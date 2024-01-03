Key Takeaways Get ready for the next Pokémon Go Community Day featuring Rowlet on January 6th!

Hey there Trainers!

It is time to gear up for the next Pokémon Go Community Day. This time, our community day will be centered on the cute little Rowlet. This coconut-looking owl is one of the Alolan starter Pokémon and has the Grass- and Flying-typing. Our upcoming community day will be on Saturday, January 6th, 2024 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

To prepare for this event, you will want to make sure you have your Pokémon and item inventories managed decently. This is so that you can take advantage of the immense amount of Rowlet spawns and give yourself the most chances of catching a shiny as you possibly can! Making sure your inventories are clear also gives you a lot more time to collect stardust and candy before you have to go through your Rowlets to transfer the ones you do not want to keep.

Rowlet

Rowlet is a Grass- and Flying-type Pokémon. That makes this little guy resistant to Ground-type attacks but highly vulnerable to Ice-, Fire-, Flying- (ironically), and Poison-type attacks.

During this event, you can catch and evolve a Rowlet that will be able to learn the Featured Attack, Frenzy Plant. This attack is a charged attack with 100 power during both trainer and gym/raid battles. It is a powerful Grass-type move that takes advantage of Rowlet’s STAB bonus.

Starting from this event and continuing thereafter, Rowlet’s evolved form, Decidueye, will also be able to learn the Charged Attack, Spirit Shackle. This attack is a Ghost-type move with 50 power and a chance to lower your enemy’s Defense during trainer battles, and 70 power during gym/raid battles.

Bonuses

In addition to the outrageous spawn buff that the Community Days are known for, you will also get the following bonuses:

3x catch stardust for catching Pokémon during this event

for catching Pokémon during this event 2x catch candy for catching Pokémon during this event

for catching Pokémon during this event Regular Incenses will last for three hours , the entire duration of the event

will last for , the entire duration of the event All Lures will last for three hours , again, the entire duration of the event

will last for , again, the entire duration of the event An additional Special Trade will be available to you, with a maximum of two for the day.

will be available to you, with a maximum of for the day. All trades during this event will be 50% cheaper.

Special Research

Like with all Community Day events, special research will be available for purchase from the in-game shop. The ticket for this event can also be gifted. The research made available to you from this ticket will stay with you until you finish the research, so do not be afraid if you do not complete it during the event.

Raids

Dartrix, Rowlet's second form, will be available after the event for 5 hours, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time in 4-star raids. You cannot remote raid into these raids, so tackle these with some friends to get a Dartrix!