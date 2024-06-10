Key Takeaways Shiny Landorus is more yellowy, enters raids June 10, 2024

Landorus weakness to Water and Ice-types, take double damage from Ice moves

Recommended Landorus counters include Mamoswine, Glaceon, and Primal Kyogre

Landorus, having two Formes, was first introduced in Generation 5 as one of the four forces of nature in its Incarnate Forme. Along with Tornadus, Thundurus, and Enamorus, Landorus is one of the genie-like Legendary Pokémon associated with Meloetta (in the anime) and is a Ground/Flying-type. In Pokémon GO, it is a powerful 5-star raid which will be entering the raid pool starting from Monday, June 10, 2024. Here is what it looks like:

There is a shiny form of Landorus, it is more yellowy.

Landorus Raid Overview

Availability: Begins Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Begins Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time Duration: Available until Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Available until Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time Typing: Ground/Flying

Ground/Flying Weather Boost: Sunny/Windy (Increases CP and Level)

Landorus CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition CP Range Note Normal (Level 20) 1965-2050 CP 2050 CP for 100% IVs Weather Boosted (Level 25) 2456-2563 CP 2563 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves Typing Charge Moves Typing Mud Shot Ground Outrage Dragon Rock Throw Rock Earth Power Ground -- -- Rock Slide Rock -- -- Focus Blast Fighting

Landorus Weaknesses

Landorus is vulnerable to:

Water

Ice

While Landorus does not have a lot of weaknesses to exploit, there are a plethora of Water and Ice-type Pokémon to choose from to tackle these raids. We're going to want to focus most on Ice-types, as Landorus will take double the amount of damage from moves of that Typing.

Landorus Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

Soloability: Not possible

Not possible Recommended Group Size: 2-5 Trainers with strong counters 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results



Only attempt to duo Landorus with extremely favourable conditions. You'll need to make sure the weather and your Mega Evolutions are covered.

Recommended Landorus Counters

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Jync Frost Breath Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Avalugg Ice Fang Avalanche Aurorus Frost Breath Weather Ball Vanilluxe Frost Breath Blizzard Porygon-Z Lock-On Blizzard Walrein Frost Breath Blizzard Beartic Powder Snow Ice Punch Ninetales (Alola) Powder Snow Weather Ball Lapras Frost Breath Blizzard

Legendary Counters

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Primal Kyogre Waterfall Blizzard Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Articuno Frost Breath Blizzard Meloetta (Pirouette) Quick Attack Ice Punch Regice Frost Breath Blizzard Kyurem Dragon Breath Blizzard

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Mega Glalie Ice Shard Avalanche Mega Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega Gardevoir Magical Leaf Triple Axel Mega Blastoise Water Gun Ice Beam

Additional Tips

Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.

Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends. Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.

Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out. Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.