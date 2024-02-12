Key Takeaways Mega Absol returns to Mega Raids from February 15-22, 2024.

Mega Absol has vulnerabilities to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy types.

Recommended teams include Blaziken, Gardevoir, Machamp, Lucario, and Mega Blaziken.

Welcome, Trainers!

Mega Absol has been largely absent from our raid rotations. The last time we saw it in Mega Raids was back in 2021! Luckily for us, Mega Absol is finally making its return and will be available in Mega Raids from February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time until February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

You can catch Mega Absol at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1370-1443 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1712-1805 CP

Mega Absol will be available in both shiny and regular variations. Here is what it looks like:

Typing

Being a Dark-type, Mega Absol has vulnerabilities to the following types: Fighting, Bug, and Fairy. It is recommended to pick Pokemon who are this type and know movesets of these types in order to damage Mega Absol quickly and be on your way!

Boosts

Due to its typing, Mega Absol is weatherboosted by Foggy weather conditions. If you encounter it during these weather conditions, it will be level 25. However, its effective strength will not be much different - he's just a 3-star raid, so don't be too afraid.

Since it is not that powerful, you will not need too many people to go and fight this Pokémon. If you and your friends have good, high-level counters, you can go in with as few as 3 Trainers and easily knock out these raids. If you do not have good counters and your friends aren't high-level, you should consider bringing a minimum of 5 Trainers. If you have more friends to bring along, you should.

Make sure that you party up to get that sweet Party Play damage bonus to make these raids go by all the quicker! The faster you take Mega Absol down, the more catches you can get in!

Recommended Teams

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

You can take some liberties with your team compositions. Mega Raids aren't immensely difficult, so if you do not have all the Pokémon on these lists, never fear. You will likely be able to clear without these Pokémon.

Normal

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Legendary

Meloetta (Pirouette Forme) with Low Kick and Close Combat

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Rayquaza (Mega especially) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Keldeo (Ordinary Forme or not) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Mega

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor