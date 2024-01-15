Key Takeaways Level up by completing various challenges that involve powering up Pokémon, winning raids, catching Pokémon, earning medals, and more.

Each level comes with a set of rewards, including Poké Balls, potions, revives, berries, incubators, raid tickets, XL Candy, and even new items like poses, hats, and shoes.

Hey, Trainers!

Whether you are looking here as a level 40 Trainer or not, it is worth it to keep all these challenges in mind when you are preparing to launch into this immense challenge. Ascending the levels from Level 40 onward is no easy task, and some of them could take weeks or even months to complete the later on you go. This guide exists to help you navigate and prepare for these tough challenges.

At the bottom of this list is a series of helpful tips that you can use to prepare for these challenges right now, regardless of your level.

Level 41 - 6 Million XP

Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times

Pokémon Win 30 raids

Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day

in a Earn 5 Gold Medals

Rewards:

20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL Candy

Related Pokémon Go: Level 41 Guide Going from Level 40 to Level 41 is one of the more straightforward challenges in this series, and this guide will help you navigate it.

Level 42 - 7.5 Million XP

Evolve Eevee into each of its 7 unique Evolutions

into each of its Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times

to Make 3 Excellent Throws

Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Rewards:

20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Nanab Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL Candy

Related Pokémon Go: Level 42 Guide For many Trainers, especially our rural friends, these challenges can take quite a lot of time to overcome.

Level 43 - 9 Million XP

Earn 100000 Stardust

Use 200 super effective Charged Attacks

Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon

Pokémon Earn 5 Platinum Medals

Rewards:

20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Silver Pinap Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL Candy

A new pose

Level 44 - 11 Million XP

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League

in the Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League

in the Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League

in the Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League

Rewards:

20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL Candy

Level 45 - 13 Million XP

Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts

Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon

Pokémon Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 50 times

Earn 10 Platinum Medals

Rewards:

40 Ultra Balls

40 Max Revives

1 Elite Fast TM

2 XL Candy

2 Incense

2 Lucky Eggs

1 Super Incubator

2 Lures

A new hat

Level 46 - 15.5 Million XP

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Hatch 30 Eggs

Rewards:

30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

25 Razz Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL Candy

Level 47 - 18 Million XP

Win 30 raids using a team of all different Pokémon species

using a team of Win a 3-star raid using only Pokémon with 1500 CP or less

using only Pokémon with Power up 3 Pokémon to their max CP

Earn 20 Platinum Medals

Rewards:

30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

25 Nanab Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL candy

A new pose

Level 48 - 21 Million XP

Receive 20 Souvenirs from your Buddy

from your Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy

with your Walk 200 km with your Buddy

with your Walk 25 km in a week 8 times

Rewards:

30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

15 Silver Pinap Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL Candy

Level 49 - 25 Million XP

Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apart

with Pokémon caught Obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades

Send 500 Gifts to Friends

to Friends Earn 35 Platinum Medals

Rewards:

30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

25 Pinap Berries

1 incubator

1 Premium Raid ticket

1 XL Candy

A new pair of shoes

Level 50 - 30 Million XP

Make 999 Excellent Throws

Catch a Legendary Pokémon in your subsequent 5 Legendary Pokémon encounters

in your Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokémon with 2500 CP or less

using only Pokémon with Reach Level 10 in GO Battle League

Rewards:

50 Ultra Balls

50 Max Potions

1 Elite Charge TM

2 XL Candy

5 Incense

5 Lucky Eggs

5 Super Incubator

5 Lure Modules

New clothes

Helpful Tips

A couple of these challenges can be won very quickly with some preparation. Here are a couple of helpful tips that you can use to speed up your completion of some of these challenges:

Save your Eevee naming tricks. You can only use these to Evolve Eevee to its respective Evolutions once, so it is worth it to hold onto them for this challenge. Save up Shadow Pokémon until you have 100 of them. Work on catching a lot of Pokémon as soon as possible. Make a friend that plays at least 300 km away from you, and set aside Pokémon to trade with them. Get your friendship level as high as you can with this person. Find an easy circuit you can walk regularly, preferably one with lots of PokéStops.