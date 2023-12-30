Key Takeaways Pheromosa is a Bug- and Fighting-type Pokémon available in the first raid season of 2024.

Pheromosa has vulnerabilities to Fairy-, Fire-, Flying-, and Psychic-type attacks, so exploit its weaknesses in battles.

Building a team with Flying-type Pokémon with moves of the same typing will have the best chances of success against Pheromosa.

Hey there, Trainers! I hope you are ready for the first 2024 raid cycle because this one is going to be a doozy.

Pheromosa is one of three Ultra Beast Pokémon to be cycled into the first raid season of 2024. Pheromosa raids will be available from January 1st to the 10th. This Ultra Beast is exclusive to the Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa regions of Pokémon GO. Trainers outside of those regions will have to purchase remote raid tickets in order to access these raids.

Pheromosa does not have a shiny form currently in Pokémon GO, so it will be released in its normal form only. This is what Pheromosa looks like in all its twiggy (high fashion?) glory:

Typing

Much like Buzzwole, Pheromosa is a Bug- and Fighting-type Pokémon. It is also a 5-tier raid boss with a host of vulnerabilities, being weak to Fairy-, Fire-, Flying-, and Psychic-type attacks. Due to the fact that both Bug- and Fighting-types have a weakness to Flying-type attacks, Trainers should exploit this weakness when designing their teams in order to do double damage to Pheromosa while raiding.

It is also worth it to keep in mind that Pheromosa has a ridiculously high attack stat at 316 ATK. You can try to build against this with tankier Pokémon, but you may do better to just go all in with DPS because Pheromosa is also very squishy.

The maximum CP that you can encounter Pheromosa with is 40539 CP. You can catch Pheromosa at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1538-1624 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 1922-2030 CP

Movesets

We find that taking advantage of Pheromosa’s insane attack stat is the best way to build for this Pokémon. You also want to keep in mind that Pheromosa’s typing is Bug and Fighting, so it will do the best with moves of the same typing due to STAB.

Optimal Movesets:

Bug Bite (Bug) and Bug Buzz (Bug) - amazing

and - amazing Low Kick (Fighting) and Focus Blast (Fighting) - decent

Pheromosa tends to do best when you focus on turning it into a specialized attacker. You can do fairly well with it when both of its moves are Fighting-type, but the best Fighting-type moves it can learn do less overall damage and are less useful than its Bug-type kit. With this in mind, we suggest you search out a Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz, or use Fast TMs or Charged TMs to try and teach it a different move. Of course, if you have spare Elite TMs¸ you can use those as well.

Suboptimal Movesets:

Low Kick (Fighting) and Bug Buzz (Bug) - suboptimal

and - suboptimal Bug Bite (Bug) and Close Combat (Fighting) - worthless

and - worthless Low Kick (Fighting) and Close Combat (Fighting) - worthless

and - worthless Bug Bite (Bug) and Focus Blast (Fighting) - suboptimal

and - suboptimal Bug Bite (Bug) and Lunge (Bug) - worthless

and - worthless Low Kick (Fighting) and Lunge (Bug) – worthless

Focus Blast and Bug Buzz far outpace Close Combat and Lunge, so do not waste your time on those moves and try to get rid of them as quickly as you can if your goal is to build Pheromosa as powerfully as possible.

Boosts

Pheromosa is boosted by Rainy and Cloudy weather. Depending on your levels and counter, we recommend that you tackle these raids with at least 5 Trainers. Much like with Buzzwole, you can do this with fewer Trainers, but it will take you much longer and your chances of success with these raids decrease the fewer Trainers you have. Coordinate with your team to make sure that you all have decently leveled and well-balanced Pokémon that can tackle Pheromosa and do a good amount of damage. A good-sized team will also benefit the most from any party and friend buffs you can stack.

You can also fight it during Windy weather to boost your chances of success if you have a smaller team, if you are building to do Flying-type damage. The only downside is that if you are only going to encounter it during Windy weather, you will not get the strongest Pheromosa you can.

Recommended Teams

Since Pheromosa is a Bug- and Fighting-type Pokémon, your team is going to have the best results if you build it with Flying-types. Flying-type Pokémon with moves of the same typing will have STAB bonus, which is insanely valuable to have and will make your raid times much, much faster. Remember, the faster you raid, the faster you can move on to do the next raid. You will also have a fairly good time fighting it with any of its other vulnerabilities (Fairy, Fire, Psychic), but we picked out the following Pokémon because they will have the best chance of success against her in general. Additionally, you can use these Pokémon for Buzzwole and Xurkitree.

Normal

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Brave Bird

with and Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird

with and Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

with and Staraptor with Gust and Brave Bird

with and Togekiss with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

with and Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck

You can use pretty well any Flying-type in the game, but for your team, we highly recommend you bring a Togekiss if you can. Togekiss has a decent defensive kit and will fare the best out of most other Flying-type Pokémon against Pheromosa. You can also use Talonflame or Swellow with Peck/Wing Attack and Brave Bird.

Legendary

Moltres (Shadow) with Wing Attack and Sky Attack (since Moltres is coming into the Shadow raid rotation during January weekends , you will be able to get this Pokémon easily!)

(Shadow) with and (since is coming into the Shadow raid rotation during , you will be able to get this Pokémon easily!) Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

with and Yveltal with Gust and Hurricane

with and Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

If you are tired of using these Pokémon, you can spice things up with Tornadus with Air Slash and Hurricane or Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck.

Mega

The best Megas you can use against Buzzwole would be Mega Pidgeot with Wing Attack and Brave Bird, or you could also use Mega Y Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn. Mega Latios, if you have it, will also do well here with Zen Headbutt and Psychic.