Key Takeaways Therian Forme Landorus is the final Forces of Nature legendary and will be available in raids from January 24th to 31st.

Landorus is vulnerable to ice-type attacks and can be easily defeated with the right counters.

Recommended Pokemon to use against Landorus include Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Glaceon, and Kyogre (Primal).

Therian Forme Landorus is up next on our January raid docket. It launches starting on January 24th, 2024, at 6:00 pm local time and will last until January 31 at 7:00 pm local time. Therian Forme Landorus is the last of the Forces of Nature legendaries and will conclude that trilogy of raids.

Like the other legendaries within the Forces of Nature chapter, Landorus is a 5-star raid boss and heralded as the trio's most powerful.

Therian Forme Landorus can be caught at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 2151-2241 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2688-2801 CP

As you can see, Landorus is shaping up to be an incredibly powerful raid boss. This is to be expected, seeing as Landorus Therian is currently the best Ground-type Pokémon in the meta, except for Mega Garchomp and Primal Groudon.

Therian Forme Landorus will be released in its regular and shiny variations. If you’re lucky, you may find a shiny out in the wild! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Therian Forme Landorus is a Ground- and Flying-type Pokemon, which gives him an incredibly easy to exploit weakness to Ice-type attacks. This Pokemon is exceptionally vulnerable to Ice, taking 4x damage from moves of this Type. This is because Ground and Flying are weak to Ice, stacking the damage bonus.

Although Ice-type Pokemon are usually difficult to come by, this raid comes to us during the wintry months of Pokemon Go – meaning we should have something, if not the best thing, to use against this Pokemon. We recently just had Mega Glalie and Kyurem raids, and both of these Pokemon will do exceptionally well against Therian Forme Landorus. We will go into more detail about which Pokemon you should pick at the end!

Boosts

Therian Forme Landorus has the potential to have extremely high CP upon encountering him, but the higher his encounter CP, the higher his catch CP will be. With this in mind, keep an eye out for optimal weather if you want to catch the best Landorus you can.

Landorus, being a Ground- and Flying-type Pokémon, is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. It is recommended to find it during one of these weather conditions, as it gives you a little head start with its level and initial catch CP. Thus, you will not have to use as many candies to get it leveled.

Do not be too intimidated by how strong this Pokémon appears to be. Despite being so powerful and one of the best Pokémon in the game, Therian Forme Landorus is actually the easiest of the Forces of Nature Genie Trio to take down in a raid!

You can tackle Therian Forme Landorus with just 2 Trainers, in a party, and in ideal weather conditions. That should tip you off to how much good counters will pay off during these raids. However, barring bad weather, you should have at least 3-4 Trainers, maybe 5, if the weather is not in your favor or you want to get weather-boosted Landorus.

Make sure you party up to take advantage of the damage buffs and other bonuses that you get for raiding with your friends! The damage buff you get is invaluable against this formidable opponent in small groups – it will also net you some free friendship XP, so there’s really no reason not to party up.

Recommended Teams

Although we recently only had a handful of Ice-type raids to strengthen our Pokémon arsenal, we should still have a decent array of Ice Pokémon to use. Additionally, since it’s Winter in Pokémon Go, there is a high chance that you will find more Ice-types now than at any other point during the year. Take advantage of the season to add a couple Ice-types to your arsenal. You cannot go wrong for this raid if you bring an Ice-type to fight with.

Normal

Keeping in mind that Ice types are more common at the moment, I will include a few noteworthy, if not best in slot, Pokémon following this list.

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with and Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with and Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with and Cetitan with Ice Shard and Avalanche

with and Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

with and Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with and Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with and Aurorus with Frost Breath and Weather Ball

with and Mr. Rime with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

The Pokémon above will do the best during these raids of all the regular Pokémon you can find in the wild, but they are not the only Pokémon that will do well either. If you have been unlucky until now but have caught some of the other Pokémon in the spawn rotation, then you can use some of these Pokémon instead:

Avalugg with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with and Beartic with Powder Snow and Ice Punch

with and Cryogonal with Frost Breath and Triple Axel

with and Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche (if you do not have Sinnoh Stones , then this is fine)

with and (if you do not have , then this is fine) Carbominable with Bubble and Ice Punch

There are tons of other Pokémon out there to bring, but these Pokémon above are just the most common ones in the current spawn rotation. If you have other Ice-types than this, use them. They will do just fine as long as they all know Ice-Type moves like the ones above.

Legendary

There is a small handful of Ice-Type Legendary Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go, and luckily, a lot of them just had raids recently. If you have been keeping up with raids over the last few months, you should have a Kyurem or an Articuno to spare. Here is a list of the top-performing Legendary Pokémon:

Kyogre (Primal) with Waterfall and Blizzard

with and Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

with and Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

with and Articuno with Frost Breath and Triple Axel

If you have some Water-Type Legendaries, they will work as well but they will not be nearly as good. Landorus will take some extra damage from Water-Type moves, but it will not be anywhere near as catastrophic as Ice-Type moves will be. I do not recommend using Water-Type Pokémon if your intent is to speed through these raids, but if you need an extra Pokemon in your team and that is all you have then just go for it. You can account for the damage variance later amongst your party - and hopefully the difference will be unnoticeable.

Mega

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with and Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

with and Mega Garchimp with Magical Leaf and Triple Axel

with and Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

with and Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

If your Pokemon inventory is sadly lacking in Ice-type Pokemon, take a look at some of your Normal- and Water-Type Pokemon. Many Pokemon from those Typings can learn an Ice-Type move if given either a Fast TM or Charged TM.

Happy raiding, Trainers! Check back in with us for more Pokemon Go raid guides going into February!