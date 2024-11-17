Pokemon TCG Pocket came out last month, and if you've been dutifully collecting cards since then, your Genetic Apex deck is probably starting to fill out nicely. With 286 digital cards to collect in total - 226 cards in the main set with an additional 60 secret rares - there is no shortage of cards to collect and show off to your friends.

The card in question here, however, is not simply luck of the draw. If you haven't come across this secret card yet, then breathe a sigh of relief: you're not just unlucky. The Pokémon TCG Pocket Mew card is a secret reward, and we're here to show you how you can add it to your collection.

Completing the Kanto Pokedex

Mew is a reward for completing the Kanto Pokédex. If you've been a longtime Pokémon fan, you already know what that means - if not, it means you need to collect one card each of the original 150 Pokémon first. The good news: all that's required is one card of each Pokémon, so it doesn't matter if it's a basic, EX, or secret art card. You just need to own one of each Pokémon. We've provided a list below for those of you that are less familiar with the original 150 Pokémon by Pokédex number.

The bad news: this can be quite a daunting process as a free player, as you're limited to opening two Genetic Apex booster packs a day (not including Wondertrades or Pack Hourglasses to reduce the cooldown on opening packs). Your odds are even lower because, so far, there is no duplicate protection in place in this game, meaning you can get a dozen different Bulbasaurs before getting that one Venusaur card you need to complete your deck.

Kanto Pokemon List

To complete the Kanto Pokedex, you'll need one of each of the following Pokémon:

Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Caterpie Metapod Butterfree Weedle Kakuna Beedrill Pidgey Pidgeotto Pidgeot Rattata Raticate Spearow Fearow Ekans Arbok Pikachu Raichu Sandshrew Sandslash Nidoran (Female) Nidorina Nidoqueen Nidoran (Male) Nidorino Nidoking Clefairy Clefable Vulpix Ninetales Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Zubat Golbat Oddish Gloom Vileplume Paras Parasect Venonat Venomoth Diglett Dugtrio Meowth Persian Psyduck Golduck Mankey Primeape Growlithe Arcanine Poliwag Poliwhirl Poliwrath Abra Kadabra Alakazam Machop Machamp Machoke Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebel Tentacool Tentacruel Geodude Graveller Golem Ponyta Rapidash Slowpoke Slowbro Magnemite Magneton Farfetch'd Doduo Dodrio Seel Dewgong Grimer Muk Shellder Cloyster Ghastly Haunter Gengar Onix Drowzee Hypno Krabby Kingler Voltorb Electrode Exeggcute Exeggutor Cubone Marowak Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Lickitung Koffing Weezing Ryhorn Rhydon Chansey Tangela Kangaskan Horsea Seadra Goldeen Seaking Staryu Starmie Mr. Mime Scyther Jynx Electrabuzz Magmar Pinsir Tauros Magikarp Gyarados Lapras Ditto Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Porygon Omanyte Omastar Kabuto Kabutops Aerodactyl Snorlax Articuno Zapdos Moltres Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Mewtwo

Claiming your Mew Card

At any rate, when you've officially collected all 150 original Pokemon, getting your Mew card is a much simpler process. You'll just want to visit your Missions tab, where under "Themed Collections," you'll be able to complete a mission called "Complete the Kanto Pokedex." Doing so will grant you the Mew card shown above as well as 48 Wonder Hourglasses.

Mew as a battle card is relatively unimpressive, with only 60 base HP and a move that deals only 20 HP damage. It's mostly for collection purposes, especially since it is an immersive card, meaning you can tap and hold the card on your screen to view a special animation specific to the card.

