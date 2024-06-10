Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Shiny Landorus is more yellowy, enters raids June 10, 2024
- Landorus weakness to Water and Ice-types, take double damage from Ice moves
- Recommended Landorus counters include Mamoswine, Glaceon, and Primal Kyogre
Landorus, having two Formes, was first introduced in Generation 5 as one of the four forces of nature in its Incarnate Forme. Along with Tornadus, Thundurus, and Enamorus, Landorus is one of the genie-like Legendary Pokémon associated with Meloetta (in the anime) and is a Ground/Flying-type. In Pokémon GO, it is a powerful 5-star raid which will be entering the raid pool starting from Monday, June 10, 2024. Here is what it looks like:
There is a shiny form of Landorus, it is more yellowy.
Landorus Raid Overview
- Availability: Begins Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Duration: Available until Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Typing: Ground/Flying
- Weather Boost: Sunny/Windy (Increases CP and Level)
Landorus CP Ranges and Moves
CP Ranges
|
Condition
|
CP Range
|
Note
|
Normal (Level 20)
|
1965-2050 CP
|
2050 CP for 100% IVs
|
Weather Boosted (Level 25)
|
2456-2563 CP
|
2563 CP for 100% IVs
Moves
|
Fast Moves
|
Typing
|
Charge Moves
|
Typing
|
Mud Shot
|
Ground
|
Outrage
|
Dragon
|
Rock Throw
|
Rock
|
Earth Power
|
Ground
|
--
|
--
|
Rock Slide
|
Rock
|
--
|
--
|
Focus Blast
|
Fighting
Landorus Weaknesses
Landorus is vulnerable to:
- Water
- Ice
Landorus Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations
- Soloability: Not possible
-
Recommended Group Size:
- 2-5 Trainers with strong counters
- 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results
Only attempt to duo Landorus with extremely favourable conditions. You'll need to make sure the weather and your Mega Evolutions are covered.
Recommended Landorus Counters
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Standard Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)
|
Ice Fang
|
Avalanche
|
Mamoswine
|
Powder Snow
|
Avalanche
|
Glaceon
|
Frost Breath
|
Avalanche
|
Jync
|
Frost Breath
|
Avalanche
|
Weavile
|
Ice Shard
|
Avalanche
|
Avalugg
|
Ice Fang
|
Avalanche
|
Aurorus
|
Frost Breath
|
Weather Ball
|
Vanilluxe
|
Frost Breath
|
Blizzard
|
Porygon-Z
|
Lock-On
|
Blizzard
|
Walrein
|
Frost Breath
|
Blizzard
|
Beartic
|
Powder Snow
|
Ice Punch
|
Ninetales (Alola)
|
Powder Snow
|
Weather Ball
|
Lapras
|
Frost Breath
|
Blizzard
Legendary Counters
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Primal Kyogre
|
Waterfall
|
Blizzard
|
Mewtwo
|
Psycho Cut
|
Ice Beam
|
Articuno
|
Frost Breath
|
Blizzard
|
Meloetta (Pirouette)
|
Quick Attack
|
Ice Punch
|
Regice
|
Frost Breath
|
Blizzard
|
Kyurem
|
Dragon Breath
|
Blizzard
Mega Evolutions
|
Pokémon
|
Fast Move
|
Charge Move
|
Mega Abomasnow
|
Powder Snow
|
Weather Ball
|
Mega Glalie
|
Ice Shard
|
Avalanche
|
Mega Swampert
|
Water Gun
|
Hydro Cannon
|
Mega Gardevoir
|
Magical Leaf
|
Triple Axel
|
Mega Blastoise
|
Water Gun
|
Ice Beam
Additional Tips
- Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
- Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
- Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
Pokémon GO: June 2024 Schedule
We have a couple of repeat raids coming up for those who may have missed some of these great Pokémon when they were in the pool.
Pokémon GO
- Franchise
- Pokemon
- Released
- July 6, 2016
- Developer(s)
- Niantic , The Pokemon Company
- Publisher(s)
- Niantic
- Genre(s)
- Augmented Reality
- Multiplayer
- Online Multiplayer
- Engine
- Unity