Key Takeaways The next update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, called Mochi Mayhem, will be released on January 11, 2024.

To access the Mochi Mayhem content, players must complete the storylines of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, as well as the base game's story.

The update brings new Pokémon, including the legendary heroes of Kitakami, and also introduces new uniforms for Scarlet and Violet players.

Ready up, Trainers - it is game update time!

Mark your calendars for the next update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! Mochi Mayhem, the next part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be released on January 11, 2024!

This upcoming update is the Epilogue of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the conclusion of the game.

In order to access the Mochi Mayhem story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, you will have to complete two conditions.

One condition is the story. The DLC storylines of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk must be completed, as well as the story of the base game itself, to be able to access the new Mochi Mayhem content. These storylines become available with the purchase of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, if you do not already have them.

The second condition you need to accomplish is catching Terapago, which you can complete in post-game.

Legendary Pokémon!

This expansion will give you access to everything the previous expansions gave you – including the three legendary heroes of Kitakami – Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

Familiar Faces!

In addition, this expansion brings over 230 familiar Pokémon that did not make an appearance in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet base games. The Pokémon you can get include fan favorites like: Dewgong, Metagross, Ninetails, Milotic, and Zebstrika. There are many more, though, so make sure to keep your eyes open while exploring!

New Uniforms!

Admittedly, the apparel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been lacking. With the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, you gain access to new uniforms! The uniform sets are exclusive to either game, with a red uniform for Scarlet and a purple uniform for Violet.

The Mochi Mayhem Story

We do not know too much about the Mochi Mayhem story line just yet, but we can tell you that it begins when you interact with the mochi on the desk of Peachy’s. You can find this in Mossui Town in Kitakami.

You will be joined by Nemona, Arven, and Penny for this adventure in Kitakami

See you in January, Trainers!