Poppy Playtime has had a surprising amount of longevity. Ever since the first chapter of the game was released in 2021, these games have been the focus of the modern mascot horror subgenre of gaming and are even receiving a film adaptation. With the recent release of Chapter 4 coming and going, fans have been craving more games like them to play.

Related 7 Best Horror Games To Play in the Dark Could I get some more nighttime with my horror game, please?

If you're a fan of games like Poppy Playtime, then you're in luck as there is no shortage of similar games to play. The mascot horror genre has grown a lot in the last decade, making it quite easy to provide the following list of games that play very similar to Poppy.

10 Garten of BanBan

Bait for the Young

Developer Euphoric Brothers Publisher Euphoric Brothers Release Date January 6, 2023 Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

2023's Garten of Banban is the perfect example of how an indie mascot horror game can quickly become a household name. In the little bit over a year since this game was released, the developers were able to churn out over eight sequels to the title and a countless amount of merchandise.

If you are a fan of Poppy Playtime, then you may enjoy Garten of Banban's short chapters, strange explorable facilities, and unique designs for the monsters that will chase you down hallways. While it is undeniably extremely popular, Garten of Banban falls at the bottom of this list due to the actual games feeling extremely low quality at this point. Even die-hard fans of the mascot horror subgenre have expressed distaste for this game, with claims that it brings the whole genre's reputation down. With that kind of online discourse, it would be hard to consider ranking it higher than this.

9 Rainbow Friends

Horrifying Colors

Developers Ray & Charcle Publisher Ray & Charcle Release Date June 30, 2022 Platforms Roblox

As the mascot horror subgenre has been targeting younger and younger audiences in recent years, a surprising amount of them have been developed inside of the free-to-play platform Roblox. One such title is Rainbow Friends, a multiplayer game where players must collect items while avoiding colorful monsters that will chase them down. Similar to titles like Poppy Playtime and Garten of Banban, the game has been slowly releasing itself in chapters that have varying content.

In many ways, Poppy Playtime and Rainbow Friends have had a similar existence. Both seemed to blow up in popularity overnight as horror content creators played them and various merchandising companies began making plushes of their monsters. Despite this, Rainbow Friends ranks low on this list as, for many, it embodies the problems that currently plague the subgenre, like a focus on commercialization and dragging younger children into it.

8 Hello Neighbor

A Forgotten Trailblazer

Developer Eerie Guest Studios Publisher tinyBuild Release Date December 8, 2017 Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC OpenCritic Score 42/100

During the mid-2010s, most mascot horror games tried to gimmick the FNAF gameplay loop and formula of having the player try to survive in a single location for an extended period of time. Then, Hello Neighbor came along and introduced the world to the currently popular chase-formula of the subgenre, where the player must navigate their way through a colorful location and solve puzzles as a monster slowly closes in on them. Future games with this gameplay loop, like Poppy Playtime, owe their existence to Hello Neighbor.

Related 10 Most Terrifying Animatronics in the Five Nights at Freddy's Series It's time to meet the most terrifying animatronics in the Five Nights at Freddy's series.

Despite its initial popularity, frequent console ports, and how it helped set the stage for games like Poppy Playtime, Hello Neighbor has earned the scorn of many in the community due to its bizarre game/puzzle designs, rushed-out spin-off titles which didn't capture the magic of the first game, and overall not living up to its potential.

7 Bendy and the Ink Machine

Blotting Out Hope

Developer Joey Drew Studios Publisher Joey Drew Studios Release Date February 10, 2017 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch, PC OpenCritic Score 71/100

When games like Five Nights at Freddy's and Hello Neighbor were at their peak, there was another horror title trying to make a name for itself with a unique setting and art style: Bendy and the Ink Machine. This game, set in an abandoned animation studio, was filled with dark parodies of old rubber hose cartoon icons which filled children who played it with fear.

In many ways, Poppy Playtime feels directly inspired by Bendy and the Ink Machine. From taking place in an abandoned location designed to create children's entertainment, a twisted version of the mascot of said company, and even some of the puzzles and level design in later chapters of Poppy feel like they could belong directly in the Bendy games. If you are a fan of Poppy Playtime and want another, very similar, game to play through; the Bendy franchise is awaiting your download.

6 Tattletail

Gracefully Bowed Out

Developer Waygetter Electronics Publisher Little Flag Software Release Date December 28, 2016 Platforms PC

If you’re a fan of Poppy Playtime's horror that centers itself around haunted children's toys, then there may be another mascot horror game just for you: Tattletail. This game sees the player needing to complete tasks to take care of their Furby-like toy while the Mama toy stalks them through their house. This creates a tense atmosphere where the player wants nothing more than for their toy to be quiet as its constant crying will give away their location to the monster.

Tattletail has also gained the respect of many gamers by knowing when to stop and leave the stage. Seeing a developer release a single well-liked game and then refrain from churning out merch and sequels is to be admired.

5 Choo-Choo Charles

Chugging Along with Terror

Developer Two Star Games Publisher Two Star Games Release Date December 22, 2022 Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC OpenCritic Score 52/100

Next up on the list is 2022's Choo-Choo Charles. While many mascot horror games rely on the tried and tested formula of sticking the player in some sort of abandoned facility, there are a select few that try something grander and more unique. This title in particular has a fantastic concept where the player must navigate their train across an island, gathering resources while a spider-like train chases and stalks their every move.

Related 10 Least Scary Horror Games for Beginners Games for when you want to be scared...but not too much.

If you are in search of a mascot horror game similar to Poppy Playtime but with a much scarier creature design and a larger focus on exploring a strange world, then perhaps you should give Choo-Choo Charles a chance and chug along those tracks.

4 Baldi's Basics in Education and Learning

The Horrors of Education

Developer Micah McGonagall Publisher Basically, Games! Release date March 31, 2018 Platforms PC

Baldi's Basics is a heartwarming example of how even a small project made for a game jam can become a beloved title and still be talked about online for years to come. This horror parody of old educational titles is equal parts fun and humorous. The game even features an evil much more horrifying than any other horror title: math problems!

While the gameplay of Baldi's Basics is much more inspired by early 2010s indie horror titles like Slender, there is still plenty here for fans of modern mascot horror games like Poppy Playtime to enjoy as you navigate your way through school hallways trying to find quizzes as the very angry teacher begins to close in on you faster and faster. With the official release of the game occurring in 2020, you have no excuse not to try this interesting moment in mascot horror history.

3 Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion

Hang on to your seat

Developer Lag Studios Publisher Lag Studios Release Date October 23, 2014 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

If your preferred style of horror is running from jump scares, then you must consider playing Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion, the ultimate deconstruction and reconstruction of this trope. Having a game like Spooky showing how the trope can still work effectively is greatly appreciated. The game has stood the test of time too, staying in the public consciousness and even receiving an HD Remaster

The game begins by throwing cardboard stands with crude drawings of monsters no different from those one would expect to see in games like Garten of Banban before slowly progressing into more advanced horror parodies and chases, showcasing how the true art of the jump scare comes from your own sense of control and the tension of trying to avoid failure.

2 Five Nights at Freddy's

Created a Genre