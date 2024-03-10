Key Takeaways Heal or revive injured/fainted Pokémon using potions and revives.

Acquire items from PokeStops, defeating Raid Bosses, research tasks, gifts, or the in-game store.

Remember to strategize with healing items post-battle, except in the GO Battle League.

Battling in Pokémon GO, whether it's taking on Team GO Rocket, clashing with Raid Bosses, or challenging Gyms, is half the fun but can leave your Pokémon team battered and bruised. Keeping your Pokémon in fighting shape is crucial for your journey to become a Pokémon Master. This guide will walk you through the essentials of healing your Pokémon, so they're always ready for the next battle.

Understanding Pokémon Health

When your Pokémon battle, they can get injured or even faint. Fainted Pokémon are unable to participate in battles or defend Gyms, and the same goes for injured Pokémon. To ensure your team is always battle-ready, it's vital to heal or revive them as needed.

Healing and Reviving Items

The key to healing your Pokémon lies in various items within the game, each with its specific use:

Potions, Super Potions, Hyper Potions, and Max Potions: These are your go-to items for healing injured Pokémon, restoring their HP to varying degrees. However, they cannot be used on fainted Pokémon.

These are your go-to items for healing injured Pokémon, restoring their HP to varying degrees. However, they cannot be used on fainted Pokémon. Revives and Max Revives: These items not only restore some of your Pokémon's HP but also revive those that have fainted, making them battle-ready once more.

Acquiring Healing Items

You won't have to go far to stock up on these essential items. Here's how you can replenish your healing supplies:

PokeStops and Gyms: A simple spin can grant you potions, revives, and other useful items.

A simple spin can grant you potions, revives, and other useful items. Defeating Raid Bosses: Victories in raid battles often yield healing items as rewards.

Victories in raid battles often yield healing items as rewards. Completing Research Tasks: Keep an eye on your research tasks for opportunities to earn more healing items.

Keep an eye on your research tasks for opportunities to earn more healing items. Opening Gifts from Friends: Your friends can send you gifts containing various helpful items, including those needed for healing.

Your friends can send you gifts containing various helpful items, including those needed for healing. Level Up Rewards: Levelling up in the game can also reward you with a bounty of healing items.

Levelling up in the game can also reward you with a bounty of healing items. In-Game Store: For those in urgent need, Max Potions are available for purchase in the Pokémon GO store.

Healing Strategy

While stocking up on healing items is straightforward, using them effectively requires strategy. Remember, you cannot use these items during battle, so it's crucial to heal your Pokémon after the battle concludes. This limitation emphasizes the importance of preparation before engaging in challenging battles.

Special Note for GO Battle League Participants

If you're keen on battling other players in the GO Battle League, here's some good news: Pokémon used in these battles do not require healing afterward. This feature allows you to focus on the competition without worrying about depleting your healing item reserves.

Maintaining a healthy Pokémon team is essential for success in Pokémon GO. By effectively using the various healing and revival items at your disposal, you can ensure your team is always ready for the next challenge. Remember to stock up on necessary items, use them wisely, and keep pushing forward on your journey to become a Pokémon Master!