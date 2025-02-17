Even the most staunch collectible fans would never want to play with any of the toys in Poppy Playtime. Some may be more menacing than others, but all of them can kill you before you can even blink. Now that we’re four chapters into this horror game, we can comfortably rank all the boss fights in Poppy Playtime from the easy to the not-so-easy.

Although plenty of these boss fights, both major and minor, have similar traits, like using your GrabPack to pull a lever, swing around, etc., they all bring something unique to the table. Some of these traits make them almost too easy to get by, while others are anxiety-inducing.

I’ll be including some of the minor antagonists as you spend enough time in those portions to consider them smaller boss fights, but I won’t include creatures we’ve yet to fully encounter, like the Prototype or Boxy Boo.

11 Mini Huggies

Tiny and Still Mighty

Boss Encounter

Chapter 2

Time to play extreme whack-a-mole. The Mini Huggies are miniature versions of Huggy Wuggy, the iconic face of Poppy Playtime. But they’re not nearly as frightening as the big man himself.

As a minor boss fight, it’s extremely easy. Just keep your head on a swivel, listen out for them coming out of the holes, and you should succeed in no time.

10 Doey the Doughman

A Friend Turned Enemy

Boss Encounter

Chapter 4

Doey starts out quite friendly but is corrupted by the end of the chapter, and his whole body transforms into something more grotesque. That’s probably the scariest part about him. Otherwise, the sequence is decidedly not as frightening as others in the game.

That’s what gives it a much lower rating, even though the encounter is large in scale. It’s not hard to win even if Doey grabs you. You can simply shoot your way out of his grasp, unlike insta-death with other characters.

9 The Doctor

A Constant Nagging Source

Boss Encounter

Chapter 4

The Doctor could have been a strong contender for a top boss fight in Poppy Playtime, but like with Doey, he’s too easy to avoid. You never fight him, exactly, just the things he controls.

It’s a portion of the game that could have benefited from a true stealth feature. As it stands, although you have to sneak around the machines never knowing which will come to life, you can still run from them and survive even if they hit you.

8 PJ Pug-a-Pillar

A Steady Chase Sequence

Boss Encounter

Chapter 2

Both adorable and disgusting-looking, PJ Pug-a-Pillar is another minor encounter that’s nonetheless eerie. You can only move when the lights are out. So, if you’ve messed up somehow using your GrabPack, you have no choice but to wait, watch, and listen as he scurries closer.

The section is brief though, and if you pay attention to where you’re supposed to go, you can get out promptly. It’s still scary enough to rank it above some of the bigger boss fights.

7 Yarnaby

He Almost Always Finds You

Boss Encounter

Chapter 4

Yarnaby easily offers most of the tension in Chapter 4 among the boss encounters. He stalks you a few times, but his boss fight is great because he makes you hesitate to escape. Each time you use your GrabPack, he finds you, forcing you to hurry up and hide.

After some time, it can feel a bit tiresome, but the stress is still there. The worst part is when you must keep your hand in place for a certain amount of time as Yarnaby continues to stalk, and you have to move around to stay out of sight.

6 Bunzo Bunny

It Keeps Getting Closer