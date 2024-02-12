Quick Links
- Shadow Articuno is a 5-star raid that can only be caught on weekends in February, so save raid tickets for it.
- Shadow Articuno is a Ice- and Flying-type Pokemon weak to Rock, Electric, Fire, and Steel-type moves.
- Recommended teams include Tyranitar, Aerodactyl, Blaziken, Charizard, Entei, Moltres, and Raikou for extra damage.
Welcome, Trainers!
Following immediately after the Shadow Ho-oh raids at the end of January came Shadow Articuno! Our guide is a little late (sorry about that!), but by now you may have realized this guy is not really all that cracked.
Shadow Articuno is a decently easy raid, as Articuno is not the strongest Pokemon of its type. It has a relatively low Attack stat, making it primarily a Defensive Pokemon. However, it is still far from tanky.
Shadow Articuno is a 5-star raid and will be in the raid rotation every weekend of February. You will only be able to catch this Pokemon on the weekends, so you may want to save some raid tickets for this Pokemon. You will not be able to access these raids remotely - all Rocket Raids are local only, so make sure you set aside some time to go out to a Gym.
Shadow Articuno can be caught with an IV floor of 6/6/6 at the following CP ranges:
- Level 20: 1604-1743 CP
- Level 25 with weather boost: 2005-2179 CP
You can catch it in both its regular and shiny variations. Here is what it looks like:
Just imagine purple smoke and red eyes.
Typing
Shadow Articuno has simple typing. It is an Ice- and Flying-type Pokemon, meaning that it will take a ton of damage from Rock-type attacks. It is also weak to Electric-, Fire-, and Steel-type moves, though the damage will not be as high.
The added difficulty to this raid is that it is a Shadow Raid, meaning it has an extra mechanism to keep in mind while you're fighting. Shadow Pokemon can become enraged, doing extra damage and taking less. You will want to make sure you have enough Purified Gems to placate Shadow Articuno, as well as good counters and powered up Pokémon. If this is your first rodeo with Shadow Raiding, take a look at our guide about Purified Gems to help you get started!
Pokémon Go: How to Get, Use Purified GemsWith this in-depth guide, you will be well on your way to unleashing the power of Purified Gems and conquer all the upcoming Shadow Raid Bosses.
Boosts
Articuno is boosted by Windy weather conditions, and will be level 25 if you encounter it during these weather conditions.
Shadow Articuno is not an exceptionally strong raid boss, however the Shadow Raid mechanic means that it's going to take a bit more coordination than your average raid will. You should considering having a team of at least 3-4 Trainers who are high level with great counters (and a bunch of Purified Gems), or a team of 6-8 Trainers if your friends don't have great Pokemon to counter Articuno with. Make sure you take advantage of Party Play to get some extra damage in!
Recommended Teams
As ever, if you have Shadow variations of the Pokemon listed below, they will be better picks over their normal counterparts. Shadow Pokemon do more damage than their regular counterparts (even with mediocre IVs), so consider taking them for this raid for the extra damage.
Normal
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor eam
- Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Houndoom with Fire Fang and Fire Blast
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge
- Machamp with Bullet Punch and Rock Slide
- Hippowdon with Thunder Fang and Weather Ball
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
Legendary
- Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Landorus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Xurkitree with Spark and Discharge
Mega
- Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor eam
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Fire Blast