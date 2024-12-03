A new Crash Bandicoot game is heading to Xbox Game Pass on December 4 for standard and ultimate subscribers. Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is a remaster of the classic PS1 title, complete with many different maps and characters to choose from.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled Heads to Xbox Game Pass

That's right, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy drifting around corners and throwing deadly weapons at their foes in Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled this week. They'll be able to experience why many say it rivals the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with its speedy gameplay and engaging mechanics across each race.

Activision-Blizzard has been slowly implementing its games onto Microsoft's subscription service since it was acquired by the company late last year. So far, games like Diablo IV, StarCraft 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have appeared on the service. Platforming fans can enjoy the recently added Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, which is a remake of all three PS1 games for modern platforms. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 enjoyed the series' most successful launch in history, likely partially thanks to its inclusion on Game Pass.

"Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players, as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call. "Unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up over 60 per cent year-over-year."

Get Ready for a Thrilling Time

It makes sense that Xbox wants to continue bringing Activision's games to the Xbox Game Pass community. Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is an entertaining game to bring to the service.

"The core gameplay is as strong now as it was nearly twenty years ago, opening the door for plenty of hours of arcade racing fun that serves as a welcome reminder of the past and a new path ahead for the future of the series," said our 2019 review for the game.

Speaking of the thrilling gameplay, GameRant said in its review, "The skill required to be truly good at the game also makes it more rewarding to put in the time to learn all of its quirks, and having to constantly be speed boosting through drifting and jumps makes it a more engaging game from one lap to the next."

The game also includes content from the PS2 entries of this kart racing series.

Hopefully, the stellar Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is not so close behind the racing entry of the series.