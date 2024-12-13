The Pokémon Company has revealed a new booster pack is coming to the hit mobile game Pokémon TCG Pocket just as it celebrates its new achievement of sixty million downloads. Titled Mythical Island, it'll bring new creatures and cards that will affect the current metagame, including a Mew ex at the forefront of the new expansion.

A Mythical Achievement

Pokémon TCG Pocket is the newest entry in the popular monster-catching franchise that has been around for almost thirty years. The game came out for Android and iOS mobile devices on October 30, 2024 and it has achieved the milestone of 60 million downloads in less than 2 months. Ever since release, the game has received various updates, currently hosting a Venusaur Drop Event and a Genetic Apex SP Event.

As The Pokémon Company and developers DeNa and Creatures inc. celebrate this achievement, they have also revealed in their social accounts that the game will have a significant update next week. The game will finally have its first expansion, adding more card options to the pool players may draw in the gacha system.

Currently, only the Genetic Apex cards, which were created to take into account the new systems, are available. From December 17 onward, players will enjoy a brand-new pack called Mythical Island. Some of the highlights include Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex, but it's possible to see other additions like Marshadow in the new video as well:

As part of the reveal, the company has shared a look at six cards the game will have. First of them is Blue, a Trainer card that can reduce damage to all Pokémon on the field. Meanwhile, Dedenne is a Lightning-type that may paralyze opponents with a single energy attached to it. Morelull and Snivy are basic Grass-types that come from later generations compared to the current cards, which has most of its cards from Kanto creatures and trainers.

A new Super Rare version of Vaporeon with full art will be available, featuring a new ability called Wash Out. Thanks to it, it'll be possible to move energy points from the benched allies to the active Pokémon on a Water-type deck. Finally, Mew ex will have a basic psychic attack and a more unique move called Genome Hacking, which copies enemies' attacks if the creature has three energies of any type. Check out the new cards in the gallery:

Besides the cards, the update will also add other new options to the game. There'll be new options for solo and versus battle modes, and new screenshots show expert battles against decks highlighting "Mew ex and Mewtwo ex," "Aerodactyl ex and Marowak ex," and "Blue and Pidgeot ex."

The images also tease cosmetic additions, with a new foliage option for display boards and a binder which features art of a ruined setting with Serperior, multiple Beheeyem, Mew and a Stonjourner. All these new additions can be seen in the gallery with new screenshots.