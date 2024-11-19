The Pokémon Company has announced an upcoming Tera Raid Battle for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet in December. While the game has been regularly updated since its release, the creature this time is a special addition. From December 19, 2024 at 4 p.m. PST to January 5, 2025 at 3:59 p.m. PST, Shiny Rayquaza will be available in a 5-star raid in the game.

Keeping the Ninth Generation Alive

Originally released in 2022, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet is the latest game in the series and the first entry in the ninth generation. In the games, players explore the open world of Paldea, a big region filled with a ton of content to explore. One of its additions was the Terastallization, which is the gimmick of the generation after X/Y's Mega Pokémon, Sun/Moon's Z-Moves, and Sword/Shield's Dynamax and Gigantamax.

Related 10 Best Pokémon Games to Start the Series Now If you want to get into this incredible series and aren't sure how to go about it, here are the best Pokémon games to start the series now!

Thanks to this system, the game also introduced Tera Raid Battles, which allow players to join forces online to take down big Terastallized foes. All over the region of Paldea, there are many spots with shining crystals spawning from them, so players can use them to summon the creatures.

Tera Raid Battles have been a part of the multiplayer experience and a way to distribute creatures temporarily. The list of previous additions using the system includes a 7-star raid Mewtwo and the 5-tar raids for Dialga and Palkia back in 2023. It was also used for players to capture creatures from other games in the series like evolved creatures in the starter line for the Johto and Unova regions.

Shiny Rayquaza is the 66th Tera Raid Battle event, and it's meant as a tie-in with the Pokémon Horizons animated series. The black version of Rayquaza shows up for the first time in the anime in the sixth episode, which aired in Japan in 2023. It's a recurring creature in the series with ties to some of its lore.

It'll only be possible to catch it once, though players may participate in these battles multiple times to get extra rewards. Besides being a guaranteed Shiny creature, which is a rare version with different colors from usual, this Rayquaza will have a dragon Tera type to make skills of the same type even stronger during Terastallization. Not counting Pokémon Bank, this is currently the only way to get a shiny Rayquaza in the game, as the creature doesn't appear through regular gameplay.

To celebrate the announcement, the Pokémon Company has shared a brand new animated trailer. It showcases Shiny Rayquaza flying around Paldea and its impressive vistas. The video also shows multiple relevant characters and the protagonist riding Koraidon and Miraidon.

Not counting Pokémon Bank, this is currently the only way to get a shiny Rayquaza in the game, as the creature doesn't appear through regular gameplay.

Before Shiny Rayquaza shows up, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will still have a few more events. From November 29 to December 5, players will be able to face 5-star raids with Corviknight and Bellibolt. Then, from December 6 to December 12, Azumarill and Clodsire will be more frequent in those battles. Finally, Annihilape and Kingambit will have the highlight from December 13 to December 19.

Keep in mind that 5-star raids are only available for players after beating the main story. To get those events, players have to update the game to its latest version and receive the latest Poké Portal News from the Mystery Gift menu.