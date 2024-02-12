Key Takeaways Shadow Articuno is a 5-star raid that can only be caught on weekends in February, so save raid tickets for it.

Shadow Articuno is a Ice- and Flying-type Pokemon weak to Rock, Electric, Fire, and Steel-type moves.

Recommended teams include Tyranitar, Aerodactyl, Blaziken, Charizard, Entei, Moltres, and Raikou for extra damage.

Welcome, Trainers!

Following immediately after the Shadow Ho-oh raids at the end of January came Shadow Articuno! Our guide is a little late (sorry about that!), but by now you may have realized this guy is not really all that cracked.

Shadow Articuno is a decently easy raid, as Articuno is not the strongest Pokemon of its type. It has a relatively low Attack stat, making it primarily a Defensive Pokemon. However, it is still far from tanky.

Shadow Articuno is a 5-star raid and will be in the raid rotation every weekend of February. You will only be able to catch this Pokemon on the weekends, so you may want to save some raid tickets for this Pokemon. You will not be able to access these raids remotely - all Rocket Raids are local only, so make sure you set aside some time to go out to a Gym.

Shadow Articuno can be caught with an IV floor of 6/6/6 at the following CP ranges:

Level 20: 1604-1743 CP

Level 25 with weather boost: 2005-2179 CP

You can catch it in both its regular and shiny variations. Here is what it looks like:

Just imagine purple smoke and red eyes.

Typing

Shadow Articuno has simple typing. It is an Ice- and Flying-type Pokemon, meaning that it will take a ton of damage from Rock-type attacks. It is also weak to Electric-, Fire-, and Steel-type moves, though the damage will not be as high.

The added difficulty to this raid is that it is a Shadow Raid, meaning it has an extra mechanism to keep in mind while you're fighting. Shadow Pokemon can become enraged, doing extra damage and taking less. You will want to make sure you have enough Purified Gems to placate Shadow Articuno, as well as good counters and powered up Pokémon. If this is your first rodeo with Shadow Raiding, take a look at our guide about Purified Gems to help you get started!

Related Pokémon Go: How to Get, Use Purified Gems With this in-depth guide, you will be well on your way to unleashing the power of Purified Gems and conquer all the upcoming Shadow Raid Bosses.

Boosts

Articuno is boosted by Windy weather conditions, and will be level 25 if you encounter it during these weather conditions.

Shadow Articuno is not an exceptionally strong raid boss, however the Shadow Raid mechanic means that it's going to take a bit more coordination than your average raid will. You should considering having a team of at least 3-4 Trainers who are high level with great counters (and a bunch of Purified Gems), or a team of 6-8 Trainers if your friends don't have great Pokemon to counter Articuno with. Make sure you take advantage of Party Play to get some extra damage in!

Recommended Teams

As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokemon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokemon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.

Normal

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor eam

Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Houndoom with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Machamp with Bullet Punch and Rock Slide

Hippowdon with Thunder Fang and Weather Ball

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Legendary

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Landorus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Xurkitree with Spark and Discharge

Mega

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor eam

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Fire Blast