Poppy Playtime is not just a captivating horror indie game. It's full of hidden details and secrets in every chapter that's released so far. These Easter eggs add to the lore or just exist to give you extra thrills and fun.

Now that we’re four chapters in (as of the time of this writing), there are plenty of secrets to find. We've collated some of the most shocking secrets to discover so far. It’s time to pay Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs another visit.

17 Living Toys, Not Animatronics

Endless and Twisted Experiments

Found In: Chapter 1

One of the first details you get about the lore in Poppy Playtime is that these are living beings, not animatronics. These creatures are certainly not like the ones we find in Five Nights at Freddy’s. In Poppy’s maintenance tape, you see them remove her voice box which is covered in blood.

Meanwhile, when Huggy Wuggy falls to his so-called “death,” he leaves a splattered blood trail. Additionally, the website released alongside the game lets you view the Security Feed. One of the tapes showed a broken Cat-Bee before cutting to it disappearing, leaving behind a bloody trail on the ground.

16 Huggy Wuggy is Always Watching

At Least You’re Never Alone

Found In: Chapter 1

Huggy Wuggy stands as a statue when we first dive deeper into Playtime Co., but he soon vanishes. That’s not the last we see of him. Keep your eyes peeled, and you’ll see that he’s stalking you.

He peeks through a vent at one point before abruptly closing it. Another time, you may see his arm slip out of a room into the hallway you’re in before sliding back out of sight. It’s almost like he’s playing with his food like a certain cat will do in Chapter 3.

15 The Limon

It’s Not Your Ordinary Lemon

Found In: Chapters 1-4

Limon is the Easter egg that never goes away. Named after the Spanish word for “lemon,” Limon is simply a lemon you can find and carry around with you. In Chapters 1 and 3, you can only find Limon with hacks.

Chapter 1: On the walkway, before you reach the room where Poppy is locked away, you’ll need to mod the game to look on the walkways in the background to find Limon.

On the walkway, before you reach the room where Poppy is locked away, you’ll need to mod the game to look on the walkways in the background to find Limon. Chapter 3: In the school, hack so you can move behind the window in a classroom and check behind the wooden bush for Limon.

In the school, hack so you can move behind the window in a classroom and check behind the wooden bush for Limon. Chapter 4: In the Prison behind the Prisoner's Cell, the lemon sits in the dark beyond the caged section. Just reach with your arm to grab it.

14 Celebrity Cameos

He Looks Familiar

Found In: Chapter 2

You’ll always want to play any VHS tapes you come across to enhance the lore. On one tape, there’s an interview with an employee who is portrayed by YouTuber Jacksepticeye.