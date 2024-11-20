As you play Pokémon TCG Pocket, you're bound to open up a booster pack and get a card that you love so much, you just want to show it off in the best way possible. You can, of course, showcase your favorite cards using display boards and binder collections, but one way to make a card really special is through the use of flairs.

Flairs are an unlockable cosmetic that can add a little extra sparkle (no pun intended) to your favorite card. Read on to learn more about flairs and how to unlock them.

What are Flairs?

Flairs are cosmetic effects that you can apply to your cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket - from your basic, common Machop to your full art Charizard ex card. Flairs range from effects like gold sparkles to snowflakes, fire and bubbles - all depending on the type of Pokémon on the card. Before we talk about unlocking all of these different flairs, however, it's worth mentioning that there are two different types of flairs in the game: cosmetic and battle flairs.

Cosmetic Flairs

Cosmetic flair animations can be viewed anytime you select the card, both in and out of battle. As long as the card in question has a cosmetic flair equipped, it will be visible whenever you (or another player) looks at your card.

Battle Flairs

Unlike cosmetic flairs, battle flairs are animations designed specifically for the battling environment. The animations will only be viewable on your card during battles against AI or other players. Outside of battle, you will not see these flairs, even if they are equipped.

How to Unlock Flairs

To unlock your first flair, you'll need two things: duplicates of the card you want to add a flair to and Shinedust. Just how many duplicates and how much Shinedust you'll need varies by card rarity and the flair you wish to obtain. To get started, you'll want to open your "Cards" menu from the game's homescreen and scroll through your available cards. Thankfully, the UI is built to show you how many of each card you own, making it easy to determine which cards are going to be possible to add a flair to. All you have to do is tap on the card in question and choose "obtain flair," which will then show you how many duplicates of that card you need.

For example, a simple Cottonee - a common, one diamond card - still requires you to have 3 duplicates to trade in (and you still have to make sure you'll have 2 or more left over before you'll be allowed to create a flair, so technically you'll need at least 5 duplicate cards altogether!).

After you've unlocked your first flair, more flairs will then become available to unlock that card. Every time you unlock a new flair, you'll need more Shinedust as well as more duplicates of the card in question. The exception to this is with full illustration cards and other certain high rarity cards, which will have multiple cosmetic and battle flairs available to unlock right away.

How to Equip Flairs

Once you've unlocked your flairs, equipping them is easy. Add the card in question to a deck and then go into the deck's edit menu. If you've unlocked a flair for that card, you'll see a small card icon with sparkles on it. Tap on that to see all of your available flairs for a card and equip your desired flair.

