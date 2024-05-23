Key Takeaways Shiny Pokemon have a 3-star CP icon and different coloration

Once in a rare while, you will come across a Pokémon of different colouration to other Pokémon of its kind. These are shinies, rare variants of Pokémon that appear randomly in Pokémon GO. You can tell a shiny's a shiny in Pokemon GO based on its colouration, as well as a 3-starred icon above their CP. Check it out below:

If you're incredibly lucky, you can encounter one without any special events to boost your chances. However, now and then, Niantic will throw events out for us to boost our chances of encountering a shiny - or sometimes even two or three! So, while you can encounter shinies randomly in the wild, your chances will be boosted Raid Boss encounters, Special Research Breakthroughs, Research Task rewards, Community Days, Spotlight Hours, and so on.

And this is where Mareanie and Toxapex come in! Mareanie will be featured specially in the Ultra Space Wonders Event going on presently, which is also acting as the debut for the shiny forms of Mareanie and Toxapex. At the end of the event, on May 28th, will be Mareanie's Spotlight Hour, an event that will make Mareanie spawn in legions and boost your chances of encountering a shiny by sheer volume if nothing else. I myself have caught many a shiny on Spotlight Hour nights, so if you're interested in catching one for yourself, this is the event to watch out for!

If you're curious, here is what Shiny Mareanie (first) and Toxapex (second) look like:

Event Details

Ultra Space Wonders Event

Dates: Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time to Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Special features related to Mareanie and Toxapex (the Showcases at Stops)

Debuts both shiny forms

Mareanie Spotlight Hour Event

Dates: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time

Mareanie will spawn in the dozens - you can't miss 'em!

Keep an eye out for our Mareanie Spotlight Hour Guide, coming soon!

How to Get Shiny Mareanie

Wild Encounters

During the Spotlight Hour especially, Mareanie will spawn in huge sums across the world. Take advantage of this event's increased spawn rates by using some Incense and Lures. You're really going to want to head outside to your nearest cluster of PokeStops and use your items on them. From there, make sure that you walk around to encourage more spawns. If you keep active and have your phone in hand catching Pokémon left and right, you'll get a Mareanie in no time!

Keep in mind, if you do not have enough space to catch them by the dozens, you do not have to catch every Mareanie you encounter. You do, however, need to verify that every Mareanie on the map is shiny or not by tapping them. If they aren't shiny, you can let them go and move on to the next without affecting your shiny odds.

Research Tasks

Make sure to complete the Ultra Space Wonders research - specifically the Paid Timed Research for US$4.99. This paid research rewards you with more encounters with Mareanie, and also boosts your chances of encountering a shiny one. Check out our event guide for tips on how to complete that Research efficiently!

Evolving Shiny Mareanie to Shiny Toxapex

Requirements

Mareanie evolves into Toxapex after giving it 50 Mareanie Candies.

As you cannot catch Toxapex in the wild as it is, you will have to evolve a Mareanie of your choosing. I recommend waiting until after you've completed the Spotlight Hour and the Ultra Space Wonders event research, when you should have a couple of Mareanie to choose from. With any luck, you'll find a shundo to evolve!

Maximizing Chances of Finding Shiny Pokémon

Shiny Odds

Normal shiny odds in Pokémon GO are around 1/500

Spotlight Hours don't themselves boost shiny odds, however, you will encounter a huge number of Pokémon of the hour if you go out and play during the event! This exponential increase in spawns lends itself to an increased likelihood of finding a shiny.

Check out our shiny guide below for more details on how to get Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO!

Increasing Encounter Rates

To maximize your encounters with Mareanie for its Spotlight Hour, make sure you have a bunch of Incense and Lures you can burn. Additionally, you're going to want to be out and about during the hour. The worst thing you could do is waste the hour at home indoors. Make sure you get out the door and walk around - standing around idly will not encourage the game to spawn Mareanie to the maximum amount.

Trading With Friends

I recommend finding a friend to tag along with you, as shiny hunting on your own can be quite the lonely endeavor! That being said, having a friend may make it easier to get a shiny - if one of you gets a lot of shinies while the other one doesn't, you can share your findings!

Don't underestimate the power of online communities, either. You may be able to easily find someone in one of the many Pokémon GO communities online, such as Reddit or a Discord server, who would be willing to trade shinies with you! This also gives you a chance at netting a Lucky Pokémon!

Good luck with your shiny hunting, Trainers! Don't be too worried about whether or not you will find a shiny - the chances are in your favour, as long as you get out the door! I've known some Trainers to walk away from events like Spotlight Hours with four or five full-odds (to reiterate, that's about a 1/500 chance) shinies.