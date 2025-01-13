Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 has now debuted on BBC iPlayer for UK fans of the series, as confirmed by The Pokémon Company International on Monday via a press release. It includes the first 11 episodes of Liko and Roy's adventures in this world as they try to find the last Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua.

Pokémon Horizons is Back on BBC iPlayer

Our heroes will again explore the region of Paldea and battle the powerful gum leaders from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. To do that, they have to hone their Teastallization skills, according to the press release. While doing that, Liko and Roy alongside the Rising Volt Tacklers continue their search for the Six Heroes, including the strange black Rayquaza, and more. They also have to "uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua," according to the press release.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 sadly doesn't have Ash as the main protagonist.

BBC iPlayer is a free service for those who have a TV license in the United Kingdom. It has programs like Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Who, and Sherlock among other British shows. You can even catch some game shows like The Wheel, Pointless, and The Weakest Link if you're so inclined. You should find Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 in the kids section of the app. If you live in the United States, the Pokémon Horizons anime is available on Netflix, which also lets you watch the Tomb Raider animated series.

Pokémon Might Have a Busy Future

BBC isn't the only British organization that The Pokémon Company collaborates with. It is also teaming up with Wallace & Gromit studio Aardman for a special animated project in 2027. Not much is known about the project, but if the teaser video is anything to go by, it is going to be claymated. It will be interesting what the Flushed Away and Chicken Run studio will do in the world of Pokémon.

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions expansion is heading to the trading card game later this month on January 17. It will include more than 175 cards and has new artwork for the beloved character Kieran. Some of the cards include Roaring Moon ex (designed by Shinji Kanda), Ceruledge ex (designed by akagi), and Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (Yukihiro Tada), which all look fantastic. While discussing the Roaring Moon ex card, the official Pokémon website says, "The colors and textures in [the] artwork feel almost world-ending, emphasizing the ancient nature of this Paradox Pokémon." It certainly looks impressive.

We are also expecting to hear news soon on the next instalment of the video game series Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new title set in Lumiose City, scheduled to launch this year.