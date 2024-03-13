Key Takeaways Regice raids starting on 3/14 will offer a shiny variant for capture.

Regice is weak against Fire, Rock, Fighting, and Steel moves.

It's recommended to team up with 3-4 Trainers with high-level counters to defeat Regice.

Hey there, Trainers!

The ice crystal-shaped Pokemon, Regice, is returning to us in Pokemon GO imminently! It will be a 5-star Legendary raid encounter available from Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, March 21st, at 10:00 am local time.

Regice can be caught at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1703 – 1784 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2129 – 2230 CP

You can catch Regice in both shiny and normal variations! Here is what it looks like:

Typing

You may have already guessed this, but Regice is an Ice-type Pokemon (true to its name!) and is weak to the following types of moves: Fire, Rock, Fighting, and Steel. The best Pokemon to use to counter Regice will have moves of these varieties.

Boosts

Regice, given its typing, will be weather boosted by Snowy weather conditions. It will be stronger if you encounter it during these conditions, and will be higher level when you catch it. However, given that these conditions may also come with actual risks to your person, be wise when you decide to go out or not. It may be worth it to stay in and remote raid instead.

As far as we can tell, Regice cannot be duoed just yet. We recommend you go out with a team of at least 3-4 Trainers with high-level counters (best in slot, preferably) in order to defeat this guy. If you or your friends do not have powerful counters just yet, then you should consider at least 6-7 Trainers instead. The more people you get, the faster these raids will go by. Remember, take advantage of the buffs you get from Party Play! It's free damage, if you're all together anyway.

Recommended Teams

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokémon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokémon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wreck

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Legendary

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Rayquaza (Mega) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Keldeo (Ordinary or otherwise) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Groudon (Primal) with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Ho-oh with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Mega

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega X Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Keep your eyes out for Mega Tyranitar! This Pokemon will be available in the mega raids at the same time as Regice.