The Pokémon TCG Pocket team has updated the game with a new event today. This time, we get a Venusaur Drop event, which adds new solo battles against machine-controlled Grass-type decks with an emphasis on the Bulbasaur evolution line. By claiming victory after facing them, players may get a Full Art Venusaur in the Promo A expansion.

A Rare Opportunity for a Full Art Card

The Pokemon Company

Pokémon TCG is a hugely-popular card collecting game that has been around since 1996 in Japan and since 1998 in the US. When it comes to video games, it had two Game Boy adaptations and an online one for PC with a later mobile port. Last year, Pokémon TCG Online was cut down, and another experience came out, which was Pokémon TCG Live.

Earlier in 2024, however, the Pokémon Company released a second online experience, Pokémon TCG Pocket. This new game was developed as a partnership with mobile company DeNA and is currently a major success, having garnered millions of dollars daily since its release, with over ten million users downloading it in about three days.

With a clear interface and a bigger focus on collecting cards with beautiful artwork, the game brought a clean interface and a new format to the card game. It features simplified card battles with only twenty cards in the deck, no energy cards, and other variations that make them much more agile and dynamic than the standard format.

Still in its early days, Pokémon TCG Pocket had only a few events so far. For this one, players have to open the solo fight menu and face a Venusaur Drop Event deck. Initially, only a Beginner-level Ivysaur deck will be available, with harder difficulty opponents available after beating each previous stage deck.

As a result of each victory and specific achievements, players may get hourglasses of the "event," "pack" or "wonder" varieties, shinedust, shop tickets, and more importantly, a Promo A booster pack. Unlike the Genetic Apex packs, this booster only holds one card, but these cards are promotional and count as separate entries in the card dex.

The most valuable card available in this new, limited-time booster is the Full Art Venusaur. It's a new version of the Grass-type Pokémon that doesn't have any different effects or moves from its usual counterpart, but it features a special illustration by Kuroimori that covers the whole card instead of being limited to a small rectangular area within it.

Besides Venusaur, players may also get alternate variants for Greninja, Haunter, Onix and Jigglypuff. These cards can't be obtained through any other methods in the game right now, so players interested in getting as many cards as possible should prepare a good deck to face the event. As all the decks are Grass-type, a Fire-type team is recommended, as their attacks will cause 20 extra damage to enemies thanks to their weakness.

The Venusaur Drop Event will be available up to December 12 at 9:59 p.m. PT, which corresponds to December 13 0:59 p.m. EST for Eastern Coast players. There are almost two weeks left to fight against the machine-controlled decks and get these new promotional cards.