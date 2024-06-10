Quick Links

  • Shiny Landorus is more yellowy, enters raids June 10, 2024
  • Landorus weakness to Water and Ice-types, take double damage from Ice moves
  • Recommended Landorus counters include Mamoswine, Glaceon, and Primal Kyogre

Landorus, having two Formes, was first introduced in Generation 5 as one of the four forces of nature in its Incarnate Forme. Along with Tornadus, Thundurus, and Enamorus, Landorus is one of the genie-like Legendary Pokémon associated with Meloetta (in the anime) and is a Ground/Flying-type. In Pokémon GO, it is a powerful 5-star raid which will be entering the raid pool starting from Monday, June 10, 2024. Here is what it looks like:

landorus-incarnate

There is a shiny form of Landorus, it is more yellowy.

Landorus Raid Overview

  • Availability: Begins Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Duration: Available until Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
  • Typing: Ground/Flying
  • Weather Boost: Sunny/Windy (Increases CP and Level)

Landorus CP Ranges and Moves

CP Ranges

Condition

CP Range

Note

Normal (Level 20)

1965-2050 CP

2050 CP for 100% IVs

Weather Boosted (Level 25)

2456-2563 CP

2563 CP for 100% IVs

Moves

Fast Moves

Typing

Charge Moves

Typing

Mud Shot

Ground

Outrage

Dragon

Rock Throw

Rock

Earth Power

Ground

--

--

Rock Slide

Rock

--

--

Focus Blast

Fighting

landorus-raids-mar2020

Landorus Weaknesses

Landorus is vulnerable to:

  • Water
  • Ice
While Landorus does not have a lot of weaknesses to exploit, there are a plethora of Water and Ice-type Pokémon to choose from to tackle these raids. We're going to want to focus most on Ice-types, as Landorus will take double the amount of damage from moves of that Typing.

Landorus Raid Strategy and Trainer Recommendations

  • Soloability: Not possible
  • Recommended Group Size:
    • 2-5 Trainers with strong counters
    • 6-8 Trainers for more consistent results

Only attempt to duo Landorus with extremely favourable conditions. You'll need to make sure the weather and your Mega Evolutions are covered.

landorus-pokemon-anime

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Standard Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Mamoswine

Powder Snow

Avalanche

Glaceon

Frost Breath

Avalanche

Jync

Frost Breath

Avalanche

Weavile

Ice Shard

Avalanche

Avalugg

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Aurorus

Frost Breath

Weather Ball

Vanilluxe

Frost Breath

Blizzard

Porygon-Z

Lock-On

Blizzard

Walrein

Frost Breath

Blizzard

Beartic

Powder Snow

Ice Punch

Ninetales (Alola)

Powder Snow

Weather Ball

Lapras

Frost Breath

Blizzard

Legendary Counters

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Primal Kyogre

Waterfall

Blizzard

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Ice Beam

Articuno

Frost Breath

Blizzard

Meloetta (Pirouette)

Quick Attack

Ice Punch

Regice

Frost Breath

Blizzard

Kyurem

Dragon Breath

Blizzard

Mega Evolutions

Pokémon

Fast Move

Charge Move

Mega Abomasnow

Powder Snow

Weather Ball

Mega Glalie

Ice Shard

Avalanche

Mega Swampert

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Gardevoir

Magical Leaf

Triple Axel

Mega Blastoise

Water Gun

Ice Beam

Additional Tips

  • Party Play Bonus: Take advantage of the damage increase when raiding with friends.
  • Weather Caution: Please, do not go out into unsafe weather. Keep yourself and your friends safe and make wise decisions when deciding whether or not to go out.
  • Remote Raiding: If weather or other circumstances limit outdoor activities, remote raiding is a viable alternative.
june schedule pogo
