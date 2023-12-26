Key Takeaways January is packed with Pokémon Go raiding goodness. Check out the schedule for Mega Raids and 5 Star Raids.

Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Pheromosa are regionally exclusive and won't have shiny forms. Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus will have special Featured Attacks and shiny forms.

Don't forget about Raid Hours and Shadow Raids. Use type advantages, earn free raid passes, and use Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances of catching legendaries.

Hello, Trainers!

January is proving to be absolutely loaded with all things Pokémon Go raiding goodness. In this article, we will list every raid for you to look forward to, when it will start and when it will end.

Schedule

Mega Raids:

Mega Ampharos : January 1st-10th

: January 1st-10th Mega Medicham : January 10th-24th

: January 10th-24th Mega Steelix: January 24th-31st

5 Star Raids:

Buzzwole : January 1st-10th (The Americas and Greenland)

: January 1st-10th (The Americas and Greenland) Xurkitree : January 1st-10th (Asia-Pacific)

: January 1st-10th (Asia-Pacific) Pheromosa : January 1st-10th (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India)

: January 1st-10th (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India) Tornadus (Therian Forme): January 10th-17th

(Therian Forme): January 10th-17th Thundurus (Therian Forme): January 17th-24th

(Therian Forme): January 17th-24th Landorus (Therian Forme): January 24th-31st

Buzzwole, Xurkitree and Pheromosa will all be regionally exclusive. If you want to catch all of them during this event, you'll need to have remote raid tickets ready. Or extremely expensive travel plans. Additionally, these Pokémon will not have shiny forms released.

Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus will all have special Featured Attacks for this event. Tornadus will come with Bleakwind Storm, Thundurus will come with Wildbolt Storm, and Landorus will come with Sandsear Storm. These three Pokémon will be released alongside their shiny forms, so keep an eye out, and if you're lucky, you may find one!

Raid Hours

During the following dates and times, these Pokemon raids will be featured in increased numbers:

Buzzwole , Xurkitree , Pheromosa : January 3rd 6:00pm-7:00pm local time

, , : Tornadus: January 10 6:00pm-7:00pm local time

Thundurus: January 17th 6:00pm-7:00pm local time

Landorus: January 24th 6:00pm-7:00pm local time

Shadow Raids

Shadow Moltres raids will be available during the weekends in January, except for January 27-28th.

Shadow Ho-oh will be available January 27th-28th.

Tips

These raids can be quite challenging. We recommend checking your type advantages and disadvantages and making your party accordingly.

and making your party accordingly. Additionally, you can earn one free raid pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs .

per day by spinning . To increase your chances of catching a legendary, use your Golden Razz Berries!