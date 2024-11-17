Quick Links

Pokemon TCG Pocket came out last month, and if you've been dutifully collecting cards since then, your Genetic Apex deck is probably starting to fill out nicely. With 286 digital cards to collect in total - 226 cards in the main set with an additional 60 secret rares - there is no shortage of cards to collect and show off to your friends.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mew Secret Card
The Pokemon Company

The card in question here, however, is not simply luck of the draw. If you haven't come across this secret card yet, then breathe a sigh of relief: you're not just unlucky. The Pokémon TCG Pocket Mew card is a secret reward, and we're here to show you how you can add it to your collection.

The Pikachu EX card from Pokemon TCG Pocket
Related
New Pokémon TCG Mobile Game Making Millions of Dollars Every Day

Pokémon TCG Pocket has only been out for a few days, but it's already setting records.

Completing the Kanto Pokedex

Pokemon Trading Card Game
The Pokemon Company

Mew is a reward for completing the Kanto Pokédex. If you've been a longtime Pokémon fan, you already know what that means - if not, it means you need to collect one card each of the original 150 Pokémon first. The good news: all that's required is one card of each Pokémon, so it doesn't matter if it's a basic, EX, or secret art card. You just need to own one of each Pokémon. We've provided a list below for those of you that are less familiar with the original 150 Pokémon by Pokédex number.

The bad news: this can be quite a daunting process as a free player, as you're limited to opening two Genetic Apex booster packs a day (not including Wondertrades or Pack Hourglasses to reduce the cooldown on opening packs). Your odds are even lower because, so far, there is no duplicate protection in place in this game, meaning you can get a dozen different Bulbasaurs before getting that one Venusaur card you need to complete your deck.

Kanto Pokemon List

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mobile Game
The Pokemon Company

To complete the Kanto Pokedex, you'll need one of each of the following Pokémon:

  1. Bulbasaur
  2. Ivysaur
  3. Venusaur
  4. Charmander
  5. Charmeleon
  6. Charizard
  7. Squirtle
  8. Wartortle
  9. Blastoise
  10. Caterpie
  11. Metapod
  12. Butterfree
  13. Weedle
  14. Kakuna
  15. Beedrill
  16. Pidgey
  17. Pidgeotto
  18. Pidgeot
  19. Rattata
  20. Raticate
  21. Spearow
  22. Fearow
  23. Ekans
  24. Arbok
  25. Pikachu
  26. Raichu
  27. Sandshrew
  28. Sandslash
  29. Nidoran (Female)
  30. Nidorina
  31. Nidoqueen
  32. Nidoran (Male)
  33. Nidorino
  34. Nidoking
  35. Clefairy
  36. Clefable
  37. Vulpix
  38. Ninetales
  39. Jigglypuff
  40. Wigglytuff
  41. Zubat
  42. Golbat
  43. Oddish
  44. Gloom
  45. Vileplume
  46. Paras
  47. Parasect
  48. Venonat
  49. Venomoth
  50. Diglett
  51. Dugtrio
  52. Meowth
  53. Persian
  54. Psyduck
  55. Golduck
  56. Mankey
  57. Primeape
  58. Growlithe
  59. Arcanine
  60. Poliwag
  61. Poliwhirl
  62. Poliwrath
  63. Abra
  64. Kadabra
  65. Alakazam
  66. Machop
  67. Machamp
  68. Machoke
  69. Bellsprout
  70. Weepinbell
  71. Victreebel
  72. Tentacool
  73. Tentacruel
  74. Geodude
  75. Graveller
  76. Golem
  77. Ponyta
  78. Rapidash
  79. Slowpoke
  80. Slowbro
  81. Magnemite
  82. Magneton
  83. Farfetch'd
  84. Doduo
  85. Dodrio
  86. Seel
  87. Dewgong
  88. Grimer
  89. Muk
  90. Shellder
  91. Cloyster
  92. Ghastly
  93. Haunter
  94. Gengar
  95. Onix
  96. Drowzee
  97. Hypno
  98. Krabby
  99. Kingler
  100. Voltorb
  101. Electrode
  102. Exeggcute
  103. Exeggutor
  104. Cubone
  105. Marowak
  106. Hitmonlee
  107. Hitmonchan
  108. Lickitung
  109. Koffing
  110. Weezing
  111. Ryhorn
  112. Rhydon
  113. Chansey
  114. Tangela
  115. Kangaskan
  116. Horsea
  117. Seadra
  118. Goldeen
  119. Seaking
  120. Staryu
  121. Starmie
  122. Mr. Mime
  123. Scyther
  124. Jynx
  125. Electrabuzz
  126. Magmar
  127. Pinsir
  128. Tauros
  129. Magikarp
  130. Gyarados
  131. Lapras
  132. Ditto
  133. Eevee
  134. Vaporeon
  135. Jolteon
  136. Flareon
  137. Porygon
  138. Omanyte
  139. Omastar
  140. Kabuto
  141. Kabutops
  142. Aerodactyl
  143. Snorlax
  144. Articuno
  145. Zapdos
  146. Moltres
  147. Dratini
  148. Dragonair
  149. Dragonite
  150. Mewtwo

Claiming your Mew Card

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mobile
The Pokemon Company

At any rate, when you've officially collected all 150 original Pokemon, getting your Mew card is a much simpler process. You'll just want to visit your Missions tab, where under "Themed Collections," you'll be able to complete a mission called "Complete the Kanto Pokedex." Doing so will grant you the Mew card shown above as well as 48 Wonder Hourglasses.

Mew as a battle card is relatively unimpressive, with only 60 base HP and a move that deals only 20 HP damage. It's mostly for collection purposes, especially since it is an immersive card, meaning you can tap and hold the card on your screen to view a special animation specific to the card.

Best Pokemon Games to Start the Series Now
Next
10 Best Pokémon Games to Start the Series Now

If you want to get into this incredible series and aren't sure how to go about it, here are the best Pokémon games to start the series now!