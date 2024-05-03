Key Takeaways Rivals Week 2024 in Pokémon GO offers 10x XP at Gyms and 2x Catch Candy from May 4-9.

Enjoy increased shiny spawns like Zangoose and Seviper plus unique research tasks.

Prepare for GO Battle Weekend with up to 20 sets/day and quadruple Stardust rewards.

Trainers, get ready for Rivals Week 2024 in Pokémon GO, kicking off from May 4th to May 9th! This battle-centric week features enhanced in-game bonuses like 10× XP for spinning Photo Discs at Gyms and 2× Catch Candy. Dive into the GO Battle Weekend for intense matchups with up to 20 sets per day and quadruple Stardust rewards. Be on the lookout for increased spawns of coveted shiny Pokémon like Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, and Sawk across different days. Plus, engage in unique Field and Timed Research tasks offering lucrative rewards. Whether you're spinning, catching, or battling, Rivals Week promises thrilling challenges and shiny opportunities for all trainers!

Rivals Week 2024 Event Overview

Dates: Saturday, May 4, 2024, to Thursday, May 9, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 AM Local Time on May 4

End Time: 8:00 PM Local Time on May 9

Rivals Week Bonuses

10× XP from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. 2× Catch Candy for all Pokémon catches.

for all Pokémon catches. Increased Shiny Encounter Chances for specific Pokémon during the event.

Features

GO Battle Weekend

Duration: May 4 to May 5, 2024

May 4 to May 5, 2024 Details: Up to 20 sets of battles per day with 4× Stardust from win rewards.

PokéStop Showcases

Experience: Special event-themed Pokémon will be featured at different PokéStops.

Related Pokémon GO: A Glimpse of Daylight Guide Available from April 30 to May 6, 2024, this event offers trainers who purchase a GO Fest ticket the chance to earn an exclusive GO Fest-themed item.

Rivals Week 2024 Special Spawns

Frequent appearances in the wild:

Alolan Sandshrew

Mankey

Poliwag

Machop

Gligar

Ralts

All Pokémon listed have an increased chance of being shiny during this event!

Rare encounters include:

Lickitung

Galarian Stunfisk

Event-specific timeframes for additional Pokémon:

May 4 - May 6: Zangoose, Seviper

Zangoose, Seviper May 6 - May 8: Throh, Sawk

Throh, Sawk May 8 - May 9: Heatmor, Durant

Rivals Week 2024 Raid Details

1-Star Raids

Mankey

Teddiursa

Swinub

Jangmo-o

3-Star Raids

May 4 - May 6: Zangoose, Seviper

Zangoose, Seviper May 6 - May 8: Throh, Sawk

Throh, Sawk May 8 - May 9: Heatmor, Durant

Related Pokémon GO: Mega Alakazam Raid Guide Whether coordinating in raids or battling in gyms, Mega Alakazam is a top-tier choice for trainers looking to leverage Psychic-type strength.

Rivals Week 2024 Research

Field Research

Rewards: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon (specific Pokémon not listed).

Timed Research

Available Throughout Event

Rewards: XP, Rare Candy, Fast TMs, encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Shiny Pokémon Opportunities

Increased chances to encounter shiny forms of:

Zangoose and Seviper (May 4 - May 6)

(May 4 - May 6) Throh and Sawk (May 6 - May 8)

(May 6 - May 8) Heatmor and Durant (May 8 - May 9)

Event Strategy Tips

Maximize Gym Spins: With a 10x XP bonus, spinning Gym Photo Discs is incredibly rewarding. Plan a route that includes multiple gyms to optimize your gains.

With a 10x XP bonus, spinning Gym Photo Discs is incredibly rewarding. Plan a route that includes multiple gyms to optimize your gains. Prepare for Raids: Assemble teams tailored to counter the featured Pokémon in raids, especially considering their shiny potential.

Assemble teams tailored to counter the featured Pokémon in raids, especially considering their shiny potential. Utilize Catch Candies: With doubled catch candies, it's an excellent time to stock up, particularly on rare or evolved forms.

With doubled catch candies, it's an excellent time to stock up, particularly on rare or evolved forms. Complete Timed Research: Don't miss out on the valuable rewards from the Timed Research tasks, which can enhance your gameplay with items and unique encounters.