Next up on the raid rotation, we have Regigigas. This big guy will be around for the next nine days, leading us right into the New Year. And who better? Regigigas is one of the toughest Pokémon in Pokémon Go. There is a reason Regigigas is said to have hauled full continents with ropes.

During Regigigas’ rotation, its shiny rate will be boosted to approximately 1 in 20. If you use your free raid tickets to do Regigigas raids, you have about 50% of a chance to get a shiny before New Year’s comes along. Here are his normal and shiny forms:

Typing and CP Ranges

Regigigas is a Normal-type legendary Pokémon, and so it has only one weakness – Fighting-type Pokémon. Furthermore, Regigigas is weather boosted by Partly Cloudy weather.

So far it seems like he has the following CP Ranges:

At level 20 : 2389-2483 CP

: At level 25, Partly Cloudy Weather: 2987-3104 CP

Party and Weather Bonuses

Regigigas is one of the more challenging legendaries to raid for in Pokémon Go with his substantial health pool, defense, and general lack of weaknesses. You can trio this, but your party would all need to have fully optimal teams with Best Friend bonuses and Cloudy weather. You will need to have some decently leveled counters as well – around level 40.

For the sake of getting through it quickly and with the least number of hiccups, we recommend bringing a team of at least 8 players – more, if you and your friends are at a lower level. If your team is filled with advanced Trainers, then you will not notice the absence of one or two of those members if anything goes awry.

Either way, we highly recommend you come to these raids ready with highly powered up counters. Take special care to power up your Shadow Pokémon, too, as their damage buffs are incredibly valuable in this fight.

Recommended Teams

There are plenty of Pokémon that can learn Fighting-type moves in the game. We recommend bringing any of the following Pokémon for your best chance at success:

Normals

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

with and Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with and Machamp (Shadow) with Counter and Dynamic Punch

(Shadow) with and Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with and Hariyama (Shadow) with Counter and Dynamic Punch

(Shadow) with and Alakazam (Shadow) with Counter and Focus Blast

Legendaries

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with and Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

with and Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with and Virizion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with and Mewtwo (Shadow) with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Megas

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

with and Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

with and Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

with and Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

If you were lucky enough to pick up Terrakion during the raids in November, then you will be off to a solid start when it comes to putting your teams together. If you do not have a Terrakion, no fear. You can still beat Regigigas without it, and any of the Pokémon listed above will do decently.

Now get out there, Trainers!