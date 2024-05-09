Key Takeaways Legendary to produce a live-action movie adaptation of Poppy Playtime with Mob Entertainment.

Mob Entertainment founders released the first chapter of Poppy Playtime in 2021, becoming a hit.

Legendary Entertainment is looking to put its hat into the video game movie adaptation ring.

Based on the cult-favorite horror game, Poppy Playtime is receiving a movie treatment by Legendary. That's right, Huggy Wuggy has been called up by Hollywood. According to Mob Entertainment's press release, Legendary beat out several competitive offers with an aggressive deal with Mob Entertainment to develop and produce a live-action feature adaptation of Poppy Playtime.

It's Time to Play

Poppy Playtime is a first-person video game that sees the player acting as a former employee of a faded toy brand who, thanks to a cryptic letter, is drawn back to an abandoned and shuttered facility. Players soon discover that it has become home to a host of toys, including Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs and CatNap that have taken a life of their own. In order to make it out alive, players must decipher clues, solve puzzles and use gadgets to unravel the mystery that lies before them. The game features inspirations from Willy Wonka, Toy Story and Gremlins.

Mob Entertainment was founded by Zach and Seth Belanger in 2015, having made their first chapter of Poppy Playtime be released on Steam in 2021. The game became a surprise hit on PC and mobile, having amassed 12 million players overall. The game eventually made its way to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch and by that time, the game was already in its third chapter. The title has also spawned plushies of playthings with its international merchandising campaign.

Who is Working on Poppy Playtime?

Legendary will develop and produce along with Mob Entertainment and Angry Films' Don Murphy and Susan Montford. Murphy has produced projects with Legendary three times, twice within the Transformers series and once in the upcoming reboot of the Faces of Death franchise. Montford is also a producer on that series as well and is currently working with Legendary on a TV series of the space classic Buck Rogers.

Legendary Entertainment has produced some of the most well-known franchises in Hollywood, with projects such as Batman Begins, Pacific Rim, Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Dune: Part Two. While Detective Pikachu isn't a direct adaptation of the video games, they plan to put Poppy in the hot scene of the video game adaptation space. They did mention the possibility of a potential franchise that could prove profitable if made smartly. It's clear that they aren't going to coward away from the competition, but go into the darkness of what has been a successful time in Hollywood for video game adaptations.

Poppy Playtime Chapters 1-3 are available to play via Steam.