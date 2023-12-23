Key Takeaways Niantic is hosting a grand New Year event in Pokémon Go with festive Pokémon costumes and exciting new features.

The event includes raids with party hat Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and more, as well as region-locked raids for Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Pheromosa.

Players can also hatch special Pokémon from 7km eggs and participate in New Year-themed Field Research and timed research for exclusive rewards. The event starts on January 1st.

Ready up, Trainers! Niantic has dropped some news about what we are getting in the next couple weeks.

The beginning of January is ramping up to be an exciting time for us in Pokémon Go, with the New Years event and the January community day being so early on. Let us take a look at what’s coming first.

The New Year Event

To celebrate the start of 2024, Niantic is releasing a grand event that comes with tons of exciting new things! New Year’s is always a fun event in Pokémon Go, with all the festive fireworks and the colorful décor that Niantic gives us.

Like other Pokémon Go events, we will be getting some costumed Pokémon as well. For this event, Niantic is debuting Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff wearing a ribbon. It will be released alongside its shiny form.

Your only opportunity to get one of these guys soon will be during the event, otherwise you will have to wait until next year for their next New Year event to get one.

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit, Bronzor, and Darumaka will be coming back during this event as well, so do not miss out if you missed them last year!

Raids

The New Year’s event comes with the re-release of several New Year’s-themed Pokémon from previous years in the form of raids.

One-Star raids will include party hat versions of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Wurmple. You can also encounter New Year’s outfit Hoothoot in these raids.

Three-Star raids include the party hat versions of Raticate, Nidorino, Gengar, and Wobbuffet.

Five-Star raids are region locked. During this time you can get Buzzwole (Americas), Xurkitree (Asia-Pacific), and Pheromosa (Europe). It may be time to save up your PokéCoins for some remote raid passes.

We will also get Mega Ampharos raids during this event.

Eggs

From 7km eggs, you will have the opportunity to hatch the following Pokémon:

Party hat Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybufff

Togepi

Tyrogue

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Azurill

Wynaut

You can get 7km eggs from opening friend gifts, so make sure you are keeping on top of gifting!

Field Research and Paid Timed Research

This event releases New Year’s-themed Field Research tasks to keep you busy through your day. Darumaka and Bronzor will make appearances as rewards from completing these tasks.

On the other hand, the paid timed research will give you access to event-exclusive timed research that will reward event-specific Pokémon (Jigglypuff, Hoothoot, and Wurmple) as well was extra opportunities to earn Stardust, XP, and PokéCoins. You can buy this from the in-game store any time during the event.

To top this all off, there will be a bunch of New Year’s-themed stuff released to the in-game shop such as the new Darumaka Hat.

The New Year’s Event starts from January 1st 2024 at 10:00 am local time and goes until January 3rd 2024 at 8:00 pm local time.

January 2024 Community Day

Immediately following the New Year’s event will be the monthly community day – Saturday January 6 2024 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

The featured Pokémon of the month is the cute little coconut owl Rowlet.

Feature Attack

If you evolve Rowlet during the event all the way up to its final form, it will gain the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant (100 power). You can also teach it Spirit Shackle, which has 50 power during trainer battles and a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defense or 70 power during gyms and raids.

You will be able to buy the ticket to access the Rowlet Community Day-exclusive Special Research story from the in-game shop in the week leading up to this event. We will have more information to share with you about this event soon so keep an eye out!