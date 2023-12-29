Key Takeaways Mega Ampharos is the first Mega Raid of 2024, with weaknesses to Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type moves.

The most optimal move sets for Mega Ampharos include Volt Switch and Zap Cannon, or Charge Beam and Zap Cannon

Mega Ampharos is boosted by Rainy and Windy weather, and it is recommended to take on the raid with a team of at least 2-3 people using Dragon-type Pokemon.

Hey there, Trainers! January 1st sees the rollover over the raiding season and the beginning of raiding in the 2024 New Year. Our first Mega Raid will be Mega Ampharos! Ampharos will be in the raid docket from January 1st to 10th.

Here it is in its shiny and non-shiny forms:

Close

Typing

Mega Ampharos is an Electric- and Dragon-type Pokemon, meaning it has a wide range of Pokemon moves it is weak to! Mega Ampharos has weaknesses to Dragon-, Fairy-, Ground-, and Ice-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 4799.

Movesets

Mega Ampharos does not come with a huge variety of move types to keep aware of. It has many combinations of moves, the most optimal of which are Electric-type attacks. You will want to pick Pokemon that are resistant to Electric-type moves to counter Ampharos with these abilities – because they really pack a punch.

Mega Ampharos can have the following optimal move sets:

Volt Switch and Thunder Charge Beam and Thunder Volt Switch and Thunder Punch Charge Beam and Thunder Punch Volt Switch and Zap Cannon (amazing) Charge Beam and Zap Cannon (amazing)

If you are looking to increase the maximum damage your Ampharos can output, keep an eye out for the last two move sets. Zap Cannon is a very powerful attack, the strongest that Ampharos can know. You can also feed them a Charged TM to try and get it to learn Zap Cannon.

Ampharos’ fast attack is always Electric-type, but its charged attacks can change typing. Keep in mind, I am labelling these moves as ‘worthless’ if they are bad for raiding and PVP only – you can build your Ampharos however you want to. It can know the other following charged attacks:

Brutal Swing (Dark) Dragon Pulse (Dragon - worthless, Mega Ampharos cannot use this move to its full potential, so do not worry about this too much) Focus Blast (Fighting - worthless) Power Gem (Rock - worthless) Trailblaze (Grass - worthless) Return (Normal - worthless)

Boosts

Mega Ampharos is boosted by Rainy and Windy weather. Keep this in mind when you are designing your teams against it. To take full advantage of this short raid window, try to tackle Mega Ampharos with a team of at least 2-3 people. You should be able to get through the raids relatively quickly with this amount of people.

Recommended Teams

Keep in mind when reviewing this list that these Pokémon are decent counters with or without being Shadow Pokémon themselves. The Shadow effect makes Pokémon stronger, but if you do not have them in Shadow form, you will still have a decent team for the Mega Ampharos raids.

Normal

Dragonite (Shadow) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

(Shadow) with and Excadrill (Shadow) with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

(Shadow) with and Garchomp (Shadow) with Dragon Tail and Outrage

(Shadow) with and Gardevoir (Shadow) with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

(Shadow) with and Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

with and Mamoswine (Shadow) with Mud Slap or Powder Snow and Avalanche

Legendaries

Latios (Shadow) with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

(Shadow) with and Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with and Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

with and Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

with and Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

There are plenty of other legendary Pokémon you can use to create a great team against Mega Ampharos. In general, you will want to stick with Dragons, though. They are projected to have the best chances of success against Mega Ampharos.