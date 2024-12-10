A new event is now live on Pokémon TCG Pocket, adding new missions and extra motivation to face other players in Versus Mode. Titled "Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1," this new event demands players to win consecutive battles, and it'll run from December 9 to December 15, 2024, at 9:59 p.m. PT. On the East Coast, it'll be available up to December 16 at 0:59 p.m. EST.

Gotta Win'em All

Pokémon TCG Pocket is the latest mobile game adaptation of the popular Pokémon card game. Developed in a partnership between the Pokémon Company and DeNa, this free-to-play title aims at offering a more dynamic experience that goes beyond battles and also makes it easy to enjoy collecting the cards digitally. Unlike Pokémon TCG Live, the cards here are uniquely created for the game to take into account the faster experience, but it also comes with the caveat that only a few options are currently available.

Ever since its release on October 30, the game has had multiple events to encourage players to engage with the Wonder Pick mechanic as well as battling other players and the CPU. Some of those events include promotional cards that can't be obtained elsewhere, like the Venusaur Drop Event, which is also ongoing until December 13.

The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 adds a new competitive option for the Versus mode. Within the Event Match menu, players will have to pick a deck and face a battle against other players online. Unlike the previous similar event, however, just winning multiple battles isn't enough. This time, players must win consecutive matches instead.

While players can change decks or stop at any time to continue later, losing will cut their streak short. As such, it's ideal to have strong decks that are at the top of the Meta, and it wouldn't hurt to have some luck with the initial hand, the cards drawn and the adversaries as well. Currently, some of the strongest options are sinergized around Mewtwo ex, Pikachu ex or Starmie ex. There are many other strong cards to choose from, however, like Venusaur ex or Charizard ex.

Just participating in those matches will be enough to earn some Pack Hourglasses, while winning against the opponents will also lead to some Shinedust to unlock cosmetic Flair options. With Pack Hourglasses, players can open new boosters faster than usual, even having an option to open ten of them at once. By default, F2P players would only get to open two boosters per day at no cost, so these can provide a big help with finding new cards and building strong decks.

The biggest novelty is the emblems, however, is which can only be earned by consecutive victory streaks. By defeating two players consecutively without losing, players will get a participation emblem. Win one more and the bronze emblem will be in your grasp. Next comes the silver emblem at four victories, and finally the biggest proof of skill is the Gold Emblem, which only those who can keep a streak against five adversaries will be able to obtain.