged Moves

Registeel (XL)

Lock On

Focus Blast, Zap Cannon

Feraligatr (Shadow)

Shadow Claw

Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam

Tapu Fini

Water Gun

Surf, Nature's Madness

Giratina (Altered)

Shadow Claw

Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak

Poliwrath (XL)

Counter

Icy Wind, Scald

Master League

  • CP Limit: No CP limit. Go crazy.

Best Master League Pokemon

Pokémon

Fast Moves

Charged Moves

Palkia (Origin + XL)

Dragon Breath

Aqua Tail, Spacial Rend

Zygarde (Complete Forme + XL)

Dragon Tail

Crunch, Earthquake

Landorus (Therian + XL)

Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm, Stone Edge

Dragonite (XL)

Dragon Breath

Dragon Claw, Superpower

Giratina (Altered + XL)

Shadow Claw

Dragon Claw, Ancient Power

Keep in mind, the Pokémon that perform the best in PVP in Pokémon GO are those with low attack stats but maxed out defensive stats. If you have a Pokémon with low attack but high defensive stats, don't overlook it as it may be your star Pokémon in the Leagues!

Additionally, if you do not have any of the Pokémon listed above, keep in mind that these Pokémon are just the top five best overall picks. You will likely not run into all of these Pokémon while you battle (especially if you are lower rank), so just focus on having fun and doing your best!

