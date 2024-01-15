Quick Links
Hey, Trainers!
Whether you are looking here as a level 40 Trainer or not, it is worth it to keep all these challenges in mind when you are preparing to launch into this immense challenge. Ascending the levels from Level 40 onward is no easy task, and some of them could take weeks or even months to complete the later on you go. This guide exists to help you navigate and prepare for these tough challenges.
At the bottom of this list is a series of helpful tips that you can use to prepare for these challenges right now, regardless of your level.
Level 41 - 6 Million XP
- Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times
- Win 30 raids
- Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day
- Earn 5 Gold Medals
Rewards:
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Razz Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL Candy
Level 42 - 7.5 Million XP
- Evolve Eevee into each of its 7 unique Evolutions
- Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times
- Make 3 Excellent Throws
- Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Rewards:
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Nanab Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL Candy
Level 43 - 9 Million XP
- Earn 100000 Stardust
- Use 200 super effective Charged Attacks
- Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon
- Earn 5 Platinum Medals
Rewards:
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Silver Pinap Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL Candy
- A new pose
Level 44 - 11 Million XP
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League
- Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League
Rewards:
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Razz Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL Candy
Level 45 - 13 Million XP
- Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 50 times
- Earn 10 Platinum Medals
Rewards:
- 40 Ultra Balls
- 40 Max Revives
- 1 Elite Fast TM
- 2 XL Candy
- 2 Incense
- 2 Lucky Eggs
- 1 Super Incubator
- 2 Lures
- A new hat
Level 46 - 15.5 Million XP
- Complete 100 Field Research tasks
- Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row
- Make 50 Excellent Throws
- Hatch 30 Eggs
Rewards:
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 25 Razz Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL Candy
Level 47 - 18 Million XP
- Win 30 raids using a team of all different Pokémon species
- Win a 3-star raid using only Pokémon with 1500 CP or less
- Power up 3 Pokémon to their max CP
- Earn 20 Platinum Medals
Rewards:
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 25 Nanab Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL candy
- A new pose
Level 48 - 21 Million XP
- Receive 20 Souvenirs from your Buddy
- Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy
- Walk 200 km with your Buddy
- Walk 25 km in a week 8 times
Rewards:
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 15 Silver Pinap Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL Candy
Level 49 - 25 Million XP
- Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apart
- Obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades
- Send 500 Gifts to Friends
- Earn 35 Platinum Medals
Rewards:
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 25 Pinap Berries
- 1 incubator
- 1 Premium Raid ticket
- 1 XL Candy
- A new pair of shoes
Level 50 - 30 Million XP
- Make 999 Excellent Throws
- Catch a Legendary Pokémon in your subsequent 5 Legendary Pokémon encounters
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokémon with 2500 CP or less
- Reach Level 10 in GO Battle League
Rewards:
- 50 Ultra Balls
- 50 Max Potions
- 1 Elite Charge TM
- 2 XL Candy
- 5 Incense
- 5 Lucky Eggs
- 5 Super Incubator
- 5 Lure Modules
- New clothes
Helpful Tips
A couple of these challenges can be won very quickly with some preparation. Here are a couple of helpful tips that you can use to speed up your completion of some of these challenges:
- Save your Eevee naming tricks. You can only use these to Evolve Eevee to its respective Evolutions once, so it is worth it to hold onto them for this challenge.
- Save up Shadow Pokémon until you have 100 of them.
- Work on catching a lot of Pokémon as soon as possible.
- Make a friend that plays at least 300 km away from you, and set aside Pokémon to trade with them. Get your friendship level as high as you can with this person.
- Find an easy circuit you can walk regularly, preferably one with lots of PokéStops.