Key Takeaways
- Regice raids starting on 3/14 will offer a shiny variant for capture.
- Regice is weak against Fire, Rock, Fighting, and Steel moves.
- It's recommended to team up with 3-4 Trainers with high-level counters to defeat Regice.
Hey there, Trainers!
The ice crystal-shaped Pokemon, Regice, is returning to us in Pokemon GO imminently! It will be a 5-star Legendary raid encounter available from Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 21st, at 10:00 am local time.
Regice can be caught at the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1703 – 1784 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 2129 – 2230 CP
You can catch Regice in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:
Typing
You may have already guessed this, but Regice is an Ice-type Pokemon (true to its name!) and is weak to the following types of moves: Fire, Rock, Fighting, and Steel. The best Pokemon to use to counter Regice will have moves of these varieties.
Boosts
Regice, given its typing, will be weather boosted by Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.
As far as we can tell, Regice cannot be duoed just yet. We recommend you go out with a team of at least 3-4 Trainers with high-level counters (best in slot, preferably) in order to defeat this guy. If you or your friends do not have powerful counters just yet, then you should consider at least 6-7 Trainers instead. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.
Recommended Teams
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wreck
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn
Legendary
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Fire Punch
- Ho-oh with Incinerate and Blast Burn
Mega
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn
- Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega X Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Keep your eyes out for Mega Tyranitar! This Pokemon will be available in the mega raids at the same time as Regice.
