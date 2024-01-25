Key Takeaways Collect Shadow Shards to craft Purified Gems and gain a strategic advantage in Shadow Raids.

Use the Shard Refiner and 4 Shadow Shards to create Purified Gems that neutralize the enraged state of the Raid Boss.

Team up with other Trainers and deploy multiple Purified Gems in a single raid to increase your chances of victory.

Hey there, Trainers!

With the upcoming Shadow Ho-oh raids, it is more important now to elevate your raiding game play. With this in-depth guide, you will be well on your way to unleashing the power of Purified Gems and conquer all the upcoming Shadow Raid Bosses. Utilize this guide to learn the secrets to creating and making use of these special items to subdue the enraged state of the Shadow Raid Boss, making your battles more manageable and rewarding. The Purified Gems you can craft using this guide can be applied to all Shadow Raid bosses, regardless of their tier.

Understanding Purified Gems

Purified Gems stand as unique items crucial for victory in Shadow Raids, offering a strategic advantage in Pokémon Battles. To obtain these gems, you must embark on a mission to collect Shadow Shards by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts, Leaders, and the formidable Giovanni. Your hard-fought victories will yield Shadow Gem Pieces, essential ingredients for creating Purified Gems.

Crafting Purified Gems

To forge a Purified Gem, gather 4 Shadow Shards and employ the Shard Refiner. This crafting process transforms your collected shards into a powerful tool capable of neutralizing the enraged state of the Shadow Raid Boss. Keep in mind that your inventory can hold up to 10 Purified Gems, ensuring you're well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

Dominating Shadow Raid Battles

Once armed with Purified Gems, step into the Shadow Raid Battle arena during the Raid Boss's enraged state. Deploying a Purified Gem in this critical moment will subdue the Shadow Raid Boss, granting you a significant advantage in the battle. What's more, this effect intensifies when multiple Trainers utilize Purified Gems simultaneously. Team up with fellow Trainers, as each can deploy up to 5 Purified Gems, stacking the neutralizing effect and enhancing your chances of victory.

Tips About Purified Gems

Collect Shadow Shards from Team GO Rocket encounters to craft Purified Gems.

Utilize the Shard Refiner to create Purified Gems with 4 Shadow Shards.

You can hold up to 10 Purified Gems in your inventory.

Deploy Purified Gems during a Shadow Raid Battle to neutralize the enraged state of the Raid Boss.

Team up with other Trainers for a more potent effect, as each Trainer can use up to 5 Purified Gems in a single raid.

Arm yourself with this knowledge and elevate your Pokémon Battle strategy to new heights. Unleash the power of Purified Gems and become a formidable force in the world of Shadow Raids. Happy battling, Trainers!